HOT TEXAS GRILLS 10212 Menchaca Rd.

10212 Menchaca Rd.,

Austin, TX 78748

Apps & Shareables

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House made salsa and crispy tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Chile con queso blanco and crispy tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa + Queso

$14.00
Queso con Texas

$11.00

Hatch green chile queso with brisket, pico de gallo and a splash of buffalo sauce served with crispy tortilla chips

"The Sink" Nachos

$19.00

Chopped brisket, slow smoked pulled pork and grilled chicken with BBQ sauce on crispy tortilla chips, covered in hatch green chile queso, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos and our signature jalapeno crema

Nachos

$11.00

Chile con queso blanco on crispy tortilla chips topped with jalapenos and pico de gallo

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Brisket and hatch green chile queso on crispy tortilla chips topped with jalapenos and pico de gallo

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork and chile con queso blanco on crispy tortilla chips topped with jalapenos and pico de gallo

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Grilled chicken and hatch green chile queso on crispy tortilla chips topped with jalapenos and pico de gallo

The Ringo

$16.50

Meet Frito Pie's big brother! Fritos corn chips layered with pulled pork and smoked sausage, topped with meat chili, hatch green chile queso, jalapenos and onions

Frito Pie

$8.00

Classic Fritos corn chips smothered with meat chili (no beans!) and chile con queso blanco

Sandwiches

Hot Texas Melt

$14.99

Our signature sandwich! Slow smoked brisket, grilled hatch green chiles and onions with Monterey Jack and American cheese melted together on buttery toasted sourdough bread

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked brisket on buttery toasted sourdough bread with BBQ sauce, pickles and onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow smoked pulled pork on buttery toasted sourdough bread with BBQ sauce, pickles and onions

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked turkey breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on buttered, grilled sourdough

HTG Turkey Melt

$13.00

Smoked turkey breast, sliced tomatoes, Monterey Jack and American cheese, melted together on buttered, grilled sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Monterey Jack and American cheese melted on buttery, toasted sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese with Brisket

$14.00

Slow smoked brisket, Monterey Jack and American cheese melted on buttery, toasted sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese with Pulled Pork

$12.00

Savory pulled pork, Monterey Jack and American cheese melted on buttery, toasted sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese with Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and American cheese melted on buttery, toasted sourdough bread

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and ranch in a spinach herb wrap

Turkey Wrap

$10.50

Smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese in a spinach herb wrap with ranch or jalapeno crema

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese served with sour cream, plus your choice of salsa, jalapeno crema, BBQ sauce or ranch on the side

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

Brisket and melted Monterey Jack cheese served with sour cream, plus your choice of salsa, jalapeno crema, BBQ sauce or ranch on the side

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork and melted Monterey Jack cheese served with sour cream, plus your choice of salsa, jalapeno crema, BBQ sauce or ranch on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken and melted Monterey Jack cheese served with sour cream, plus your choice of salsa, jalapeno crema, BBQ sauce or ranch on the side

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and sliced jalapenos on melted Monterey Jack cheese served with a side of ranch

Specialty Items

Backyard Burger with Cheese

$13.99

Ground brisket 1/3 lb. burger*, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mustard & mayo on potato bun.

Bacon Jam Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.50

(3) potato slider buns with slow smoked pulled pork, bacon jam, BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and pickled red onions

Classic BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

(3) potato slider buns with slow smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pickles and onions

BBQ Brisket Sliders

$15.00

(3) potato buns with slow smoked chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles and onions

Smoked Sausage Wraps

$9.50

smoked sausage link in warm flour tortilla with bbq sauce or mustard

Hot Texas Patty Melt

$14.99

Tacos

Tower Tacos

$13.00+

Tower Tacos combine our customer's favorite taco toppings - pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos and our signature jalapeno crema.

BBQ Tacos

$12.00+

Classic BBQ tacos served on warm flour tortillas with bbq sauce, pickles and onions

Nacho Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Two tacos with grilled chicken, creamy queso blanco, pico de gallo and sliced jalapenos topped with crunchy tortilla chips served on warm flour tortillas.

Sides

Chips

$2.25

Chili (no beans)

$3.75+

All meat chili topped with shredded cheese and onions

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Diced potatoes with celery, bell peppers, pickles and onions mixed together in a blend of salad dressing and mustard

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are located in the food truck at Moontower Saloon, serving up pit-smoked meats in a variety of tasty menu items. Pick up your order and enjoy it while hanging out under the oaks, or take it home with you.

Location

10212 Menchaca Rd.,, Austin, TX 78748

Directions

