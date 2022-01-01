HOT TEXAS GRILLS 10212 Menchaca Rd.
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
We are located in the food truck at Moontower Saloon, serving up pit-smoked meats in a variety of tasty menu items. Pick up your order and enjoy it while hanging out under the oaks, or take it home with you.
10212 Menchaca Rd.,, Austin, TX 78748
