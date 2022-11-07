Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Latin American

Hot-To-Molly

review star

No reviews yet

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd

Suwanee, GA 30024

Order Again

HTM

6 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$12.00

20 Wings

$22.00

30 Wings

$30.00

50 Wings

$50.00

HTM Fries

$2.00

Side of Celery

$0.50
Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Incredible. Exceptional. Authentic. OG Wings!

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024

