Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street
312 W. Adams St.
Chicago, IL 60606
Appetizers
(Free) Fried Veggie Egg Rolls
Crisp veggie egg rolls served with a savory&lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon (5)
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab stick, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
Edamame
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begin to harden are lightly boiled & seasoned w. sea salt.
Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)
Very popular crisp and delicious veggie egg rolls, served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Gyoza (5)
Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
Petite Egg Rolls (8)
Thai egg roll, chicken, shrimp, bean thread noodle and served sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Spicy Chicken Wings (5)
Six pieces of chicken wings fried and then coated in a spicy sweet sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Two tempura battered deep-fried shrimp and an assortment of tempura vegetables. Served with a sweet Mirin dipping sauce
New Egg Rolls (2)
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrots and caramelized onions. Served with sweet & sour sauce and wasabi mayo
Soups
Miso Soup
A japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed w. softened miso, scallions, seaweed & tofu.
Tom Yum Soup
The Thai version of hot & sour soup w. chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves.
Vegetable Tofu Soup
An Asian style vegetable soup made w. tofu, assorted vegetables & noodles simmered in a clear broth.
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish
House Salad
Lettuce, red onion, lychee and cranberries sprinkled with crunchy wonton chips and sesame-miso dressing.
Seaweed Salad
A salad made of six different types of seaweed and tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigrette. On bed of mixed greens.
Tuna Avocado Salad
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
Maki
Alaskan Maki
Fresh salmon, avocado, crab stick with black tobiko on top
California Maki
Cucumber, avocado, kana crab
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy tuna and avocado with tempura crumb outside
Negi Hamachi Maki
YellowTail with scallions
Philly Maki
Smoked salmon & cream cheese
Salmon Avocado Maki
Fresh salmon and avocado.
Salmon skin Maki
Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce
Smoked Salmon Maki
Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor
Spicy Salmon Maki
Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.
Spicy Scallop Maki
Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, and masago.
Spicy Shrimp Maki
Cooked shrimp, chili oil, mayo, masago, scallion, red tobiko outside
Spicy Tako Maki
Diced octopus mixed with scallion, masago, mayo, spicy sauce and chili oil
Spicy Tuna Maki
Diced fresh tuna with avocado, chili oil, mayo
Spider Maki
Soft shell crab tempura, mayo, masago, avocado and cucumber. Served with Ponzu sauce
Super White Creamy Maki
Super White Tuna, avocado, mayo & masago.
Tekka (Tuna) Maki
Fresh tuna roll
Tempura Shrimp Maki
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Tuna Avocado Maki
Fresh tuna and avocado.
Unagi Cucumber Maki
Grilled eel with cucumber topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Vegetable Maki
Asparagus Tempura Maki
Made with asparagus tempura and mayo
Avocado Maki
Made with slices of avocado.
Cucumber Maki
Made with slices of cucumber. A Beginner's favorite.
Shiitake Maki
Smokin Vegetarian
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
Sweet Potato Tempura
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
Hawaiian Poke Bowls
Black Pearl Tuna Poke
Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, black rice (white rice optional), crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, sesame, Togarashi and Kizami Nori.
Mango Salmon Poke
Fresh salmon, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, fresh mango, honey spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Ocean Trio Poke
Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, Salmon & White Tuna, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, fresh mango, other vegetables, white miso dressing and Kizami Nori.
Tropical Shrimp Poke
Cooked shrimp, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, red tobiko, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, honey spicy mayo, Ponzu sauce and Togarashi.
Signature Rolls
Black Dragon (8)
Black rice, Tempura shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Unagi, Avocado, Wasabi mayo, Sweet soy sauce, and Crispy sweet potato
South of the Border
Shrimp tempura, kana crab, jalapeno topped with unagi and tobikko lightly coated with a special seared mole mayo sauce and zest of lime.
Bitcoin Jumbo (10)
Own it! Unagi, super white tuna, spicy tuna, Ikura, seasoned seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed
Fukudome (10)
Jumbo Roll: Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, chili sauce, orange tobikko, cream cheese, scallion, coated with tempura crumb. Topped with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce
Spicy Crab (8)
Soft shell crab, spicy crabmeat, cucumbers, tobiko, and masago
Akira (10)
Jumbo Roll: Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, and cucumber with tempura crumbs and sweet soy sauce
Harajuku (10)
Jumbo Roll: Yellow Tail, tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro with red and black tobiko outer covering.
Dragon (8)
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and Unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Rainbow (8)
Similar to the California maki but so much more. This California is also topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail & masago.
Caterpillar (8)
Eel, cucumber, crab stick with avocado lightly coated with red and black tobiko.
Mount Fuji (8)
Cooked shrimp, cucumbers, mayo, masago, chili oil, green onion covered in a tempura crumb and spicy mayo shell.
Firecracker
Lightly tempura battered and fried with kana crab, unagi, avocado, and cream cheese. Drizzled with unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo
Mega Vega (10)
Packed with tempura sweet potato and broccoli, red beets and thinly sliced cucumbers. Thinly sliced avocado on top, drizzled with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce
Sashimi Combinations
Sushi Combinations
Sushi Gold
8 pcs sushi (2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Tako,1 Shrimp & 1 Unagi) with choice of Spicy Tuna Maki, California Maki, Spicy Salmon or Salmon Avocado Maki
Sushi Silver
5 pcs sushi (1 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Shrimp, 1 Unagi) with choice of California, Salmon Avocado, Spicy Salmon, or Spicy Tuna maki
Sashimi or Sushi (A La Carte)
Noodles
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fry wide rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, basil leaves, carrots, jalapeno, tomatoes, baby corn & bell peppers.
Pad See Ewe
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Pad Thai
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.
Panang Noodle
A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)
Tempura Udon
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles.
Entrees
Broccoli
Choice of meat and ginger with broccoli prepared in a delicate special sauce.
Cashew
A spicy Thai dish made with your choice of meat, roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods
Chardonnay Garlic Chicken
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.
Chinese Fried Rice
Fried Jasmine rice contains eggs, onions & bean sprouts, topped with green onions (choice of your meat)
General Tao Chicken
Breast of chicken deep fried in a light batter, stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and onions
HOT WOKS Fried Rice
Our spicy Basil Fried Rice is cooked with diced Italian sausage & pineapples browned with Thai spices & basil.
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast combined with snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a zesty orange sauce.
Mango Chicken
Deep-fried chicken breast combined with mango, carrots, bell peppers, peapods, and onions in a mango orange sauce.
Panang Curry
A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)
Pepper Steak
A hearty dish made with beef sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
Spicy Basil
Well-known spicy Thai dish is made with Thai sweet basil, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and jalapeno peppers. (your choice of meat)
Tofu Steak
Lightly fried tofu steak smothered with shiitake mushrooms in a savory garlic sauce prepared in a similar manner to Hong Kong Steak. Served with tempura onion rings and steamed broccoli.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared fresh tuna encrusted with black sesame served with a side of seaweed salad and our own spicy ginger ponzu sauce.
Vegetable Delight
A vegetarian feast prepared with tofu and vegetables in a garlic gravy sauce.
Bento Boxes
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, 6 ps of California Maki & Beef Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/Miso Dressing.
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
Served w. Shrimp Vegetable Tempura, California maki & Chicken Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, California Maki &Salmon Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing.
Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1
New vegan friendly Onigirazu also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls. Pescatarian? Add Salmon at a slight upcharge.? Enjoy!
Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 2
New vegan friendly Onigirazu also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls. Pescatarian? Add Salmon at a slight upcharge.? Enjoy!
Ramen Noodle
Spicy Garlic Ramen
Spicy garlic broth with Karage fried chicken, wood ear mushroom, Japanese fishcake, seaweed, marinated egg, baby bok choy, cured bamboo shoots, sweet corn, bean sprouts and scallions
Tom Yum Ramen
Thai hot & sour soup with chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, and halved soft boiled egg.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Rich creamy pork broth, topped with our own slow roasted pork belly, wood ear mushroom, Japanese fishcake, seaweed, marinated egg, baby bok choy, cured bamboo shoots, sweet corn, bean sprouts and scallions
DESSERTS
Mango Pudding
A delicate pudding with a rich and breamy texture is made with real mangoes.
Chocolate Tart Cake
Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled with Rasberry sauce, served with whipped cream.
Lemon Mascarpone Cake
Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!
Beers
NA Beverages
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Unsweetned Iced Tea
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Non-alcoholic sparkling water from the Austrian Alps 16.9 oz
Coke
Diet coke
Sprite
San Pellergrino Sparkling Fruit Beverage
Liquid Death Mountain Water
Sake
Hot sake
Nigori Junmai Unfiltered
Nigori Kizakura
Draft Junmai Yaegaki
Hana Kizakura Junmai Ginjo
Katana Hanamomai Sake
GLS Sakemoto
BTL Sakemoto
Suntory Whisky Shot
Suntory Whisky Bomb
GLS Kurasawa GinRei Daiginjo
BTL Mu Junmai Daiginjo
BTL Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai
Signature Drinks
Wines
Amalaya Malbec BTL
Trivento Malbec BTL
Smith & Perry Pinot Noir BTL
Augment Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Mc Bride Red Blend BTL
Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio BTL
Decoy Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Hess Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Spellbound Chardonnay BTL
Kiona Riesling BTL
Matua Rose BTL
Reserve des Betrands Elegance Rose' BTL
Caposaldo Prosecco BTL
Taittinger Brut La Francaise BTL
