Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street imageView gallery

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street 312 W. Adams St.

review star

No reviews yet

312 W. Adams St.

Chicago, IL 60606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

(Free) Fried Veggie Egg Rolls

(Free) Fried Veggie Egg Rolls

Crisp veggie egg rolls served with a savory&lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

Crab Rangoon (5)

$6.50

Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab stick, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begin to harden are lightly boiled & seasoned w. sea salt.

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

$5.50

Very popular crisp and delicious veggie egg rolls, served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Gyoza (5)

Gyoza (5)

$6.25

Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.

Petite Egg Rolls (8)

Petite Egg Rolls (8)

$6.50

Thai egg roll, chicken, shrimp, bean thread noodle and served sweet Thai Chili sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

$6.95

Six pieces of chicken wings fried and then coated in a spicy sweet sauce

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$7.50

Two tempura battered deep-fried shrimp and an assortment of tempura vegetables. Served with a sweet Mirin dipping sauce

New Egg Rolls (2)

New Egg Rolls (2)

$5.75

Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrots and caramelized onions. Served with sweet & sour sauce and wasabi mayo

Soups

Miso Soup

$2.75

A japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed w. softened miso, scallions, seaweed & tofu.

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

The Thai version of hot & sour soup w. chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves.

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$5.95

An Asian style vegetable soup made w. tofu, assorted vegetables & noodles simmered in a clear broth.

Salads

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, red onion, lychee and cranberries sprinkled with crunchy wonton chips and sesame-miso dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

A salad made of six different types of seaweed and tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigrette. On bed of mixed greens.

Tuna Avocado Salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

$8.75

Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.

Maki

Alaskan Maki

Alaskan Maki

$6.75

Fresh salmon, avocado, crab stick with black tobiko on top

California Maki

California Maki

$5.40

Cucumber, avocado, kana crab

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.40

Spicy tuna and avocado with tempura crumb outside

Negi Hamachi Maki

Negi Hamachi Maki

$6.55

YellowTail with scallions

Philly Maki

Philly Maki

$6.70

Smoked salmon & cream cheese

Salmon Avocado Maki

Salmon Avocado Maki

$5.75

Fresh salmon and avocado.

Salmon skin Maki

Salmon skin Maki

$6.75

Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce

Smoked Salmon Maki

Smoked Salmon Maki

$7.20

Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor

Spicy Salmon Maki

Spicy Salmon Maki

$6.75

Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop Maki

Spicy Scallop Maki

$7.75

Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, and masago.

Spicy Shrimp Maki

Spicy Shrimp Maki

$8.20

Cooked shrimp, chili oil, mayo, masago, scallion, red tobiko outside

Spicy Tako Maki

Spicy Tako Maki

$7.40

Diced octopus mixed with scallion, masago, mayo, spicy sauce and chili oil

Spicy Tuna Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$6.50

Diced fresh tuna with avocado, chili oil, mayo

Spider Maki

Spider Maki

$8.75

Soft shell crab tempura, mayo, masago, avocado and cucumber. Served with Ponzu sauce

Super White Creamy Maki

Super White Creamy Maki

$7.40

Super White Tuna, avocado, mayo & masago.

Tekka (Tuna) Maki

Tekka (Tuna) Maki

$6.55

Fresh tuna roll

Tempura Shrimp Maki

Tempura Shrimp Maki

$7.35

Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.

Tuna Avocado Maki

Tuna Avocado Maki

$6.20

Fresh tuna and avocado.

Unagi Cucumber Maki

Unagi Cucumber Maki

$7.20

Grilled eel with cucumber topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.

Vegetable Maki

Asparagus Tempura Maki

Asparagus Tempura Maki

$4.50

Made with asparagus tempura and mayo

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$4.40

Made with slices of avocado.

Cucumber Maki

Cucumber Maki

$4.00

Made with slices of cucumber. A Beginner's favorite.

Shiitake Maki

Shiitake Maki

$5.00
Smokin Vegetarian

Smokin Vegetarian

$10.20

Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish

Sweet Potato Tempura

Sweet Potato Tempura

$5.50

Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce

Hawaiian Poke Bowls

Black Pearl Tuna Poke

Black Pearl Tuna Poke

$15.25

Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, black rice (white rice optional), crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, sesame, Togarashi and Kizami Nori.

Mango Salmon Poke

Mango Salmon Poke

$13.95

Fresh salmon, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, fresh mango, honey spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.

Ocean Trio Poke

Ocean Trio Poke

$14.25

Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, Salmon & White Tuna, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, fresh mango, other vegetables, white miso dressing and Kizami Nori.

Tropical Shrimp Poke

Tropical Shrimp Poke

$13.75

Cooked shrimp, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, red tobiko, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, honey spicy mayo, Ponzu sauce and Togarashi.

Signature Rolls

Black Dragon (8)

Black Dragon (8)

$14.75

Black rice, Tempura shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Unagi, Avocado, Wasabi mayo, Sweet soy sauce, and Crispy sweet potato

South of the Border

South of the Border

$14.20

Shrimp tempura, kana crab, jalapeno topped with unagi and tobikko lightly coated with a special seared mole mayo sauce and zest of lime.

Bitcoin Jumbo (10)

Bitcoin Jumbo (10)

$16.75

Own it! Unagi, super white tuna, spicy tuna, Ikura, seasoned seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed

Fukudome (10)

Fukudome (10)

$15.35

Jumbo Roll: Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, chili sauce, orange tobikko, cream cheese, scallion, coated with tempura crumb. Topped with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce

Spicy Crab (8)

Spicy Crab (8)

$14.75

Soft shell crab, spicy crabmeat, cucumbers, tobiko, and masago

Akira (10)

Akira (10)

$14.25

Jumbo Roll: Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, and cucumber with tempura crumbs and sweet soy sauce

Harajuku (10)

Harajuku (10)

$14.20

Jumbo Roll: Yellow Tail, tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro with red and black tobiko outer covering.

Dragon (8)

Dragon (8)

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and Unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.

Rainbow (8)

Rainbow (8)

$13.20

Similar to the California maki but so much more. This California is also topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail & masago.

Caterpillar (8)

Caterpillar (8)

$13.00

Eel, cucumber, crab stick with avocado lightly coated with red and black tobiko.

Mount Fuji (8)

Mount Fuji (8)

$13.00

Cooked shrimp, cucumbers, mayo, masago, chili oil, green onion covered in a tempura crumb and spicy mayo shell.

Firecracker

Firecracker

$14.50

Lightly tempura battered and fried with kana crab, unagi, avocado, and cream cheese. Drizzled with unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo

Mega Vega (10)

Mega Vega (10)

$11.20

Packed with tempura sweet potato and broccoli, red beets and thinly sliced cucumbers. Thinly sliced avocado on top, drizzled with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce

Sashimi Combinations

Sashimi Gold Platter

Sashimi Gold Platter

$22.75

12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection.

Sashimi Platter

$15.85

Seven pieces sashimi choice of Salmon, Yellowtail or tuna.

Sashimi Silver Platter

Sashimi Silver Platter

$18.95

9 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection.

Sushi Combinations

Sushi Gold

Sushi Gold

$22.95

8 pcs sushi (2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Tako,1 Shrimp & 1 Unagi) with choice of Spicy Tuna Maki, California Maki, Spicy Salmon or Salmon Avocado Maki

Sushi Silver

Sushi Silver

$18.50

5 pcs sushi (1 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Shrimp, 1 Unagi) with choice of California, Salmon Avocado, Spicy Salmon, or Spicy Tuna maki

Sashimi or Sushi (A La Carte)

Ebi

$2.50

Fresh Salmon

$2.50

Hamachi

$2.95

Ikura

$3.25

Maguro

$2.95

Masago

$3.00

Seared White Tuna

$2.75

Smoked Salmon

$2.95

Super White Tuna

$2.75

Tako

$2.50

Tamago

$2.25

Tobiko-Black

$3.00

Tobiko-Orange

$3.00

Tobiko-Red

$3.00

Unagi

$3.25

Noodles

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$11.25

Stir-fry wide rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, basil leaves, carrots, jalapeno, tomatoes, baby corn & bell peppers.

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$11.25

Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.25

Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.

Panang Noodle

Panang Noodle

$11.95

A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$11.55

Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles.

Entrees

Broccoli

Broccoli

$11.95

Choice of meat and ginger with broccoli prepared in a delicate special sauce.

Cashew

Cashew

$11.25

A spicy Thai dish made with your choice of meat, roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods

Chardonnay Garlic Chicken

Chardonnay Garlic Chicken

$11.50

Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.

Chinese Fried Rice

Chinese Fried Rice

$10.95

Fried Jasmine rice contains eggs, onions & bean sprouts, topped with green onions (choice of your meat)

General Tao Chicken

General Tao Chicken

$12.25

Breast of chicken deep fried in a light batter, stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and onions

HOT WOKS Fried Rice

HOT WOKS Fried Rice

$10.95

Our spicy Basil Fried Rice is cooked with diced Italian sausage & pineapples browned with Thai spices & basil.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Mandarin Orange Chicken

$12.25

Deep fried chicken breast combined with snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a zesty orange sauce.

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$12.50

Deep-fried chicken breast combined with mango, carrots, bell peppers, peapods, and onions in a mango orange sauce.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.95

A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$12.25

A hearty dish made with beef sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$11.50

Well-known spicy Thai dish is made with Thai sweet basil, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and jalapeno peppers. (your choice of meat)

Tofu Steak

Tofu Steak

$11.50

Lightly fried tofu steak smothered with shiitake mushrooms in a savory garlic sauce prepared in a similar manner to Hong Kong Steak. Served with tempura onion rings and steamed broccoli.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$14.50

Lightly seared fresh tuna encrusted with black sesame served with a side of seaweed salad and our own spicy ginger ponzu sauce.

Vegetable Delight

Vegetable Delight

$10.50

A vegetarian feast prepared with tofu and vegetables in a garlic gravy sauce.

Bento Boxes

Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

$15.95

Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, 6 ps of California Maki & Beef Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/Miso Dressing.

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$14.95

Served w. Shrimp Vegetable Tempura, California maki & Chicken Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

$16.95

Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, California Maki &Salmon Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing.

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1

$11.95

New vegan friendly Onigirazu also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls. Pescatarian? Add Salmon at a slight upcharge.? Enjoy!

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 2

$14.95

New vegan friendly Onigirazu also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls. Pescatarian? Add Salmon at a slight upcharge.? Enjoy!

Ramen Noodle

Spicy Garlic Ramen

$14.25

Spicy garlic broth with Karage fried chicken, wood ear mushroom, Japanese fishcake, seaweed, marinated egg, baby bok choy, cured bamboo shoots, sweet corn, bean sprouts and scallions

Tom Yum Ramen

$13.75

Thai hot & sour soup with chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, and halved soft boiled egg.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.25

Rich creamy pork broth, topped with our own slow roasted pork belly, wood ear mushroom, Japanese fishcake, seaweed, marinated egg, baby bok choy, cured bamboo shoots, sweet corn, bean sprouts and scallions

DESSERTS

Mango Pudding

$3.95

A delicate pudding with a rich and breamy texture is made with real mangoes.

Chocolate Tart Cake

$6.25

Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled with Rasberry sauce, served with whipped cream.

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$5.95

Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!

Beers

Wicked Hazy Sam Adams IPA

$6.25

Sapporo

$5.95

Asahi

$6.50

Kirin Beer

$6.50

Maplewood Son of Juice IPA

$6.50

Sun & Steel Iron Maiden

$6.95

Begyle Blonde

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

$7.50

Revolution Anti-Hero

$6.75

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$6.75

Miller Lite

$5.75

NA Beverages

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.25

Thai Iced Tea

$3.25

Unsweetned Iced Tea

$2.75
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.95

Non-alcoholic sparkling water from the Austrian Alps 16.9 oz

Coke

$1.95

Diet coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

San Pellergrino Sparkling Fruit Beverage

$2.95

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$1.95

Sake

Hot sake

$12.95

Nigori Junmai Unfiltered

$14.50

Nigori Kizakura

$15.95

Draft Junmai Yaegaki

$15.75

Hana Kizakura Junmai Ginjo

$14.50

Katana Hanamomai Sake

$13.50

GLS Sakemoto

$11.00

BTL Sakemoto

$30.00

Suntory Whisky Shot

$4.75

Suntory Whisky Bomb

$9.50

GLS Kurasawa GinRei Daiginjo

$16.00

BTL Mu Junmai Daiginjo

$26.95

BTL Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai

$15.95

Signature Drinks

Passion Fruit Mai Tai Kit for 2 Cocktails

$12.95

Passion fruit puree, Orgeat, Lime, three 1.75 ml of Captain Morgan Rum. Comes with umbrellas, straws and garnish.

Wines

Amalaya Malbec BTL

$38.00

Trivento Malbec BTL

$38.00

Smith & Perry Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Augment Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$42.00

Mc Bride Red Blend BTL

$40.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.00

Spellbound Chardonnay BTL

$37.00

Kiona Riesling BTL

$34.00

Matua Rose BTL

$36.00

Reserve des Betrands Elegance Rose' BTL

$40.00

Caposaldo Prosecco BTL

$34.00

Taittinger Brut La Francaise BTL

$60.00

Sides & Sauces

No Utensils

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Steam Wide Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Thin Noodles

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Unagi Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

312 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Gallery
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bazaar Meat, Bar Mar & Café by the River
orange starNo Reviews
110 n wacker Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO
orange starNo Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
TenGoku - West Loop, Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
651 West Washington Boulevard Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Canal Street Eatery & Market - Canal Street Eatery & Market
orange starNo Reviews
314 South Canal Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Hot Chi Chicken - FHO - Hot Chi Chicken - FHO
orange starNo Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Little Toasted - West Loop
orange starNo Reviews
300 South Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston