Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60603
30 S. Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60603
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crab Rangoon (5)
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab stick, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
Edamame
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)
Very popular crisp and delicious veggie egg rolls, served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Gyoza (5)
Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
New Egg Rolls (2)
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrots and caramelized onions. Served with sweet & sour sauce and wasabi mayo
Petite Egg Rolls (8)
Thai egg roll, chicken, shrimp, bean thread noodle and served sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Spicy Chicken Wings (5)
Six pieces of chicken wings fried and then coated in a spicy sweet sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Two tempura battered deep-fried shrimp and an assortment of tempura vegetables. Served with a sweet Mirin dipping sauce
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish
House Salad
Lettuce, red onion, lychee and cranberries sprinkled with crunchy wonton chips and sesame-miso dressing.
Seaweed Salad
A salad made of six different types of seaweed and tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigrette. On bed of mixed greens.
Tuna Avocado Salad
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
Soups
Miso Soup
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed & tofu .
Tom Yum Soup
Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
Vegetable Tofu Soup
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.