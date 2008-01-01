Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Asian Fusion

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave 30 S. Michigan Avenue

No reviews yet

30 S. Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60603

Salmon Avocado Maki
Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon (5)

FREE ITEMS

Disposable Utensils Quantity

Disposable Utensils Quantity

Under Chicago's Ordinance. Disposable utensils are only provided by request. Enter the quantity of settings you would like. We allow one setting per entree.

(Free) Veggie Egg Roll

(Free) Veggie Egg Roll

FREE per order for the bill over $20.

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon (5)

Crab Rangoon (5)

$6.95

Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab stick, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

$5.95

Very popular crisp and delicious veggie egg rolls, served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Gyoza (5)

Gyoza (5)

$6.75

Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.

New Egg Rolls (2)

New Egg Rolls (2)

$5.95

Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrots and caramelized onions. Served with sweet & sour sauce and wasabi mayo

Petite Egg Rolls (8)

Petite Egg Rolls (8)

$6.95

Thai egg roll, chicken, shrimp, bean thread noodle and served sweet Thai Chili sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

$7.95

Six pieces of chicken wings fried and then coated in a spicy sweet sauce

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$8.25

Two tempura battered deep-fried shrimp and an assortment of tempura vegetables. Served with a sweet Mirin dipping sauce

Salads

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, red onion, lychee and cranberries sprinkled with crunchy wonton chips and sesame-miso dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

A salad made of six different types of seaweed and tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigrette. On bed of mixed greens.

Tuna Avocado Salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

$10.50

Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.25

Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed & tofu .

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$7.25

Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.

Vegetable Tofu Soup

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$6.25

Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.

Maki

Alaskan Maki

Alaskan Maki

$6.95

Fresh salmon, avocado, crab stick with black tobiko on top

California Maki

California Maki

$5.95

Cucumber, avocado, kana crab

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.00

Spicy tuna and avocado with tempura crumb outside

Fresh Salmon Maki