Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski 3930 N. Pulaski

review star

No reviews yet

3930 N. Pulaski

Chicago, IL 60641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon (5)
Miso Soup

FREE ITEMS

Disposable Utensils Quantity

Disposable Utensils Quantity

Under Chicago's Ordinance. Disposable utensils are only provided by request. Enter the quantity of settings you would like. We allow one setting per entree.

(Free) Veggie Egg Roll

(Free) Veggie Egg Roll

FREE per order for the bill over $20.

No Utensils

Pair(s) of Chopsticks

Appetizers

Chicken Satay (4)

Chicken Satay (4)

$7.95

Seared Chicken breast marinated in Thai spices is served with a peanut dipping sauce & balanced with a cool cucumber salad.

Crab Rangoon (5)

Crab Rangoon (5)

$6.50

Fried dumpling, diced kana crab meat, chives, cream cheese. Served with sweet&sour sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.

Gyoza (5)

Gyoza (5)

$6.25

Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

$5.25

Crisp veggie egg rolls served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Chinese Egg Rolls (2)

Chinese Egg Rolls (2)

$5.25

Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.

Petite Egg Roll (8)

Petite Egg Roll (8)

$7.20

Bite sized egg rolls originate from Thailand and contain chicken, shrimp and bean thread noodles. Served with sweet or sour sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$8.95

Deep-fried soft shell crab served on a bed of mixed greens and served with ponzu sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

$7.55

Six pieces of chicken wings fried and then coated in a spicy sweet sauce.

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$8.25

Two tempura battered deep-fried shrimp and assortment of tempura vegetables with sweet Mirin dipping sauce.

The Tasting Platter

$12.50

Like variety? Try a sampling of our favorite appetizers: Petite Egg Rolls(4), Chicken Satay(2) Gyoza(3) and Edamame.

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.10

Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu .

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.75

Thai version of hot and sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.

Vegetable Tofu Soup

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$5.50

Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.

Salads

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Sliced cucumber, red onions, scallion and carrots dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish as well.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

A salad made of six different types of seaweed and tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigratte. On bed of mixed greens.

Tuna Avocado Salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

$8.50

Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing .

Maki

Alaskan Maki

Alaskan Maki

$7.25

Fresh salmon, avocado, crab stick with black tobikko on top.

California Maki

California Maki

$5.95

Cucumber, avocado, kana crab (Add masago for $1)

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.50

Diced tuna, avocado, mayo, chili oil and covered with tempura crumbs

Negi Hamachi Maki (8)

Negi Hamachi Maki (8)

$6.95

Yellow tail with scallions.

Philly Maki

Philly Maki

$7.50

Smoked salmon and cream cheese.

Salmon Avocado Maki

Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.50

Fresh salmon and avocado.

Salmon Bacon Maki

Salmon Bacon Maki

$7.25

Smoked salmon belly, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce.

Smoked Salmon Maki

Smoked Salmon Maki

$7.50

Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor.

Spicy Salmon Maki

Spicy Salmon Maki

$7.95

Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop Maki

Spicy Scallop Maki

$7.50

Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, and masago.

Spicy Shrimp Maki

Spicy Shrimp Maki

$8.75

Cooked shrimp, chili oil, mayo, masago, scallion, red tobikko outside.

Spicy Tako Maki

Spicy Tako Maki

$7.75

Diced octopus mixed with scallion, masago, mayo, spicy sauce and chili oil.

Spicy Tuna Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.95

Diced tuna, avocado, mayo and chili oil

Spider Maki

Spider Maki

$8.95

Soft shell crab tempura, mayo, masago, avocado and cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.

Super White Creamy Maki

Super White Creamy Maki

$7.50

Super white tuna, avocado, mayo and masago.

Tekka (Tuna) Maki

Tekka (Tuna) Maki

$6.75

Fresh tuna roll.

Tempura Shrimp Maki

Tempura Shrimp Maki

$7.75

Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.

Tuna Avocado Maki

Tuna Avocado Maki

$7.75

Fresh tuna and avocado.

Unagi Cucumber Maki

Unagi Cucumber Maki

$7.50

Grilled eel with cucumber topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.

Vegetable Maki

Asparagus Tempura Maki

Asparagus Tempura Maki

$5.25

Asparagus tempura.

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$5.50

Made with slices of avocado.

Cucumber Maki

Cucumber Maki

$4.95

Made with slices of cucumber. A beginner's favorite.

Shiitake Maki

Shiitake Maki

$4.95

Marinated shiitake mushrooms.

Sweet Potato Tempura

Sweet Potato Tempura

$5.95

Sweet potato tempura and mayo topped with marinated sweet soy sauce .

Hawaiian Poke Bowls

Black Pearl Tuna Poke

Black Pearl Tuna Poke

$15.95

Sushi grade yellow fin tuna, black rice (white rice optional), crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, sesame, togarashi and kizami nori.

Mango Salmon Poke

Mango Salmon Poke

$14.25

Fresh salmon, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, fresh mango, honey spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.

Ocean Trio Poke

Ocean Trio Poke

$14.75

Sushi grade yellow fin tuna, salmon and white tuna, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, fresh mango, other vegetables, white miso dressing and kizami nori.

Tropical Shrimp Poke

Tropical Shrimp Poke

$13.25

Cooked shrimp, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, red tobiko, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, honey spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and togarashi.

Signature Rolls

Akira (10)

Akira (10)

$14.95

Jumbo roll: tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, and cucumber with tempura crumbs and sweet soy sauce.

Bitcoin Jumbo (10)

Bitcoin Jumbo (10)

$16.50

Spicy. Own it! Unagi, super white tuna, spicy tuna, ikura, seasoned seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed.

Black Dragon (8)

Black Dragon (8)

$14.50

Black rice, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with unagi, avocado, wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce, and crispy sweet potato.

Caterpillar (8)

Caterpillar (8)

$12.95

Eel, cucumber, crab stick with avocado lightly coated with red and black tobikko.

Dragon (8)

Dragon (8)

$13.75

Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.

Firecracker (6)

Firecracker (6)

$14.50

Lightly tempura battered and fried with kana crab, unagi, avocado, and cream cheese. Drizzled with unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo.

Fukudome (10)

Fukudome (10)

$15.25

Jumbo roll: shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, chili sauce, orange tobikko, cream cheese, scallion, coated with tempura crumb. Topped with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce.

Harajuku (10)

Harajuku (10)

$14.95

Jumbo roll: yellow tail, tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro with red and black tobikko outer covering.

Mega Vega (10)

Mega Vega (10)

$11.95

Packed with tempura sweet potato and broccoli, red beets and thinly sliced cucumbers. Thinly sliced avocado on top, drizzled with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce.

Mount Fuji (8)

Mount Fuji (8)

$12.95

Cooked shrimp, cucumbers, mayo, masago, chili oil, green onion covered in a tempura crumb and spicy mayo shell.

Rainbow (8)

Rainbow (8)

$13.50

Similar to the California maki but so much more. This California is also topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and masago.

Smoking Vegan

Smoking Vegan

$10.95

Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish

Spicy Crab (8)

Spicy Crab (8)

$14.95

Soft shell crab, spicy crabmeat, cucumbers, tobiko, and masago.

The Confusion (8)

The Confusion (8)

$14.50

Asparagus and sweet potato tempura folded in a maki topped with an array of diced super white tuna, salmon, tuna drizzled in a mandarin orange aïoli and sweet soy sauce.

Oceano Maki (8)

Oceano Maki (8)

$14.75

Fresh octopus rolled in cilantro, avocado, and jalapeños topped with a nicely seared white tuna and served with a spicy mayo and lime garnish

Sashimi Combinations (Served with Miso soup and a side of sushi rice)

Sashimi Gold Platter

Sashimi Gold Platter

$21.95

12 pieces of assorted seafood chef's selection. Please No Substitutions

Sashimi Silver Platter

Sashimi Silver Platter

$18.95

9 pieces of assorted seafood chef's selection. Please No Substitutions

Sushi Combinations (Served with Miso soup)

Sushi Gold

Sushi Gold

$21.95

Eight pieces sushi (two tuna, two salmon, one yellow tail, one tako,one shrimp and one unagi) with choice of spicy tuna maki, California maki, spicy salmon or salmon avocado maki. Please No Substitutions

Sushi Silver

Sushi Silver

$17.95

Five pieces sushi (one tuna, one salmon, one yellow tail, one shrimp, one unagi) with choice of California, salmon avocado, spicy salmon, or spicy tuna maki. Please No Substitutions

Sashimi or Sushi (A La Carte)

Ebi

Ebi

$2.75
Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$2.95
Hamachi

Hamachi

$2.95
Ikura

Ikura

$3.25
Maguro

Maguro

$2.95
Masago

Masago

$2.75
Seared White Tuna

Seared White Tuna

$3.10
Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$2.95
Super White Tuna

Super White Tuna

$2.95
Tako

Tako

$2.85
Tamago

Tamago

$2.50
Tobiko-Black

Tobiko-Black

$2.75
Tobiko-Orange

Tobiko-Orange

$2.75
Tobiko-Red

Tobiko-Red

$2.75
Unagi

Unagi

$2.95

Noodles

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$11.50

Chicken breast sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles

Homestyle Ramen

Homestyle Ramen

$14.95

Ramen noodle soup with roasted pork belly (3 pcs), Baby Bok Choy, Shitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, Japanese Fish Cakes, soft boiled egg halved, garlic crisp, sesame oil and red pepper strings to garnish. YUM!

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$10.75

Stir-fry wide rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, basil leaves, carrots, jalapeño, tomatoes, baby corn and bell peppers.

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$10.50

Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and broccoli finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.25

Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.

Panang Noodle

Panang Noodle

$11.00

Spicy. a rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$10.95

Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty udon noodles.

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$10.50

Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with mushrooms, carrots, onions and cabbage in a Japanese worcester sauce, garnished with a sprinkle of shredded seaweed and sesame seeds.

Entrees

Broccoli

Broccoli

$10.75

Choice of your meat and ginger with broccoli prepared in a delicate special sauce.

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$11.25

A spicy Thai dish made with roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods.

Chardonnay Garlic Chicken

Chardonnay Garlic Chicken

$10.50

Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.

Chinese Fried Rice

Chinese Fried Rice

$10.50

Fried jasmine rice contains eggs, onions and bean sprouts, topped with green onions.

General Tao Chicken

General Tao Chicken

$11.25

Breast of chicken deep fried in a light batter, stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and onions.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.50

Aroma green curries paste blending with coconut milk, chicken breast, bamboo shoot, sweet pea, bell pepper and basil.

Hot Woks Fried Rice

Hot Woks Fried Rice

$10.75

Our spicy basil fried rice is cooked with chicken and pineapples browned with Thai spices and basil.

Mandarine Orange Chicken

Mandarine Orange Chicken

$12.45

Deep fried chicken breast combined with snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a zesty orange sauce.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$10.95

A rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$12.95

A hearty dish made with beef sautéed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.

Rama Chicken

$10.75

Traditional Thai dish made with sauteed chicken in a flavorful peanut sauce garnished with steamed broccoli.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$12.25

Shrimp stir-fried with ground chicken in a black bean and garlic egg-drop gravy, topped w. scallion & sesame seed.

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$10.75

Well-known spicy Thai dish is made with Thai sweet basil, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and jalapeño peppers.

Szechuan Chicken

Szechuan Chicken

$13.45

Chicken breast, bell peppers, carrots, onions, chili peppers, peanuts and special home made szechuan chili sauce.

Tofu Steak

Tofu Steak

$10.50

Lightly fried tofu steak smothered with shiitake mushrooms in a savory garlic sauce prepared in a similar manner to Hong Kong steak. Served with tempura onion rings and steamed broccoli.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$14.50

Lightly seared fresh tuna encrusted with black sesame served with a side of seaweed salad and our own spicy ginger ponzu sauce.

Vegetable Delight

Vegetable Delight

$9.95

A vegetarian feast prepared with tofu and vegetables in a garlic gravy sauce.

Mongolian Entree'

Mongolian Entree'

$11.95

Tender chunks of Beef sauteed in rich black bean gravy with baby corn and scallions.

Bento Boxes

Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

$16.50

Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, six pieces of California maki and beef teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$14.95

Served with shrimp vegetable tempura, California maki and chicken teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

$17.50

Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, California maki and salmon teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1pc

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1pc

$13.00

Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls. Pescatarian? Add Salmon at a slight upcharge.? Enjoy!

Chicken Teriyaki (Entree)

$14.95

Beef Teriyaki (Entree)

$15.95

Salmon Teriyaki (Entree)

$16.95

DESSERTS

Chiffon Sponge Cake with Blueberry Sauce

Chiffon Sponge Cake with Blueberry Sauce

$6.95

Chinese Chiffon Sponge cake with blue berry sauce. Light and airy. It's like eating a blueberry cloud. Topped with whipped cream and a hint of matcha. (Note: contains a hint of almond)

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.25

Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!

Chocolate Tart Cake

Chocolate Tart Cake

$6.50

Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled, served with whipped cream.

Mango Pudding

Mango Pudding

$4.50

A delicate pudding with a rich and creamy texture is made with real mangoes.

Mochi Chocolate

Mochi Chocolate

$4.75

Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.

Mochi Green Tea

Mochi Green Tea

$4.75

Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.

Mochi Mango

Mochi Mango

$4.75

Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.

Mochi Vanilla

$4.75

Mochi Red Beans

$4.75

NA Beverages

Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$2.25
Hot Jasmine Tea

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.25
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.75
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$3.75
Passionfruit Jasmine Tea

Passionfruit Jasmine Tea

$3.75
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet coke

Diet coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Passion Fruit Mai Tai Mix (Non-alcoholic)

$5.25

Kids Cocktails

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

SIDES & SAUCES

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steam Wide Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Thin Noodles

$2.00

Steam Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Steam Udon Noodle

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Steam Mix Vegetable

$5.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Steamed Chicken

$3.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Chow Mein noodles

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641

Directions

Gallery
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski image
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski image
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski image

Map
