- Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski 3930 N. Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski
Chicago, IL 60641
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Satay (4)
Seared Chicken breast marinated in Thai spices is served with a peanut dipping sauce & balanced with a cool cucumber salad.
Crab Rangoon (5)
Fried dumpling, diced kana crab meat, chives, cream cheese. Served with sweet&sour sauce.
Edamame
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
Gyoza (5)
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)
Crisp veggie egg rolls served with a savory & lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Chinese Egg Rolls (2)
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.
Petite Egg Roll (8)
Bite sized egg rolls originate from Thailand and contain chicken, shrimp and bean thread noodles. Served with sweet or sour sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Deep-fried soft shell crab served on a bed of mixed greens and served with ponzu sauce.
Spicy Chicken Wings (5)
Six pieces of chicken wings fried and then coated in a spicy sweet sauce.
Tempura Appetizer
Two tempura battered deep-fried shrimp and assortment of tempura vegetables with sweet Mirin dipping sauce.
The Tasting Platter
Like variety? Try a sampling of our favorite appetizers: Petite Egg Rolls(4), Chicken Satay(2) Gyoza(3) and Edamame.
Soups
Miso Soup
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu .
Tom Yum Soup
Thai version of hot and sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
Vegetable Tofu Soup
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber, red onions, scallion and carrots dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish as well.
Seaweed Salad
A salad made of six different types of seaweed and tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigratte. On bed of mixed greens.
Tuna Avocado Salad
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing .
Maki
Alaskan Maki
Fresh salmon, avocado, crab stick with black tobikko on top.
California Maki
Cucumber, avocado, kana crab (Add masago for $1)
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
Diced tuna, avocado, mayo, chili oil and covered with tempura crumbs
Negi Hamachi Maki (8)
Yellow tail with scallions.
Philly Maki
Smoked salmon and cream cheese.
Salmon Avocado Maki
Fresh salmon and avocado.
Salmon Bacon Maki
Smoked salmon belly, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce.
Smoked Salmon Maki
Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor.
Spicy Salmon Maki
Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.
Spicy Scallop Maki
Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, and masago.
Spicy Shrimp Maki
Cooked shrimp, chili oil, mayo, masago, scallion, red tobikko outside.
Spicy Tako Maki
Diced octopus mixed with scallion, masago, mayo, spicy sauce and chili oil.
Spicy Tuna Maki
Diced tuna, avocado, mayo and chili oil
Spider Maki
Soft shell crab tempura, mayo, masago, avocado and cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.
Super White Creamy Maki
Super white tuna, avocado, mayo and masago.
Tekka (Tuna) Maki
Fresh tuna roll.
Tempura Shrimp Maki
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Tuna Avocado Maki
Fresh tuna and avocado.
Unagi Cucumber Maki
Grilled eel with cucumber topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Vegetable Maki
Asparagus Tempura Maki
Asparagus tempura.
Avocado Maki
Made with slices of avocado.
Cucumber Maki
Made with slices of cucumber. A beginner's favorite.
Shiitake Maki
Marinated shiitake mushrooms.
Sweet Potato Tempura
Sweet potato tempura and mayo topped with marinated sweet soy sauce .
Hawaiian Poke Bowls
Black Pearl Tuna Poke
Sushi grade yellow fin tuna, black rice (white rice optional), crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, sesame, togarashi and kizami nori.
Mango Salmon Poke
Fresh salmon, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, fresh mango, honey spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Ocean Trio Poke
Sushi grade yellow fin tuna, salmon and white tuna, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, fresh mango, other vegetables, white miso dressing and kizami nori.
Tropical Shrimp Poke
Cooked shrimp, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, red tobiko, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, honey spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and togarashi.
Signature Rolls
Akira (10)
Jumbo roll: tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, and cucumber with tempura crumbs and sweet soy sauce.
Bitcoin Jumbo (10)
Spicy. Own it! Unagi, super white tuna, spicy tuna, ikura, seasoned seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed.
Black Dragon (8)
Black rice, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with unagi, avocado, wasabi mayo, sweet soy sauce, and crispy sweet potato.
Caterpillar (8)
Eel, cucumber, crab stick with avocado lightly coated with red and black tobikko.
Dragon (8)
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Firecracker (6)
Lightly tempura battered and fried with kana crab, unagi, avocado, and cream cheese. Drizzled with unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo.
Fukudome (10)
Jumbo roll: shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, chili sauce, orange tobikko, cream cheese, scallion, coated with tempura crumb. Topped with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Harajuku (10)
Jumbo roll: yellow tail, tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro with red and black tobikko outer covering.
Mega Vega (10)
Packed with tempura sweet potato and broccoli, red beets and thinly sliced cucumbers. Thinly sliced avocado on top, drizzled with wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Mount Fuji (8)
Cooked shrimp, cucumbers, mayo, masago, chili oil, green onion covered in a tempura crumb and spicy mayo shell.
Rainbow (8)
Similar to the California maki but so much more. This California is also topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and masago.
Smoking Vegan
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
Spicy Crab (8)
Soft shell crab, spicy crabmeat, cucumbers, tobiko, and masago.
The Confusion (8)
Asparagus and sweet potato tempura folded in a maki topped with an array of diced super white tuna, salmon, tuna drizzled in a mandarin orange aïoli and sweet soy sauce.
Oceano Maki (8)
Fresh octopus rolled in cilantro, avocado, and jalapeños topped with a nicely seared white tuna and served with a spicy mayo and lime garnish
Sashimi Combinations (Served with Miso soup and a side of sushi rice)
Sushi Combinations (Served with Miso soup)
Sushi Gold
Eight pieces sushi (two tuna, two salmon, one yellow tail, one tako,one shrimp and one unagi) with choice of spicy tuna maki, California maki, spicy salmon or salmon avocado maki. Please No Substitutions
Sushi Silver
Five pieces sushi (one tuna, one salmon, one yellow tail, one shrimp, one unagi) with choice of California, salmon avocado, spicy salmon, or spicy tuna maki. Please No Substitutions
Sashimi or Sushi (A La Carte)
Noodles
Chow Mein
Chicken breast sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles
Homestyle Ramen
Ramen noodle soup with roasted pork belly (3 pcs), Baby Bok Choy, Shitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, Japanese Fish Cakes, soft boiled egg halved, garlic crisp, sesame oil and red pepper strings to garnish. YUM!
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fry wide rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, basil leaves, carrots, jalapeño, tomatoes, baby corn and bell peppers.
Pad See Ewe
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and broccoli finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Pad Thai
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.
Panang Noodle
Spicy. a rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).
Tempura Udon
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty udon noodles.
Yakisoba
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with mushrooms, carrots, onions and cabbage in a Japanese worcester sauce, garnished with a sprinkle of shredded seaweed and sesame seeds.
Entrees
Broccoli
Choice of your meat and ginger with broccoli prepared in a delicate special sauce.
Cashew Chicken
A spicy Thai dish made with roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods.
Chardonnay Garlic Chicken
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a devouring chardonnay garlic sauce, garnished with steamed broccoli.
Chinese Fried Rice
Fried jasmine rice contains eggs, onions and bean sprouts, topped with green onions.
General Tao Chicken
Breast of chicken deep fried in a light batter, stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and onions.
Green Curry
Aroma green curries paste blending with coconut milk, chicken breast, bamboo shoot, sweet pea, bell pepper and basil.
Hot Woks Fried Rice
Our spicy basil fried rice is cooked with chicken and pineapples browned with Thai spices and basil.
Mandarine Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast combined with snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a zesty orange sauce.
Panang Curry
A rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).
Pepper Steak
A hearty dish made with beef sautéed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
Rama Chicken
Traditional Thai dish made with sauteed chicken in a flavorful peanut sauce garnished with steamed broccoli.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp stir-fried with ground chicken in a black bean and garlic egg-drop gravy, topped w. scallion & sesame seed.
Spicy Basil
Well-known spicy Thai dish is made with Thai sweet basil, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and jalapeño peppers.
Szechuan Chicken
Chicken breast, bell peppers, carrots, onions, chili peppers, peanuts and special home made szechuan chili sauce.
Tofu Steak
Lightly fried tofu steak smothered with shiitake mushrooms in a savory garlic sauce prepared in a similar manner to Hong Kong steak. Served with tempura onion rings and steamed broccoli.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared fresh tuna encrusted with black sesame served with a side of seaweed salad and our own spicy ginger ponzu sauce.
Vegetable Delight
A vegetarian feast prepared with tofu and vegetables in a garlic gravy sauce.
Mongolian Entree'
Tender chunks of Beef sauteed in rich black bean gravy with baby corn and scallions.
Bento Boxes
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, six pieces of California maki and beef teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with shrimp vegetable tempura, California maki and chicken teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, California maki and salmon teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1pc
Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls. Pescatarian? Add Salmon at a slight upcharge.? Enjoy!
Chicken Teriyaki (Entree)
Beef Teriyaki (Entree)
Salmon Teriyaki (Entree)
DESSERTS
Chiffon Sponge Cake with Blueberry Sauce
Chinese Chiffon Sponge cake with blue berry sauce. Light and airy. It's like eating a blueberry cloud. Topped with whipped cream and a hint of matcha. (Note: contains a hint of almond)
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!
Chocolate Tart Cake
Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled, served with whipped cream.
Mango Pudding
A delicate pudding with a rich and creamy texture is made with real mangoes.
Mochi Chocolate
Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.
Mochi Green Tea
Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.
Mochi Mango
Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.
Mochi Vanilla
Mochi Red Beans
SIDES & SAUCES
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Steam Wide Noodles
Steamed Thin Noodles
Steam Ramen Noodles
Steam Udon Noodle
Sushi Rice
Peanut Sauce
Steam Mix Vegetable
Spicy Mayo
Wasabi Mayo
Unagi Sauce
Side Of Steamed Chicken
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Hot Sauce
Side of Chow Mein noodles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641