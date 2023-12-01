Hot Birds
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hot Birds an exciting new Hot Chicken Delivery and Takeout Service in Knoxville. It’s new, experimental, and we think you’ll love it. We are starting out small with the perfect hot chicken sandwich and fries combo. We're bringing the heat, so get your napkins ready!
Location
2004 E Magnolia Ave, Rear Parking Lot, Knoxville, TN 37917
