Burger, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, milkshakes
Hot Birds
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Hot Birds is an exciting new Hot Chicken Delivery and Takeout Service in Knoxville. It’s new, experimental, and we think you’ll love it. We are starting out small with the perfect hot chicken sandwich and fries combo. We're bringing the heat, so get your taste buds ready!
Location
333 West Depot Avenue, Middle Door under Marble city sign, Knoxville, TN 37917