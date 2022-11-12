BG picView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Hot Box NC

119 Reviews

$$

165 Brumley Ave NE

Concord, NC 28025

Popular Items

All American burger
Large fries
Wings

Sharables

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00
HBX Fries

HBX Fries

$4.00

Large fries

$7.00
Fritters

Fritters

$8.00
Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Sauce

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Burgers and more

The Happy Tummy . 1/3 pound burger / tomato bacon jam / Cheddar and Provolone/ Crispy Onions/ smoked jalapeños / garlic aioli
All American burger

All American burger

$11.00
Big South Burger

Big South Burger

$12.00
Bow Yow Burger

Bow Yow Burger

$11.00
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap

Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Fried Chk Sammy

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp salad wrap

$11.00

Global

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.00
Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes

$15.00
Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$14.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Sweets

PB Toffee

$3.25

Double Chocolate

$3.25

Pumpkin Poptart

$3.25

HBX Sweet potato ice cream

$5.00

Cookie Sammy

$7.00

Drinks

Strawberry lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon peach Pomegranate

$3.50Out of stock

18

Pineapple Apple

$3.50

Uncle Scott's

$3.50

Kids menu

Tenders

$8.00

Mac

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Merch

Black tee

$20.00

Small!! Dust

$5.00

Large dust

$7.00

Stickers

$1.00

Sissy

$7.00

Hats

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord, NC 28025

Directions

