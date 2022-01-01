Hot Chicken Mama imageView gallery

Hot Chicken Mama

104 Reviews

$

168 Montauk Highway

Blue Point, NY 11715

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich
Sandwich & Tender
Nuggets

Chicken

Sandwich

Sandwich

$14.99

Fried Chicken, Potato Bun, Purple Slaw, Pickles, Comeback Sauce, Served with Fries

2 Piece Tenders

2 Piece Tenders

$13.99

(3) Chicken Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Comeback Sauce

3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$16.98

(3) Chicken Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Comeback Sauce

Sandwich & Tender

Sandwich & Tender

$15.99
Sandwich & 2 Tenders

Sandwich & 2 Tenders

$20.98
Nuggets

Nuggets

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets with a Side of Fries

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.99
Veggie Tenders

Veggie Tenders

$13.99

Holler Fries

$13.99
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99
Snack Wrap Combo

Snack Wrap Combo

$13.99

Hot Honey Ranch Snack Wrap

$5.99

Nashville Style Snack Wrap

$5.99
Wings

Wings

$8.99

Kids

Kid's Box

$9.99

Choice of: (5) Nuggets OR Mac & Cheese, Served with Fries, Drink, Toy!

Sides

Fries

$2.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.99
Onions Strings

Onions Strings

$2.99

Super Thin, Crispy Onion Rings, Comeback Sauce Drizzle

Purple Slaw

Purple Slaw

$2.99
Burnt Brussels

Burnt Brussels

$2.99

Side Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Housemade Sweet & Savory Mayo-Based Sauce

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Malt Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Of Maple

$0.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Two Tone & Craft

Lavender Lemonade

$4.99

24 oz Lemonade, Housemade Lavender Syrup

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

24 oz Lemonade, Housemade Strawberry Syrup

Peach Sweet Tea

$4.99

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$4.99

Kids Drink

$3.99

Kids Two Tone

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea Lemonade

$2.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Dasani Can

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99

Disposables

In our efforts to reduce our waste, please let us know if you require disposable items such as napkins, wet naps, utensils, and ketchup. If you do not select these, we will omit them from your order. Thank you!

Utensils

In our efforts to reduce our waste, please let us know if you require disposable items such as napkins, wet naps, utensils, and ketchup. If you do not select these, we will omit them from your order. Thank you!

Ketchup

In our efforts to reduce our waste, please let us know if you require disposable items such as napkins, wet naps, utensils, and ketchup. If you do not select these, we will omit them from your order. Thank you!

Napkins

In our efforts to reduce our waste, please let us know if you require disposable items such as napkins, wet naps, utensils, and ketchup. If you do not select these, we will omit them from your order. Thank you!

No Disposables

In our efforts to reduce our waste, please let us know if you require disposable items such as napkins, wet naps, utensils, and ketchup. If you do not select these, we will omit them from your order. Thank you!

Include All Disposables

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

168 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715

Directions

Hot Chicken Mama image

