Hot Dog Pete's HDP Summerhill

303 Reviews

$$

25 Georgia Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30312

Order Again

Popular Items

WAFFLE FRIES
SKYLINE CONEY DOG
CHICAGO DOG

HOT DOGS

PETE'S ORIGINAL DOG

PETE'S ORIGINAL DOG

$4.99

Pete’s hot dog sauce, kraut, diced onions, mustard

AVERAGE JOE

AVERAGE JOE

$4.99

Ketchup, kraut, diced onions, mustard

CHICAGO DOG

CHICAGO DOG

$5.99

horseradish mustard, sweet relish, diced onion, tomato slice, dill pickle, and sport pepper

PETE'S SPECIAL DOG

PETE'S SPECIAL DOG

$5.99

Pete’s original meat sauce, diced onions, mustard

SKYLINE CONEY DOG

SKYLINE CONEY DOG

$5.99

chili, diced onions, mustard, shredded cheddar

SLAW DOG

SLAW DOG

$5.99

chili, collard green cole slaw, mustard

HOT ROD DOG

HOT ROD DOG

$5.99

bacon, caramelized onions, shredded cheddar, bbq sauce

GREEN THUMB DOG

GREEN THUMB DOG

$5.99

avocado, pico, arugula, pickled peppers, green goddess

NAKED DOG

NAKED DOG

$4.99

a plain dog of your choosing

SANDWICHES

FRIED PETE'S CHICK SANWICH

$9.59

GRILLED PETE'S CHICK SANDWICH

$9.59

FRIED BBQ CHICK SANDWICH

$10.59

GRILLED BBQ CHICK SANDWICH

$10.59

FRIED BIRD DOG SANDWICH

$6.29

GRILLED BIRD DOG SANDWICH

$6.29

TENDER BASKETS

FRIED 2 PIECE TENDER BASKET

$6.99

GRILLED 2 PIECE TENDER BASKET

$6.99

FRIED 3 PIECE TENDER BASKET

$10.49

GRILLED 3 PIECE TENDER BASKET

$10.49

FRIED 4 PIECE TENDER BASKET

$13.99

GRILLED 4 PIECE TENDER BASKET

$13.99

FRIED FLOCK OF TENDERS

$49.49

GRILLED FLOCK OF TENDERS

$49.49

SIDES

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.59

WAFFLE FRIES W/ CHEESE

$5.59

WAFFLE FRIES W/ CHILI & CHEESE

$6.59
LOADED WAFFLE FRIES

LOADED WAFFLE FRIES

$10.59

Waffle fries loaded with Pete's meat sauce, cheddar, pico and mustard

ONION STRAWS

ONION STRAWS

$3.79
COLLARD GREEN SLAW

COLLARD GREEN SLAW

$3.79
PINTO BEANS

PINTO BEANS

$3.79

MAC N CHEESE

$3.99

CHILI MAC N CHEESE

$4.99
CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD

CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD

$3.99
CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.59
CUP OF CHILI

CUP OF CHILI

$4.99
BOWL OF CHILI

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.99

KIDS

LIL PETER

LIL PETER

$5.49

a baby version of our superior blend with your choice of build

CORN DOG

CORN DOG

$5.49

one stick, one Lil' Peter, corn batter, and a deep fry. Served with Weber's horseradish mustard.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.99

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.49

DESSERTS

VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.99
CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.99

COOKIES N CREAM SHAKE

$4.99
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$4.99

APPLE PIE SHAKE

$4.99
FLOAT

FLOAT

$4.99

NA BEVS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.49

MEAL PACKS

PETE'S PACK

PETE'S PACK

$29.99

PICK 3 LIL PETERS

$9.99

SACK OF LIL PETERS

$39.99

BULK SIDES

QT SLAW

$12.99

HALF GAL SLAW

$24.99

GAL SLAW

$44.99

QT CHILI

$12.99

HALF GAL CHILI

$24.99

GAL CHILI

$44.99

QT PINTOS

$12.99

HALF GAL PINTOS

$24.99

GAL PINTOS

$44.99

QT CUKE FETA SALAD

$12.99

HALF GAL CUKE FETA SALAD

$24.99

GAL CUKE FETA SALAD

$44.99

SUNDAY SPECIAL

VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$2.99
CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$2.99
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$2.99
FLOAT

FLOAT

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Hot Dog Pete's image
Hot Dog Pete's image

