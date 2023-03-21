  • Home
  • /
  • Topeka
  • /
  • Hotdog & Smoothie Shack - 5938 Sw 17th St Ste 400
Main picView gallery

Hotdog & Smoothie Shack 5938 Sw 17th St Ste 400

review star

No reviews yet

5938 Sw 17th St Ste 400

Topeka, KS 66604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$6.99

yellow mustard, sweet relish,onions,pickles,sport peppers, tomato slice, celery salt ,poppy seed bun

Down South Dog

$4.99

coleslaw, onions

Elvis Dog

$4.99

banana slices, penut butter

Mexcian Dog

$4.99

peco de gayo, cheese sauce,salsa jalepenos

Teryiaki Dog

$4.99

teryaki sauce, nacho cheese

Famous Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

chilli cheese, jalepenos,onions

Hawaiian Dog

$4.99

ham, pineapples

The City Dog

$5.99

sour kraut, swiss cheese, poppy seed bun

Baconator Dog

$5.99

bacon strips,cheese sauce, diced onions

New York Dog

$5.99

onions, yellow mustard

All American Dog

$5.99

ketchup, mustard, rellish, onions bacon bits

Nacho Dog

$5.99

cheese sauce, jalepenos

Philly Dog

$5.99

Green peppers, Red peppers, onions, Yellow mustard

BBQ Dog

$5.99

BBQ sauce, baked beans, bacon

The Big Dog

$6.99

bacon, baked beans,peppers,onions,sour kraut, jalepenos

Non Signature Dog

$4.99

Jumbo Hot Dog with standard condiments

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

bananas

Big Green Monster

$5.00+

almond milk,spinach, bananas,fruit of your choice

Hawaiian Blast

$5.00+

strawberry, pineapple,bananas

Mango Pinapple Smoothie

$5.00+

mango, pineapple

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

mango, strawberyy

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.00+

strawberries, rasberries, ice cream

Peach Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Peach Smoothie

$5.00+

peaches yogurt

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

peanut butter, yogurt, bannas

Pina Colada

$5.00+

cocunut, pineapples

Strawberry Banna Smoothie

$5.00+

strawberries, bananas

Strawberry Colada

$5.00+

strawberries, bananas, cocunut, yogurt

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

$5.00+

bannas, strawberries, pineapple

Strawberry smoothie

$5.00+

Pina colada spinach kale

$5.00+

Beverages

Bottled Pepsi

$2.10

Bottled Sprite

$2.10

Bottled Mug Rootbeer

$2.10

Bottled Dr Pepper

$2.10

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.10

Bottled Diet Dr Pepper

$2.10

House made Sweet Iced Tea

$1.69

Pipeline monster

$2.50

Chaotic monster

$2.50

Mountain dew livewire

$2.10

Bottled water

$1.50

Mountain dew code red

$2.10

Wild cherry pepsi

$2.10

Mountain dew

$2.10

Gatorade

$1.90

Desserts

CheeseCake Slice

$4.99

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.99

Chocolate chip coffee cake

$2.25

Chips

Lays original

$0.85

Hot cheetos

$0.85

BBQ chips

$0.85

Cheeto puffs

$0.85

Sour cream onion

$0.85

Dorrito regular

$0.85

Chedar sour cream

$0.85

Chilli cheese Frito's

$0.85

Cool ranch dorritos

$0.85

Flaming hot dorritos

$0.85

Crunch cheetos

$0.85

Nachos

Jalepeno chili cheese nacho

$4.99

Fully loaded Frito nacho

$5.35

Dorritos fully loaded nacho

$5.35

Tacos

Steak

$2.50

Chicken

$2.50

Beef

$2.00

Meals

Meal

$7.00

Polish sausage

Sauce only

$4.99

Loaded with topping

$6.99

Hot links

Loaded

$5.99

Sauce only

$4.99

Nutri grain bars

Blueberry

$1.39

Strawberry

$1.39

Cinamon

$1.39

Canned soda

Can pop

$1.00

Combo

Chilli smoothie

$7.85

Dog fries soda

$7.25

Fries

Chilli chz

$4.99

Reg

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Signature smoothies and hot dogs, or simply build your own smoothie

Location

5938 Sw 17th St Ste 400, Topeka, KS 66604

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Happy Basset Brewing - 29th St
orange starNo Reviews
6044 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA
orange starNo Reviews
2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Pal Indian Cuisine - 2620 SW 6th St
orange starNo Reviews
2620 SW 6th St Topeka, KS 66606
View restaurantnext
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Topeka

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 2,299
5330 Southwest 21st Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Sheridan's Frozen Custards - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 669
5937 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 37 - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 379
2121 SW Wanamaker Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 177
2200 Southeast 29th St Topeka, KS 66605
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Topeka
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston