Hotdog & Smoothie Shack 5938 Sw 17th St Ste 400
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Signature smoothies and hot dogs, or simply build your own smoothie
Location
5938 Sw 17th St Ste 400, Topeka, KS 66604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA
No Reviews
2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurant
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
No Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurant