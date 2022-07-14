Stick Items

Hot Dog on a Stick: Choose from our original Turkey, Veggie, or Nathan’s Famous all-beef hot dogs. Dipped in our top-secret Party Batter and cooked to order, always hot and fresh! Our famous Hot Dogs on a Stick® are pardon the pun, top dog. Cheese on a Stick: Choose from American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Dipped in our top-secret Party Batter and cooked to golden perfection. It’s like an ooey gooey delicious grilled cheese sandwich on a stick, only better.