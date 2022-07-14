Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Dog on a Stick

128 Reviews

$

3146 Mission Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92109

Stick Items

Hot Dog on a Stick: Choose from our original Turkey, Veggie, or Nathan’s Famous all-beef hot dogs. Dipped in our top-secret Party Batter and cooked to order, always hot and fresh! Our famous Hot Dogs on a Stick® are pardon the pun, top dog. Cheese on a Stick: Choose from American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Dipped in our top-secret Party Batter and cooked to golden perfection. It’s like an ooey gooey delicious grilled cheese sandwich on a stick, only better.

Original Hot Dog on a Stick

$6.00

Nathan's Beef

$6.00

Veggie

$6.00

American Cheese

$6.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$6.00

Off the Stick

$12.00

Our signature Cheese on a Stick stuffed with your choice of Dog.

Sides

Our fries are cooked to a golden crisp in a cottonseed/canola oil blend. Mildly seasoned, these fries are on point! Our Funnel Cake Sticks are cooked to a golden brown and served with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Make it extra sweet with your choice of a chocolate or raspberry drizzle. Both are available in small and regular.

French Fries

$5.75

Funnel Cake Sticks

$6.75

Beverages

Our lemonade is always made fresh with Ventura County lemons and hand-stoped in store daily. Available in original, cherry, lime, and other seasonal flavors. Have your choice of small, regular or large. Need an extra refreshing treat? Try it frozen!

Lemonade

$5.50

Our lemonade is always made fresh with Ventura County lemons and hand-stoped in store daily. Available in original, cherry, lime, and other seasonal flavors. Have your choice of small, regular or large.

Frozen Lemonade

$6.50

Our lemonade is always made fresh with Ventura County lemons and hand-stoped in store daily. Available in original, cherry, lime, lite, and other seasonal flavors. Have your choice of small, regular or large. Try it frozen for an extra refreshing treat!

Smart Water

$5.00

3-in-1 Triple Lemonade

$7.00

Souvenir Cup

$10.50

2 Souvenir Cup

$16.00

Large Refill

$3.75

Souvi Refill

$3.75

Bundles

Get any 4 stick items and a side of fries for the best value!

Boardwalk Bundle

$27.75

Choose any 4 stick items, paired with a side of fries to make it your family's favorite meal! A perfect bundle to walk along the Boardwalk.

Online Voucher - Family Bundle

Sauces

Ketchup Packet

Mustard Packet

Chocolate Sauce

$0.75

Raspberry Sauce

$0.75

BAJA VIDA

Beef Jerky

$9.00

Beef Sticks

$4.00

Dried Mangos

$6.00

Googlers - 07.14.22

Original

Beef

American

Pepper Jack

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Our Hot Doggers are ready to serve our fresh, made-to-order Stick Items, French Fries, Funnel Cake Sticks – and of course, our world-famous hand-stomped Lemonade! Stop by to order and enjoy.

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego, CA 92109

