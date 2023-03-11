Main picView gallery

Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande Street

Austin, TX 78705

BRUNCH

Mains

Pastry

$7.00

Yogurt & Granola

$15.00

low-fat greek yogurt, seasonal dried fruit, agave, mint

Acai Bowl

$16.00

housemade granola, acai & banana emulsion, toasted coconut, almond milk

Avocado Toast

$19.00

soft poached egg, watermelon radish, pickled shallots, micro cilantro, sherry vinegar, olive oil

Ranch Hand

$19.00

2 eggs any style, herbed potatoes, bacon, chicken-apple sausage, or impossible sausage with choice of toast

The Ella Burger

$23.00

8oz beef patty, bacon, sharp cheddar, housemade pickles, served with fries

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

scrambled eggs, crisp pork belly, herbed potatoes, roasted garlic aioli

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$17.00

camembert, humboldt fog, midnight moon, served with fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

housemade slaw, pickled red onions, roasted pepper aioli, served with fries

Ancient Grains Bowl

$19.00

farro, red quinoa, lemon tahini, tofu

Wedge Salad

$17.00

lardons, grape tomatoes, cucumber, housemade ranch

Chef Specials

French Toast Bake

$21.00

brioche, peaches, marscapone, cinnamon butter

Chicken-Fried Lobster & Waffle

$27.00

old bay maple syrup, honey whipped cream

Duck Confit Hash

$25.00

2 sunny up eggs, golden potatoes, savory blueberry jam

Lump Crab Benny

$25.00

pan seared lump crab cake, poached eggs, herbed potatoes, hollandaise

Desserts

Cookie Plate

$9.00

three fresh baked cookies, vanilla bean ice cream

Kids Menu

Kid Grill Chz

$10.00

Kid Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

Additions

Side 2 Eggs Any Style

$5.00

Side Herbed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Chicken-Sausage

$5.00

Side Impossible Sausage

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Yogurt

$6.00

Side Granola

$6.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Fries

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$9.00

ALCOHOL

Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

!Bloody Maria¡

$12.00

Blackberry Mint Mule

$14.00

Bananarita

$14.00

Bottle Affair

$30.00

DBL Mimosa

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Spritz de Fleur

$14.00

Ella Martini

$15.00