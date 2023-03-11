Hotel Ella 1900 Rio Grande Street
No reviews yet
1900 Rio Grande Street
Austin, TX 78705
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BRUNCH
Mains
Pastry
Yogurt & Granola
low-fat greek yogurt, seasonal dried fruit, agave, mint
Acai Bowl
housemade granola, acai & banana emulsion, toasted coconut, almond milk
Avocado Toast
soft poached egg, watermelon radish, pickled shallots, micro cilantro, sherry vinegar, olive oil
Ranch Hand
2 eggs any style, herbed potatoes, bacon, chicken-apple sausage, or impossible sausage with choice of toast
The Ella Burger
8oz beef patty, bacon, sharp cheddar, housemade pickles, served with fries
Breakfast Sandwich
scrambled eggs, crisp pork belly, herbed potatoes, roasted garlic aioli
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
camembert, humboldt fog, midnight moon, served with fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
housemade slaw, pickled red onions, roasted pepper aioli, served with fries
Ancient Grains Bowl
farro, red quinoa, lemon tahini, tofu
Wedge Salad
lardons, grape tomatoes, cucumber, housemade ranch
Chef Specials
French Toast Bake
brioche, peaches, marscapone, cinnamon butter
Chicken-Fried Lobster & Waffle
old bay maple syrup, honey whipped cream
Duck Confit Hash
2 sunny up eggs, golden potatoes, savory blueberry jam
Lump Crab Benny
pan seared lump crab cake, poached eggs, herbed potatoes, hollandaise