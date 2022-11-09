A map showing the location of Hotel Escalante 290 5th Ave SView gallery
Asian Fusion

Hotel Escalante 290 5th Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

290 5th Ave S

Naples, FL 34102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters and Salads

Soup

$16.00

Green Tomato

$17.00

Oyster

$17.00

Risotto e funghi

$17.00

Foie Gras

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Beet Salad

$18.00

Burrata

$18.00

Gem Salad

Out of stock

Asian Pear salad

$18.00Out of stock

Shereable

Kung Pao Calamari

$20.00

Shishito Peppers

$16.00

Caviar and Chips

$62.00

Tempura #1 Yellow Fin Tuna Roll

$26.00

Octopus Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Artisan Cheese &amp; Charcuterie

$36.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Wrapped Scallop

$24.00Out of stock

Meat Entree

Filet Mignon

$65.00

Ginger BBQ Boneless Beef Short Ribs

$49.00

PorkTenderloin

$36.00

Roasted Chicken

$42.00

Vegetarian Option

$35.00

The E Burger

$34.00

Kids Chicken Nugget

$18.00

Kids Pasta

$18.00

Kids Burger

$25.00

kids grilled cheese

$18.00

Chateaubriant

$80.00Out of stock

Sumac Roasted Rack of Lamb

$59.00Out of stock

Seafood Entree

4lb Fresh Caught Snapper, Filet Table Side

$145.00

Hot-n-Crunchy Grouper

$49.00

Kung Pao Seafood

$49.00

Miso Sea Bass

$56.00

Golden Tile

$42.00Out of stock

Scallops

$49.00

Tuna Steak

$49.00

6 lb Fresh Caught Snapper

$180.00Out of stock

Sides

Sautee Spinach

$12.00

French Fries

$12.00

Bok Choy

$12.00

Steamed Rice

$8.00

Mash Potatoes

$12.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Side Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Side Foie Gras

$18.00

Butternut Squash Puree

$12.00

Side Lobster Risotto

$18.00

Soba Noodle w/Vegetables

$36.00

Brussels Sprout

$12.00

Green Beans

$12.00

Tropical Rice Side

$10.00

Fingerlings Potatoes

$10.00

Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Side mix salad

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Pre Fix Menu

Wedge Salad

Soup

Hot and Crunchy Grouper

Risotto Funghi

Pork Tenderloin

The “E” Burger

Pre Fix

$59.00

By The Glass

GL Syltbar, Prosecco

$13.00

GL Laurent Perrier

$25.00

GL Hush, Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Husch, Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

GL Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio

$16.00

GL Sancerre

$18.00

GL Villa Riviera Reserve, Rosé

$19.00

GL La Storia, Cabernet Sauvignon,

$22.00

GL Elouan, Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Barbaresco Dezzani

$21.00

GL Chianti

$17.00

GL Argante Super Tuscan

$23.00

GL Du Mont Haute-Medoc

$21.00

Corkage fee 1st btl

$35.00

Corkage fee 2nd btl

$50.00

Corkage fee Magnum (1.5lt)

$85.00

Event premium

$15.00

Event Wine

$10.00

Mimosa

$14.00

GL Moscato D’Asti

$12.00

Tutti Frutti

$18.00

Bottle House Wine

$28.00

Pop Rose

$30.00

GL Gavi

$16.00

Half Bottles

375ml Billecart-Salmon Rosé

$92.00

375ml Sonoma Cutrer, Pinot Noir

$45.00

375ml Taittinger

$80.00

375ml The Prisoner

$55.00

375ml Gavi-Villa Sparina

$42.00

POP Rose’

$5.00

Sparkling

Barone Pizzini

$92.00

Marsuret, Prosecco

$52.00

Syltbar Rosé

$52.00

Syltbar Prosecco

$52.00

BTL Moscato

$48.00

Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Rosé

$172.00

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Cuvée

$405.00Out of stock

Billecarte-Salmon Brut

$150.00Out of stock

Collet, Brut, France, NV

$105.00

Collet, Esprit Couture

$235.00

Cristal Brut

$650.00Out of stock

Don Perignon

$480.00Out of stock

Gosset, Grand Reserve

$110.00

Henriot, Blanc de Blancs

$168.00

La Diva, Brut

$120.00

Laurent Perrier Brut

$115.00

Laurent-Perrier, Blanc de Blancs, Brut

$215.00

Laurent-Perrier, Brut, Cuvée Rosé

$220.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blanc

$160.00

Ruinart Rose’

$170.00

Taittinger, Brut

$160.00

Krug - Grand Cuvee Brut

$375.00

White Wines

SB Acumen Peak

$145.00

SB Duckhorn

$72.00

SB Groth

$78.00Out of stock

SB IIlumination

$88.00

SB Husch

$66.00

CH Cakebread

$118.00

CH Chateau Montelena

$140.00

CH Darioush

$140.00

CH Duckhorn

$84.00

CH Fantesca

$158.00

CH Far Niente

$158.00

CH Groth

$93.00

CH Husch

$80.00

CH Nicholson Jones

$88.00

CH Shafer

$162.00

CH Patz & Hall

$88.00

Emotion Rose

$72.00

Mas Therese, Bandol Rose

$78.00

Insipration Rose

$84.00

Villa Riviera Rose

$88.00

Albert Bichot, Chablis

$88.00

Chablis George

$72.00

Chablis Passy Le Clou

$82.00

Chassagne Montrachet Vins Descombe

$150.00

Bouchard Aine & Fils, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy

$220.00

Croton Charlemagne Grand Cru

$437.00Out of stock

Domaine Sangouard-Guyot, Terroir, Poully-Fuisse

$77.00

Jean Phillippe Marchand, Chablis 1er Cru Montmains

$147.00Out of stock

Sancerre, La Silicieuse Domaine Michel Girault Loire

$72.00

Montrachet

$130.00

Vermentino, Tenuta Guado al Tasso

$62.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita

$66.00

SB Conte Della Vipera

$88.00

Camarcanda Gaja, Vermentino

$130.00

CH Cervaro Della Sala, Antinori

$125.00

Gavi

$66.00

Red Wines

Elouan,Oregon

$64.00

PN Davis Bynum

$84.00

PN Belle Gloss

$88.00

Frank Family, Carneros, California

$92.00

PN Cakebread Cellars

$110.00

EnRoute, Les Pommiers, Russian River, California

$120.00

Flowers, Sonoma Coast, California

$120.00

Domaine Serene, Willamette, Oregon

$142.00

PN Raen, Sonoma Coast

$155.00

William Selyem, Sonoma County, California

$190.00

Fantesca, King Richard’s

$220.00

Lunita Patagonia

$96.00

Barda Patagonia

$92.00

CS Emblem

$74.00

CS Foley Johnson

$85.00

CS La Storia

$88.00

Mullan Road

$94.00

CS Russell Family

$98.00

CS Daou, Reserve

$98.00

Schoolhouse Reserve, Alexander

$98.00

CS Austin Hope

$99.00

The Prisoner, Alexander Valley, California

$110.00

CS Faust

$132.00

CS Heitz Cellar

$160.00

CS Double Eagle

$168.00

Immortal, Slope, Sonoma County, California

$270.00

Penfold Bin 389

$155.00

CS Andrew Geoffrey 2007

$240.00Out of stock

CS Andrew Geoffrey 2009

$210.00Out of stock

CS Andrew Geoffrey 2013

$190.00Out of stock

CS Antica Towsend Vineyard, Antinori, Napa, California

$225.00Out of stock

CS Buccella

$350.00Out of stock

The Reserve, Robert Mondavi, Napa Valley, California

$298.00Out of stock

Jean Philippe Marchand, Vosne-Romanée

$240.00

Gevrey Chambertin, Marchand

$78.00

Virely, Gevrey Chambertin

$92.00

Les Tourelles, Côte de Beaune

$84.00

Domaine Callot, Pommard

$88.00

Le Dome,Marchand, Pommard

$165.00

Echezeaux Grand Cru, Marchand

$420.00

Enfant Jesus, Burgundy

$250.00

Domaine Gaunoux, Pommard 1er Cru

$232.00

Chateau Mauvinon, Saint-Emilion

$88.00

Chateau Fombrauge St Emilion

$125.00

Francois-L Vuitton, Margaux

$225.00

Chateau Du Pape Clement

$350.00

Francois-L Vuitton, Saint-Julien

$340.00

Haut-Medoc, Chateau Dumont

$85.00

Chateau Figeac St-Emilion Gran Cru Classes 2018

$850.00Out of stock

Chateau Branaire

$240.00Out of stock

Chateau Haut Brion, Pessac-Leognan, 2012

$995.00Out of stock

Les Alexandrins

$76.00

Gigondas

$82.00

Famille Perrin

$72.00

Tour D'Ambre, Châteauneuf Du Pape

$160.00

Descombe, Côte Rôtie

$150.00

Amarone Zenato

$165.00

Amarone Bertani

$195.00

Amarone, Ca La Bionda

$155.00

Amarone Almadi

$142.00

Brunello Eremus

$115.00

Brunello Altesino

$142.00

Brunello Lisini

$155.00

Brunello Pian delle Vigne

$170.00

Chianti Classico Orsumella

$68.00

ST Lo Scuro

$92.00

ST Bruciato

$88.00

ST Argante, Bibbiano

$92.00

ST Volpaio, Bolgheri

$120.00

ST Carmignano Piaggia

$154.00

ST Podere Sapaio

$180.00

ST Gratamacco

$180.00

Tignanello, Antinori, Super Tuscan

$350.00

Nittardi, Nectar Dei, Maremma

$140.00

Sassicaia Tenute San Guido

$560.00Out of stock

Il Pino di Biserno

$141.00

Barolo Borgognot, Barolo

$125.00

Cannubi, Borgognot, Barolo

$188.00

Baroli, Barolo, “Brunella” Piedmont,

$240.00

Barbaresco Dezzani

$84.00

Barbaresco, Ovello

$174.00

Taurasi, Cantine Ciani

$104.00

Nero D'Avola, Harmonium

$132.00

Barbaresco Pietro Rinaldi

$90.00

Baroli, Barolo, Piedmont

$140.00

Barolo Boasso

$160.00

Brunello Biondi-santi 2011

$380.00Out of stock

Cinabro Le Caniette

$160.00Out of stock

Guado al Tasso 2008

$385.00Out of stock

Guado al Tasso 2014

$290.00Out of stock

Oreno Tenuta Sette Ponti

$180.00Out of stock

ST Solaia

$690.00Out of stock

Valpolicella Dal Forno Romano

$190.00Out of stock

Amarone, Dal Forno Romano

$720.00Out of stock

Justin, Isosceles, Reserve, Paso Robles, California

$278.00

La Storia, Merlot, Alexander Valley, California

$88.00

Legacy, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, California

$240.00

Mullan Road

$94.00

Nicholson Jones, Proprietary Cuvée, Napa Valley, California

$148.00

Opus One, Napa Valley, California

$650.00

Quintessa Rutherfors, Napa Valley, California

$425.00

Remelluri, Reserva, Rioja

$75.00

Torralvo, Ribera del Duero, Vizcarra

$140.00

Grand Durif, Caymus-Suisun, Suisun Valley, California, 2017

$75.00

Andrè Brunel, Les Cailloux, Châteauneuf Du Pape

$96.00

Enfant Jesus, Burgundy

$250.00

Caballo Blanco, Sweet Red

$10.00

Chateau Fombrauge St Emilion

$125.00

Chateau Du Pape Clement

$350.00

Chateau Haut Brion, Pessac-Leognan, 2012

$995.00Out of stock

Chateau Mauvinon, Saint-Emilion

$88.00

Francois-L Vuitton, Margaux

$225.00

Francois-L Vuitton, Saint-Julien

$340.00

Domaine Chanson, Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy

$165.00

Gigondas

$82.00

Domaine Gaunoux, Pommard 1er Cru

$232.00

Famille Perrin

$72.00

Descombe, Côte Rôtie

$150.00

Jean Philippe Marchand, Vosne-Romanée

$240.00

Echezeaux Grand Cru, Marchand

$420.00

Le Dome,Marchand, Pommard

$165.00

Les Tourelles, Côte de Beaune

$84.00

Les Alexandrins

$76.00

Tour D'Ambre, Châteauneuf Du Pape

$160.00

Water / Soda / Juice

BTL Still Water

$8.00

BTL Sparkling Water

$8.00

Soda

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

General Juice

$5.50

Beach Water

$2.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Cranberry Soda

$6.00

Small btl Water

$4.00

Beer

IPA

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Menabrea Lager

$8.00

Menabrea Amber

$8.00

Coffee

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Expresso

$4.00

Double Expresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Finish

Gelato

$14.00

Chocolate Torte

$14.00

Peach Swiss Merengue

$14.00

Lemon Custard

$14.00

Brownie

$16.00

Key Lime

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Lemon Ginger Ice Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Crunch

$13.00Out of stock

Creme brûlé

$15.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$14.00Out of stock

Cheese plate

$26.00

One scoop ice cream

$6.00

Cake Fee

$3.00

Birthday dessert

After Dinner

Banfi, Florus, Late Harvest

$12.00

Caballo Blanco, Sweet Red

$10.00

Chocolate Amore Porto

$12.00

Dolce, Napa Valley

$28.00

Palo Cortado Viejo

$14.00

Port Cabral 10 Years

$12.00

Port Cabral 20 Years

$14.00

Port Cabral 30 Years

$21.00

Port Cabral 40 Years

$38.00

Royal Tokaji Aszu

$18.00

Sandeman 10

$12.00

Sandeman 20

$14.00

Sauternes Emotions

$18.00

Solera 1842, Vos Jerez, Spain

$12.00

GL Moscato Firriato

$15.00

Dolce by Far Niente Family, Late Harvest, Napa, 375ml

$100.00

Port Cabral 40 Years, 375ml

$150.00

Chateau d’Yquem Sauternes, 2006, 750ml

$750.00

Starters

House-Made Guacamole

$16.00

Kung Pao Calamari

$20.00

Shrimp Skewers

$22.00

Shishito Peppers

$16.00

Classic Borscht

$16.00

Fried Green Tomato

$17.00

Sandwiches

Hot-N-Crunchy Grouper

$27.00

Cheese Kid’s Burger

$20.00

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Ban-Mai

$27.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Smoke E Burger

$27.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos del Día- Blackened

$20.00

Fish Tacos del Día- Fried

$20.00

Korean Short Rib Tacos

$20.00

Green

The Liquid Immune Booster

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp Avocado Salad

$22.00

Gem Salad

Out of stock

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato

$18.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Add Protein

Crunchy Grouper

$18.00

Nori-Komi Crusted Tuna

$18.00

Pink Shrimp

$16.00

Entree

Tuna Nori-Komi

$32.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$32.00

Shrimp & Grit

$27.00

Saffron Hot Pot

$34.00

Hot-N-Crunchy Grouper

$34.00

Short Ribs

$34.00

Vegetarian

$27.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

290 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston