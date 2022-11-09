Hotel Escalante 290 5th Ave S

- Home
No reviews yet
290 5th Ave S
Naples, FL 34102
Order Again
Starters and Salads
Shereable
Meat Entree
Seafood Entree
Sides
Sautee Spinach
$12.00
French Fries
$12.00
Bok Choy
$12.00
Steamed Rice
$8.00
Mash Potatoes
$12.00
Onion Rings
$12.00
Asparagus
$12.00
Side Mushroom Risotto
$18.00
Side Foie Gras
$18.00
Butternut Squash Puree
$12.00
Side Lobster Risotto
$18.00
Soba Noodle w/Vegetables
$36.00
Brussels Sprout
$12.00
Green Beans
$12.00
Tropical Rice Side
$10.00
Fingerlings Potatoes
$10.00
Fruit Bowl
$12.00
Side mix salad
$12.00
Truffle Fries
$12.00
Pre Fix Menu
By The Glass
GL Syltbar, Prosecco
$13.00
GL Laurent Perrier
$25.00
GL Hush, Chardonnay
$16.00
GL Husch, Sauvignon Blanc
$16.00
GL Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio
$16.00
GL Sancerre
$18.00
GL Villa Riviera Reserve, Rosé
$19.00
GL La Storia, Cabernet Sauvignon,
$22.00
GL Elouan, Pinot Noir
$18.00
GL Barbaresco Dezzani
$21.00
GL Chianti
$17.00
GL Argante Super Tuscan
$23.00
GL Du Mont Haute-Medoc
$21.00
Corkage fee 1st btl
$35.00
Corkage fee 2nd btl
$50.00
Corkage fee Magnum (1.5lt)
$85.00
Event premium
$15.00
Event Wine
$10.00
Mimosa
$14.00
GL Moscato D’Asti
$12.00
Tutti Frutti
$18.00
Bottle House Wine
$28.00
Pop Rose
$30.00
GL Gavi
$16.00
Half Bottles
Sparkling
Champagne
Billecart-Salmon Rosé
$172.00
Billecart-Salmon, Brut Cuvée
$405.00Out of stock
Billecarte-Salmon Brut
$150.00Out of stock
Collet, Brut, France, NV
$105.00
Collet, Esprit Couture
$235.00
Cristal Brut
$650.00Out of stock
Don Perignon
$480.00Out of stock
Gosset, Grand Reserve
$110.00
Henriot, Blanc de Blancs
$168.00
La Diva, Brut
$120.00
Laurent Perrier Brut
$115.00
Laurent-Perrier, Blanc de Blancs, Brut
$215.00
Laurent-Perrier, Brut, Cuvée Rosé
$220.00
Ruinart Blanc de Blanc
$160.00
Ruinart Rose’
$170.00
Taittinger, Brut
$160.00
Krug - Grand Cuvee Brut
$375.00
White Wines
SB Acumen Peak
$145.00
SB Duckhorn
$72.00
SB Groth
$78.00Out of stock
SB IIlumination
$88.00
SB Husch
$66.00
CH Cakebread
$118.00
CH Chateau Montelena
$140.00
CH Darioush
$140.00
CH Duckhorn
$84.00
CH Fantesca
$158.00
CH Far Niente
$158.00
CH Groth
$93.00
CH Husch
$80.00
CH Nicholson Jones
$88.00
CH Shafer
$162.00
CH Patz & Hall
$88.00
Emotion Rose
$72.00
Mas Therese, Bandol Rose
$78.00
Insipration Rose
$84.00
Villa Riviera Rose
$88.00
Albert Bichot, Chablis
$88.00
Chablis George
$72.00
Chablis Passy Le Clou
$82.00
Chassagne Montrachet Vins Descombe
$150.00
Bouchard Aine & Fils, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy
$220.00
Croton Charlemagne Grand Cru
$437.00Out of stock
Domaine Sangouard-Guyot, Terroir, Poully-Fuisse
$77.00
Jean Phillippe Marchand, Chablis 1er Cru Montmains
$147.00Out of stock
Sancerre, La Silicieuse Domaine Michel Girault Loire
$72.00
Montrachet
$130.00
Vermentino, Tenuta Guado al Tasso
$62.00
Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita
$66.00
SB Conte Della Vipera
$88.00
Camarcanda Gaja, Vermentino
$130.00
CH Cervaro Della Sala, Antinori
$125.00
Gavi
$66.00
Red Wines
Elouan,Oregon
$64.00
PN Davis Bynum
$84.00
PN Belle Gloss
$88.00
Frank Family, Carneros, California
$92.00
PN Cakebread Cellars
$110.00
EnRoute, Les Pommiers, Russian River, California
$120.00
Flowers, Sonoma Coast, California
$120.00
Domaine Serene, Willamette, Oregon
$142.00
PN Raen, Sonoma Coast
$155.00
William Selyem, Sonoma County, California
$190.00
Fantesca, King Richard’s
$220.00
Lunita Patagonia
$96.00
Barda Patagonia
$92.00
CS Emblem
$74.00
CS Foley Johnson
$85.00
CS La Storia
$88.00
Mullan Road
$94.00
CS Russell Family
$98.00
CS Daou, Reserve
$98.00
Schoolhouse Reserve, Alexander
$98.00
CS Austin Hope
$99.00
The Prisoner, Alexander Valley, California
$110.00
CS Faust
$132.00
CS Heitz Cellar
$160.00
CS Double Eagle
$168.00
Immortal, Slope, Sonoma County, California
$270.00
Penfold Bin 389
$155.00
CS Andrew Geoffrey 2007
$240.00Out of stock
CS Andrew Geoffrey 2009
$210.00Out of stock
CS Andrew Geoffrey 2013
$190.00Out of stock
CS Antica Towsend Vineyard, Antinori, Napa, California
$225.00Out of stock
CS Buccella
$350.00Out of stock
The Reserve, Robert Mondavi, Napa Valley, California
$298.00Out of stock
Jean Philippe Marchand, Vosne-Romanée
$240.00
Gevrey Chambertin, Marchand
$78.00
Virely, Gevrey Chambertin
$92.00
Les Tourelles, Côte de Beaune
$84.00
Domaine Callot, Pommard
$88.00
Le Dome,Marchand, Pommard
$165.00
Echezeaux Grand Cru, Marchand
$420.00
Enfant Jesus, Burgundy
$250.00
Domaine Gaunoux, Pommard 1er Cru
$232.00
Chateau Mauvinon, Saint-Emilion
$88.00
Chateau Fombrauge St Emilion
$125.00
Francois-L Vuitton, Margaux
$225.00
Chateau Du Pape Clement
$350.00
Francois-L Vuitton, Saint-Julien
$340.00
Haut-Medoc, Chateau Dumont
$85.00
Chateau Figeac St-Emilion Gran Cru Classes 2018
$850.00Out of stock
Chateau Branaire
$240.00Out of stock
Chateau Haut Brion, Pessac-Leognan, 2012
$995.00Out of stock
Les Alexandrins
$76.00
Gigondas
$82.00
Famille Perrin
$72.00
Tour D'Ambre, Châteauneuf Du Pape
$160.00
Descombe, Côte Rôtie
$150.00
Amarone Zenato
$165.00
Amarone Bertani
$195.00
Amarone, Ca La Bionda
$155.00
Amarone Almadi
$142.00
Brunello Eremus
$115.00
Brunello Altesino
$142.00
Brunello Lisini
$155.00
Brunello Pian delle Vigne
$170.00
Chianti Classico Orsumella
$68.00
ST Lo Scuro
$92.00
ST Bruciato
$88.00
ST Argante, Bibbiano
$92.00
ST Volpaio, Bolgheri
$120.00
ST Carmignano Piaggia
$154.00
ST Podere Sapaio
$180.00
ST Gratamacco
$180.00
Tignanello, Antinori, Super Tuscan
$350.00
Nittardi, Nectar Dei, Maremma
$140.00
Sassicaia Tenute San Guido
$560.00Out of stock
Il Pino di Biserno
$141.00
Barolo Borgognot, Barolo
$125.00
Cannubi, Borgognot, Barolo
$188.00
Baroli, Barolo, “Brunella” Piedmont,
$240.00
Barbaresco Dezzani
$84.00
Barbaresco, Ovello
$174.00
Taurasi, Cantine Ciani
$104.00
Nero D'Avola, Harmonium
$132.00
Barbaresco Pietro Rinaldi
$90.00
Baroli, Barolo, Piedmont
$140.00
Barolo Boasso
$160.00
Brunello Biondi-santi 2011
$380.00Out of stock
Cinabro Le Caniette
$160.00Out of stock
Guado al Tasso 2008
$385.00Out of stock
Guado al Tasso 2014
$290.00Out of stock
Oreno Tenuta Sette Ponti
$180.00Out of stock
ST Solaia
$690.00Out of stock
Valpolicella Dal Forno Romano
$190.00Out of stock
Amarone, Dal Forno Romano
$720.00Out of stock
Justin, Isosceles, Reserve, Paso Robles, California
$278.00
La Storia, Merlot, Alexander Valley, California
$88.00
Legacy, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, California
$240.00
Mullan Road
$94.00
Nicholson Jones, Proprietary Cuvée, Napa Valley, California
$148.00
Opus One, Napa Valley, California
$650.00
Quintessa Rutherfors, Napa Valley, California
$425.00
Remelluri, Reserva, Rioja
$75.00
Torralvo, Ribera del Duero, Vizcarra
$140.00
Grand Durif, Caymus-Suisun, Suisun Valley, California, 2017
$75.00
Andrè Brunel, Les Cailloux, Châteauneuf Du Pape
$96.00
Enfant Jesus, Burgundy
$250.00
Caballo Blanco, Sweet Red
$10.00
Chateau Fombrauge St Emilion
$125.00
Chateau Du Pape Clement
$350.00
Chateau Haut Brion, Pessac-Leognan, 2012
$995.00Out of stock
Chateau Mauvinon, Saint-Emilion
$88.00
Francois-L Vuitton, Margaux
$225.00
Francois-L Vuitton, Saint-Julien
$340.00
Domaine Chanson, Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy
$165.00
Gigondas
$82.00
Domaine Gaunoux, Pommard 1er Cru
$232.00
Famille Perrin
$72.00
Descombe, Côte Rôtie
$150.00
Jean Philippe Marchand, Vosne-Romanée
$240.00
Echezeaux Grand Cru, Marchand
$420.00
Le Dome,Marchand, Pommard
$165.00
Les Tourelles, Côte de Beaune
$84.00
Les Alexandrins
$76.00
Tour D'Ambre, Châteauneuf Du Pape
$160.00
Water / Soda / Juice
Finish
Gelato
$14.00
Chocolate Torte
$14.00
Peach Swiss Merengue
$14.00
Lemon Custard
$14.00
Brownie
$16.00
Key Lime
$14.00
Tiramisu
$14.00
Cheesecake
$14.00
Lemon Ginger Ice Cream
$13.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Crunch
$13.00Out of stock
Creme brûlé
$15.00Out of stock
Vanilla ice Cream
$12.00Out of stock
Mango Sorbet
$14.00Out of stock
Cheese plate
$26.00
One scoop ice cream
$6.00
Cake Fee
$3.00
Birthday dessert
After Dinner
Banfi, Florus, Late Harvest
$12.00
Caballo Blanco, Sweet Red
$10.00
Chocolate Amore Porto
$12.00
Dolce, Napa Valley
$28.00
Palo Cortado Viejo
$14.00
Port Cabral 10 Years
$12.00
Port Cabral 20 Years
$14.00
Port Cabral 30 Years
$21.00
Port Cabral 40 Years
$38.00
Royal Tokaji Aszu
$18.00
Sandeman 10
$12.00
Sandeman 20
$14.00
Sauternes Emotions
$18.00
Solera 1842, Vos Jerez, Spain
$12.00
GL Moscato Firriato
$15.00
Dolce by Far Niente Family, Late Harvest, Napa, 375ml
$100.00
Port Cabral 40 Years, 375ml
$150.00
Chateau d’Yquem Sauternes, 2006, 750ml
$750.00
Starters
Sandwiches
Green
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
290 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
