A map showing the location of The Ruins Lounge Lafayette 1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 303View gallery

The Ruins Lounge Lafayette 1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 303

review star

No reviews yet

1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 303

Lafayette, LA 70508

SMALL PLATES

Bayou BBQ Burger

$15.00

Blackened Chicken and Spinach Wrap

$16.00

Boudin Balls

$6.00

Brie Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Fresh spinach blended with brie and cream cheese and topped with parmesan and sea salt. Served with tortilla chips.

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Crawfish Pasta

$20.00

Louisiana crawfish tails tossed with egg noodles in a spicy cheese sauce.

Creole Crawfish Fries

$12.00

Crispy Fried Chicken

$13.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Deep fried Louisiana gulf shrimp tossed in our house made ginger chili sauce.

Fried Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Deep fried in our seasoned panko batter topped with creamy pimento filling and pickled relish.

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Fresh cut green beans coated in our seasoned panko and fried until crispy. Served with house remoulade.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Jalapeno En Brochette

$18.00

Mildly spiced jalapeños stuffed with our chef’s specialty made sausage filled with cream cheese and wrapped in smoked applewood bacon.

Pina Colada Pork Ribs

$11.00

Marinated to perfection for twenty-four hours in our crafted Pina Colada marinade and tossed in our house made sweet and spicy island barbeque sauce.

Roman Wrap

$15.00

Salad

$8.00

Salmon dish with salad

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Thick-cut wedges of potatoes fried to crispy perfection.

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00

Wagyu Sliders

$21.00

Premium Wagyu beef topped with red onion, bok choy, crispy fried onions and our house made remoulade on brioche. Served with steak fries.

DESSERTS

Praline Cheesecake

$9.00

New York-style cheesecake topped with our house made praline sauce.

Apple Pie Egg-rolls

$7.00

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

SaladChicken

$11.00

Filet

$39.95

Crawfish Fries

$12.00

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Catfish Sliders

$12.00

Fish Platter

$12.00

LATE NIGHT

BBQ BURGER

$8.00

SAUSAGE POBOY

$8.00

SPECIALS

1/2 Devil Eggs

$5.00

1/2 Fried Green Eans

$4.00

1/2 Boudin Balls

$4.00

1/2 Salad

$4.00

1/2 Chicken Salad

$6.00

BEER

Abita Amber

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Buckler

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Canebrake

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Dos X

$4.50Out of stock

Envie

$4.50

Ghost in Machine

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00Out of stock

Mic Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Nola Stout

$4.50

Nutrl

$5.00

Paradise Park

$3.50

Ranch Water

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

Liquor Cans

Malibu Watermelon

$5.00

Malibu Pina Colada

$5.00

Absolute Mango Mule

$5.00

Absolute Grapefruit Paloma

$5.00

Also;ute Pienapple Martini

$5.00

RED WINE

Angeline Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Aphaea Red

$9.00+

Bacchus

$140.00

House Cab

$7.00+

House Merlot

$7.00+

House Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Li Veli Orion

$8.00+

Monasterio De Vinas

$9.00+

Waterkloof Cab

$15.00+

WHITE WINE

Ciena Chard-Pinot Noir

$10.00+

E Guigal Cote Du Rhome

$12.00+

Notorious Pink Rose

$13.00+

Raywood Moscato

$7.00+

Raptor Ridge

$15.00+

Cape Point Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

House Chardonnay

$7.00+

House Moscato

$7.00+

House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Unshackled Rose

$12.00+

CAVA/PROSECCO/CHAMPAGNE

LUC BLEU. LITE BTL

$100.00

Camille Braun brut

$12.00+

Campo Viejo

$8.00+

Elysee Prosecco

$7.00+

MERCH

Shirts Employee

$12.00

Shirts Customer

$20.00

N/A BEVERAGES

BTL WATER

$2.00

COKE

$1.25

CRANBERRY

$2.00

DT COKE

$1.25

OJ

$2.00

PINEAPPLE

$2.00

RED BULL

$3.00

SPRITE

$1.25

SWEET TEA

$1.50

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$1.50

RUINS RIFF

RASPBERRY SPRITZ

$12.00

PIMMS CUP

$11.00

CLASSICS

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Cocktail De Louisiane

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Margarita

Mint Julep

$9.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Sazerac

$14.00

The Last Word

$13.00

Halloween

Creep It Real

$14.00

Juice Demon

$12.00

Maliboo

$9.00

Pumpkin Fright Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vampire Bite

$12.00

Witches Brew

$12.00

Zombie Smash

$11.00

Blood Bag

$13.00

House Wine

House Wine

$5.00

Drink of the Month

Absolute

$6.00

Wine down wed. btl

HOUSE CHARD

$15.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00

HOUSE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$15.00

HOUSE MOSCATO

$15.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$15.00

HOUSE PINOT NIOR

$15.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$15.00

Shot of the Week

Absolut Lime

$5.00

$5 Shot

$5.00

Halloween

Absolute Lime

$5.00

Bloody Bag

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

LN SHOTS

LN LEMON DROPS

$5.00

LN Drink Special

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Malibu & Pineapple

$5.00

Barbie Pink Cocktail

$8.00

Petite and Pink shot

$7.00

HOUSE

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Goldslogger

$7.00

Green shot

$3.00

Jager

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Rum Chatta

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Food

EVENT ALFREDO

$230.00

EVENT Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$450.00

EVENT Blackened Shrimp

$425.00

EVENT Boudin Bites

$225.00

EVENT Charcuterie Board

$300.00

EVENT Chicken Bites

$130.00

EVENT Chicken sliders

$390.00

EVENT Fried Catfish

$390.00

EVENT fried eggs

$80.00

EVENT Fried Green Beans

$60.00

EVENT Gumbo

$400.00

EVENT Meatballs

$100.00

EVENT Pull Pork Sliders

$390.00

EVENT SALAD

$180.00

EVENT Shinto peppers

$150.00

EVENT SHRIMP

$275.00

EVENT Spinach Dip

$250.00

EVENT Spinach Dip

$75.00

EVENT Wagu Sliders 12

$252.00

EVENT Zydeco Pasta

$420.00

Liquor

Bucket Budlight

$18.00

Bucket Miller

$18.00

Bucket Coors

$18.00

Bucket Mic

$18.00

Bucket Dos

$24.00

Bucket Corona

$24.00

Bucket BlueMoon

$24.00

Budlight

$3.00

Mic Ultra

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Abita

$4.00

Jucifer

$4.00

Ghost the Machine

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Titos Lime

$7.00

Buffalo on Rocks

$8.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

Moscow Titos

$9.00

Liquor PP

Liquor PP

$4,500.00

Room Rental

Room Rental

$50.00

Brac Charge

Table Charge per Table

$5.00

Photoshoot

Photoshoot

$100.00

FOOD

INDIVIDUAL BRUNCH

$65.00

LOADED FRIES

DEVILED EGGS

JALAPENO WRAPS

DRINKS

BLOODY MARY BRUNCH

$10.00

FRENCH 75

$10.00

JUICE/COFFEE

$3.00

MIMOSA COMP

TOWER

$100.00

MIMOSA PITCHER

$25.00

LILET LEMONADE

$15.00

BRUNCH LEMONADE

$10.00

MIMOSA MARGARITA

$9.00

PINA COLADA

$10.00

LAV COLLINS

$13.00

JT EXP MARTINI

$12.00

JT CRUSH

$12.00

BYO BLOODY MARY

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 303, Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

