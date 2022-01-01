Hotel Lakeside Dining Room

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dessert

Caramel Bread Pudding

$6.00

caramel, whipped cream

Cheesecake

$6.00

strawberry sauce

Lava Cake

$8.00

ice cream, chocolate

Rootbeer float

$5.00

shakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Banana Shake

$5.00

beverages

soda

$3.00

coke, diet coke, sprite, rootbeer

lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

orange, cranberry, appl

Milk

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

iced coffee

$5.00

vanilla, hazelnut, caramel

pellegrino

$3.00

bottled water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Frozen Mosa

$6.00

Frose

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Breakfast

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.00

toasted, plain, blueberry, or everything

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Croissant

$6.00

choice of ham, turkey, or bacon

Breakfast Baguette

$7.00

egg whites, swiss, avacado, spinach, tomato

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit Bowl

$6.00

Breakfast Flatbread

$16.00

egg, ham, onion, peppers, cheese, salsa

Breakfast Board

$16.00

fresh fruit, cheeses, meats, croissants, jams

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry or Chocolate

Whole Fruit

$2.00

starters

Bread and Spreads Flight

$8.00

house made focaccia, onion jam, whipped goat cheese, apricot jam

Bruschetta

$10.00

ciabatta, buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic, balsamic

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

housemade chips, seasonal vegetables

Chips and Dips

$10.00

tortilla chips, house made dips- tomato salsa, corn salsa, guacamole

Crab Cake

$18.00

maryland style lump crab, creole remoulade, spring mix

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

cured meats, cheeses, jams, nuts, olives, breads

Prosciutto & Melon

$12.00

sliced melon, shaved prosciutto, lemon tossed arugala, shaved parm, balsamic

soup

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Flatbreads

Margherita FB

$14.00

buffalo mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic

Apricot Jam FB

$14.00

Apricot Jam, goat cheese, mozzarella, prosciutto, olive oil, balsamic

Buffalo Chicken FB

$14.00

grilled chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo sauce

FlammKuchen

$14.00

parmesan white sauce, bacon, onions, mozzarella

Mediterranean FB

$14.00

artichokes, olives, tomatoes, basil, mozzarella

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$10.00

ham, turkey, bacon, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo, wheat bread

Turkey Croissant

$8.00

turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham & Cheddar Baguette

$10.00

sliced ham, cheddar, dijon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Turkey & Brie Baguette

$10.00

turkey, brie, apple, fig jam, arugala

Lobster BLT

$16.00

lobster salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, romaine, tomaotes, black olives, caesar, swiss

BLT Wrap

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

romaine, tomato, carrots, cucumber, marinated mushrooms, black olives, cheddar, swiss

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

romaine, caesar, tomoatoe, black olives, parmesan, croutons

Pecan Chicken Salad

$12.00+

pecan breaded chicken, romaine, blue cheese, candied pecans, cranberries, vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$8.00+

spinach, romaine, cranberries, oranges, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

tacos

Walleye Tacos

$14.00

blackened walleye, corn salsa, romaine, lemon dill, queso fresco, chips & salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

blackened shrimp, corn salsa, romaine, lemon dill, queso fresco, chips & salsa

Vegetable Tacos

$10.00

roasted califlower, corn salsa, romaine, lemon dill, queso fresco, chips & salsa

bowls

Vegetable Bowl

$12.00

roasted cauliflower, rice, corn, tomato, black bens, avacado, chimichurri, sour cream, queso fresco

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

grilled chicken, rice, corn, tomato, black bens, avacado, chimichurri, sour cream, queso fresco

Steak Bowl

$16.00

flank steak, rice, corn, tomato, black bens, avacado, chimichurri, sour cream, queso fresco

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$2.75

Burgers & More (Copy)

House Steak Burger

$16.00

cheddar, caramelized onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, chips, pickle

Cheese Burger

$14.00

american, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, chips, pickle

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, chips, pickle

Perch Sandwich

$18.00

hand breaded,lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, chips, pickle, tartar

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

blackened or grilled, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ciabatta bun, chips, pickle

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

hand breaded, fries, honey mustard

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pick 2 sides and a drink

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Pick 2 sides and a drink

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Pick 2 sides and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pick 2 sides and a drink

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Pick 2 sides and a drink

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$8.00

Pick 2 sides and a drink

Entree

Seafood Boil

$24.00

Perch Platter

$18.00

Kid Hot Dog/Chips

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Basket Fries

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
