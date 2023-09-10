Cocktails

Lucy's Libations

Hey Sugar!

$14.00

The essence of Hotel Lucy in a martini with a pink sugared rim..duh! Vodka | Pomegranate Liqueur | Strawberry Nectar | Cranberry & Lime Juice

Frenchie

$15.00

A smooth and relaxing french bubble bath...don't get naked yet, this cocktail is insanely instagrammable. French Gin | Bergamot Liqueur | House-Made Lavender Syrup | Heavy Cream | Fresh Lemon Juice | Topo Chico

Havana

$14.00

A refreshing and rejuvenating taste of paradise...best sipped poolside! White Rum | Aloe Liqueur | House-Made Simple Syrup | Fresh Mint | Fresh Lime Juice | Topo Chico

Shades of Gray

$14.00

A sensual and spicy taste of Christian Grey. Handcuffs sold separately. Gin | Spiced Pear | Bergamot Liqueur | House-Made Earl Grey Tea Syrup | Fresh Lemon Juice | Sparkling Wine

Belvedere

$15.00

A smoky, sultry Texas concoction smoked in-house and accompanied by candied pecans. Bourbon | Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon | House-Made Demerara Syrup | Walnut & Angostura Bitters

Classic Cocktails

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Vodka, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and garnished with a lime

French 75

$12.00

Gin, house-made simple syrup, fresh lemon, and bubbles

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Vodka, ginger beer and fresh lime served in a copper mug

Chilton

$12.00

A west Texas favorite! Vodka, lemon and a splash of soda

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila, grapefruit, and lime served in a clay mug

Mimosa

$10.00

A Saturday morning classic!

Screwdriver

$12.00

Screw it! I want Vodka!

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bourbon, house-made Demerara, cherry and orange bitters

Ranch Water

$12.00

A Texas Summer Staple! Tequila, Topo Chico, and fresh lime

Bloody Mary

$12.00

You say tomato...we say bloody mary!

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

A classic that never disappoints!

Margarita- Rocks

$12.00

Some people need to be taken with a grain of salt. Margaritas have salt, just saying!

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Talk dirty to me!

Beer

Shiner Bock

$7.00

12 oz. can

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

12 oz. can

Coors Light

$6.00

12 oz. can

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

12 oz. can

Wine

Wines by the Glass

Bliss Merlot

$9.00

With aromas of coffee, tobacco leaf, and dark plums, this Estate Merlot has flavors of bright blackberries which are complemented by hints of dark chocolate in the finish.

Terra Cotta Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Crisp well-structured and sophisticated. This pinot has a rich pear-like nose which is followed by crisp acidity fruity notes and long finish.

Hess Chardonnay

$9.00

A light touch of oak and malolactic fermentation brings out delightful aromas of honeysuckle. Crisp notes of fresh melon slices and the ripe, white peaches of summertime make this wine a delight to sip by the pool.

Primi Frutti Peach Moscato

$9.00

A light-pink moscato-base with intense natural aromas of peach and apricot. Its sweet and rich flavor is combined with balanced acidity and a fresh effervescent finish.

Dibon Cava Brut

$10.00

Light gold with plenty of bubbles, this wine has aromas of apples and pears with pleasant floral notes. Crisp and light-bodied on the palate.

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$9.00

Round and juicy, this Cabernet Sauvignon has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Round and juicy, this Cabernet Sauvignon has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

By the Bottle

Bliss Merlot

$30.00

With aromas of coffee, tobacco leaf, and dark plums, this Estate Merlot has flavors of bright blackberries which are complemented by hints of dark chocolate in the finish.

Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee (Bottle)

$80.00

This is Iron Horse’s most romantic bubbly. Fruit forward and elegantly dry, this irresistible bubbly displays ultra-tiny bubbles and an exceedingly long finish.

Marqués de la Concordia Crianza Rioja 2016 (Bottle)

$30.00

Typical Tempranillo from Rioja. On the nose lot of blackberry and strawberry aroma. Hints of vanilla, oak and nuts. Well balanced and pleasant medium finish.

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$30.00

Round and juicy, this Cabernet Sauvignon has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

Terra Cotta Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Crisp well-structured and sophisticated. This pinot has a rich pear-like nose which is followed by crisp acidity fruity notes and long finish.

Dibon Cava Brut

$40.00

Light gold with plenty of bubbles, this wine has aromas of apples and pears with pleasant floral notes. Crisp and light-bodied on the palate.

Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Round and juicy, this Cabernet Sauvignon has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mocktail Frenchie

$10.00

Mocktail Havana

$10.00

Mocktail Hey Sugar

$10.00

Mocktail Shades of Gray

$10.00

Food

Small Bites

Dips Duo

$12.00

House-made creamy jalapeño dip and salsa served with tortilla chips

Grazing Board

$85.00+

A hand-crafted selection of meats, cheeses, seasonal fruits and veggies. The ultimate "Girl Dinner."

Personal Pizzas

The Queen Bee

$15.00

7" Personal Sized Pizza - Pepperoni & Mozzarella, drizzled with the sweet heat of Hot Honey.

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

7" Personal Sized Pizza - Tomato base with Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, & Olive Oil.

Three Cheese Pizza

$13.00

7" Personal Sized Pizza - Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Parmesan Cheese .

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$15.00

7" Personal Sized Pizza - Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Sausage.

Lucy's Lunchboxes

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$20.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Lettuce on a Croissant - Tomatoes on the side. Lucy's Lunchboxes also include: House-Made Pasta Salad, Seasonal Fruit, Kettle Cooked Chips, Warm & Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Ham Sandwich

$20.00

Ham Sandwich with Cheese on Artisan Bread - Pickle Spear, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo & Mustard on the side. Lucy's Lunchboxes also include: House-Made Pasta Salad, Seasonal Fruit, Kettle Cooked Chips, Warm & Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Turkey Sandwich

$20.00

Turkey with Cheese on Artisan Bread, Pickle Spear and Lettuce and Tomatoes on the side. Lucy's Lunchboxes also include: House-Made Pasta Salad, Seasonal Fruit, Kettle Cooked Chips, Warm & Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Sweet Treats

S'mores Board

$45.00+

A smorgasbord of all the essentials to make s'mores on property!

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$30.00

We like our fruit best when it's dipped in chocolate! Enjoy 6 decadent strawberries dipped in chocolate.

Cheesecake

$10.00

Decadent Classic Cheesecake with a option of Caramel, Chocolate, or Strawberry Drizzle.

Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Gooey deliciousness! Feels like a hug from inside.