Ho Ting

1380 duckwood drive

Eagan, MN 55123

Food

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$5.95

Spring Rolls

$7.25

2 pieces. Fresh wrap with BBQ pork & shrimp

Gao-zi

$9.95

Wontons

$7.25

Fried Shrimp

$8.95

6 pieces

Chicken Wings

$11.95

8 pieces. Five-spiced, or szechuan spicy sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.75

Fried Tofu

$10.75

BBQ Pork

$10.95

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Nuggets

$10.95

Appetizers Trays

$12.95

4 chicken wings, 4 cream cheese wontons, 1 egg roll, 2 gao-zi steam or fried

Soups

Wonton Soup

$5.45

Hot and Sour Soup

$5.45

Egg Drop Soup

$5.45

Seafood Tofu Soup

$7.95

Rice Noodle Soup

$10.45

Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, veg or tofu

Chow Mein | Chop Suey

Regular Chow Mein

Ground pork, and celery

Special Chow Mein

Celery, carrot, water chestnut, bamboo shoots, mushroom, with brown sauce

House Chow Mein

Chicken, beef, and shrimp

Chop Suey

Celery, carrot, cabbage, snow peas, with brown sauce

Lo Mein and Noodles

Ho Ting Lo Mein

$14.95

Chicken, shrimp, and beef

Lo Mein

$12.95

Chicken, BBQ pork, fried tofu, or mixed vegs

Pad Thai Chicken

$14.95

With peanut

Pad Thai Pork

$14.95

With peanut

Pad Thai Mixed Vegs

$14.95

With peanut

Pad Thai Beef

$15.95

With peanut

Pad Thai Baby Shrimp

$15.95

With peanut

Dry Chow Fun Flat Chicken

$13.95

Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Chicken

$13.95

Dry Chow Fun Flat Pork

$13.95

Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Pork

$13.95

Dry Chow Fun Flat Fried Tofu

$13.95

Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Fried Tofu

$13.95

Dry Chow Fun Flat Mixed Vegs

$13.95

Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Mixed Vegs

$13.95

Dry Beef Chow Fun Flat

$14.95

Wet Beef Chow Fun Flat

$14.95

Dry Baby Shrimp Chow Fun Flat

$14.95

Wet Baby Shrimp Chow Fun Flat

$14.95

Seafood Chow Fun Rice Noodle

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp Chow Fun Rice Noodle

$16.95

Seafood Chow Fun Lo Mein

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp Lo Mein

$16.95

Singapore Rice Noodle (Thin)

$15.95

Rice Noodles Thin Chicken

$14.95

Rice Noodles Thin Pork

$14.95

Rice Noodles Thin Mixed Vegs

$14.95

Rice Noodles Thin Beef

$15.95

Rice Noodles Thin Baby Shrimp

$15.95

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken, pork, and shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried Rice

$12.95

Chinese Sausage Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Chef Suggestions

Sesame

$15.95

Crystal Shrimp

$17.95

Jumbo shrimps, lightly battered and deep-fried and tossed in a sweet and tangy white sauce with honey-sweetened walnuts

Steak Kow

$17.95

Steak cubes seared and sautéed with mix veggies

Tangerine

$15.95

Sole Fillets

$17.95

Tiger Pork

$17.95

Crispy pork slices cooked with hot sauce, snow peas, and carrot

Calamari

$17.95

Sweet and Sour

$17.95

General Tso's Chicken

$15.95

Cubed chicken battered and deep-fried, then sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and baby corn in a sweet spicy sauce

Hunan Trio

$17.95

A combination of jumbo shrimp, chicken and beef, stir-fried in a Hunan spicy sauce, with mixed vegetables

Pineapple Chicken

$15.95

Lightly battered deep-fried with pineapple, onion and carrot in sweet and spicy sauce

4 Seasons

$20.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallop, beef, and chicken stir-fried with snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and bell pepper with house-special brown sauce

House Delight

$20.95

Scallop, jumbo shrimp, and squid stir-fried with mixed vegetables in house spicy light sauce

Happy Family

$20.95

Scallops, jumbo shrimps, chicken, and fried tofu in special brown sauce with mixed vegetables

Kung Pao Triple

$20.95

Shrimp, squid, and scallop stir-fried with peanuts in a hoisin-chili sauce

Seafood

Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Broccoli

$16.95

Snow Pea Pods

$16.95

Black Bean Sauce

$16.95

Szechuan

$16.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$16.95

Hunan Shrimps

$16.95

Kung Po

$17.95

Cashew

$17.95

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp Scrambled Eggs

$16.95

Fried Prawns with Spicy Salt

$17.95

Meats

Vegs

$15.95

Beef & Broccoli

$15.95

Snow Pea Pods

$15.95

Mongolian

$17.95

Sa-Cha

$15.95

Szechuan

$15.95

Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$15.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan Beef

$15.95

Kung Po

$16.95

Sweet and Sour

$15.95

Hunan

$15.95

Moo Shu

$16.95

Cashew

$16.95

Pork Chop with Spicy Salt

$17.95

Chicken with Spicy Salt

$15.95

Lemon Chicken

$15.95

Large only

Meatless

Buddha's Delight

$13.95

String Beans

$13.95

Broccoli

$13.95

Fried Tofu

$13.95

Ma-po Tofu

$13.95

Mock Duck

$14.95

Mushroom Broccoli in Garlic Flavor

$13.95

Moo Shu Vegetable

$14.95

Authentic Gluten-free

Cantonese Chicken Veg

$15.95

Snow pea pod, mushroom, and broccoli with light sauce

Beef Green Bean Cant Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Chicken Green Bean Cant Garlic S

$15.95

Beef Chinese Broccoli

$16.95

Chicken Chinese Broccoli

$16.95

Beef Shang Hai Bok Choy

$16.95

Chicken Shanghai Bok Choy

$16.95

Sole Fillets Stir-fried with Ginger Scallion

$17.95

Special Combo

Beef Broccoli Combo

$12.95

Pork in Garlic Sauce Combo

$12.95

Kung Po Chicken Combo

$12.95

Beef Veg Combo

$12.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken Combo

$12.95

Chicken Chow Mein Combo

$12.95

Sesame Chicken Combo

$12.95

General Tso's Chicken Combo

$12.95

Egg Foo Young

Veggie Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Egg Foo Young Pork

$13.95

Egg Foo Young Chicken

$13.95

Egg Foo Young Beef

$14.95

Egg Foo Young Shrimp

$14.95

House Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Chicken, pork, and shrimp mix

Extras

Cashew

$3.00

Chow Mein Noodle

$2.00

Duck Packet

$0.25

Extra Container of Egg Roll Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of Gao Zi Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of Hosin Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of House Mustard

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Meat

$3.00

Peanut

$2.00

Plain Egg Fried Rice

$5.50

Plain Fried Noodle

$6.45

Plain Lo Mein

$6.45

Soy Sauce Packet

$0.25

Steam Rice

$4.00

Vegetable

$3.00

Xtra Hot Oil Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$1.50

Jasmine Tea

$1.50

Extras

Plain Egg Fried Rice

$5.50

Plain Fried Noodle

$6.45

Plain Lo Mein

$6.45

Steam Rice

$4.00

Chow Mein Noodle

$2.00

Cashew

$3.00

Peanut

$2.00

Vegetable

$3.00

Meat

$3.00

Extra Container of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of House Mustard

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of Gao Zi Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of Egg Roll Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Extra Container of Hosin Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Duck Packet

$0.25

Soy Sauce Packet

$0.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Chinese's food in town, come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1380 duckwood drive, Eagan, MN 55123

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

