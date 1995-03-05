- Home
Ho Ting
No reviews yet
1380 duckwood drive
Eagan, MN 55123
Food
Appetizers
Egg Rolls
Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Fresh wrap with BBQ pork & shrimp
Gao-zi
Wontons
Fried Shrimp
6 pieces
Chicken Wings
8 pieces. Five-spiced, or szechuan spicy sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried Tofu
BBQ Pork
Chicken Fingers
Nuggets
Appetizers Trays
4 chicken wings, 4 cream cheese wontons, 1 egg roll, 2 gao-zi steam or fried
Soups
Chow Mein | Chop Suey
Lo Mein and Noodles
Ho Ting Lo Mein
Chicken, shrimp, and beef
Lo Mein
Chicken, BBQ pork, fried tofu, or mixed vegs
Pad Thai Chicken
With peanut
Pad Thai Pork
With peanut
Pad Thai Mixed Vegs
With peanut
Pad Thai Beef
With peanut
Pad Thai Baby Shrimp
With peanut
Dry Chow Fun Flat Chicken
Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Chicken
Dry Chow Fun Flat Pork
Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Pork
Dry Chow Fun Flat Fried Tofu
Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Fried Tofu
Dry Chow Fun Flat Mixed Vegs
Spicy Wet Chow Fun Flat Mixed Vegs
Dry Beef Chow Fun Flat
Wet Beef Chow Fun Flat
Dry Baby Shrimp Chow Fun Flat
Wet Baby Shrimp Chow Fun Flat
Seafood Chow Fun Rice Noodle
Jumbo Shrimp Chow Fun Rice Noodle
Seafood Chow Fun Lo Mein
Jumbo Shrimp Lo Mein
Singapore Rice Noodle (Thin)
Rice Noodles Thin Chicken
Rice Noodles Thin Pork
Rice Noodles Thin Mixed Vegs
Rice Noodles Thin Beef
Rice Noodles Thin Baby Shrimp
Fried Rice
Chef Suggestions
Sesame
Crystal Shrimp
Jumbo shrimps, lightly battered and deep-fried and tossed in a sweet and tangy white sauce with honey-sweetened walnuts
Steak Kow
Steak cubes seared and sautéed with mix veggies
Tangerine
Sole Fillets
Tiger Pork
Crispy pork slices cooked with hot sauce, snow peas, and carrot
Calamari
Sweet and Sour
General Tso's Chicken
Cubed chicken battered and deep-fried, then sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and baby corn in a sweet spicy sauce
Hunan Trio
A combination of jumbo shrimp, chicken and beef, stir-fried in a Hunan spicy sauce, with mixed vegetables
Pineapple Chicken
Lightly battered deep-fried with pineapple, onion and carrot in sweet and spicy sauce
4 Seasons
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, beef, and chicken stir-fried with snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and bell pepper with house-special brown sauce
House Delight
Scallop, jumbo shrimp, and squid stir-fried with mixed vegetables in house spicy light sauce
Happy Family
Scallops, jumbo shrimps, chicken, and fried tofu in special brown sauce with mixed vegetables
Kung Pao Triple
Shrimp, squid, and scallop stir-fried with peanuts in a hoisin-chili sauce
Seafood
Meats
Vegs
Beef & Broccoli
Snow Pea Pods
Mongolian
Sa-Cha
Szechuan
Garlic Sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Moo Goo Gai Pan Beef
Kung Po
Sweet and Sour
Hunan
Moo Shu
Cashew
Pork Chop with Spicy Salt
Chicken with Spicy Salt
Lemon Chicken
Large only
Meatless
Authentic Gluten-free
Cantonese Chicken Veg
Snow pea pod, mushroom, and broccoli with light sauce
Beef Green Bean Cant Garlic Sauce
Chicken Green Bean Cant Garlic S
Beef Chinese Broccoli
Chicken Chinese Broccoli
Beef Shang Hai Bok Choy
Chicken Shanghai Bok Choy
Sole Fillets Stir-fried with Ginger Scallion
Special Combo
Egg Foo Young
Extras
Cashew
Chow Mein Noodle
Duck Packet
Extra Container of Egg Roll Sauce
2 oz
Extra Container of Gao Zi Sauce
2 oz
Extra Container of Hosin Sauce
2 oz
Extra Container of House Mustard
2 oz
Extra Container of Sweet & Sour Sauce
2 oz
Meat
Peanut
Plain Egg Fried Rice
Plain Fried Noodle
Plain Lo Mein
Soy Sauce Packet
Steam Rice
Vegetable
Xtra Hot Oil Sauce
Delivery
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Chinese's food in town, come in and enjoy!
1380 duckwood drive, Eagan, MN 55123