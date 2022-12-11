Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOTLINE BURGER

1585 Highway 6 Unit C

Houston, TX 77077

BURGERS & MORE

HOTLINE BURGER

$8.99

TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - SMACK SAUCE - GRILLED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES 100% HALAL

CLASSIC BURGER

$8.79

TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - KETCHUP - MUSTARD - CHOPPED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES 100% HALAL

PATTY MELT

$9.15

TEXAS TOAST - TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - SMACK SAUCE - GRILLED ONIONS - SWISS CHEESE - PICKLES 100% HALAL

PLAIN BURGER

$8.49

TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - AMERICAN CHEESE 100% HALAL

PLAIN MELT

$8.65

TEXAS TOAST - TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - SWISS CHEESE 100% HALAL

KIDS' HOTLINE BURGER

$6.99

CRISPY BEEF PATTY - SMACK SAUCE - GRILLED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES 100% HALAL

KIDS' CLASSIC BURGER

$6.79

CRISPY BEEF PATTY - KETCHUP - MUSTARD - CHOPPED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES

KID'S PATTY MELT

$7.15

TEXAS TOAST - CRISPY BEEF PATTY - SMACK SAUCE - GRILLED ONIONS - SWISS CHEESE - PICKLES 100% HALAL

KIDS' PLAIN BURGER

$6.49

CRISPY BEEF PATTY - AMERICAN CHEESE 100% HALAL

KIDS' PLAIN MELT

$6.65

TEXAS TOAST - CRISPY BEEF PATTY - SWISS CHEESE 100% HALAL

SIDES

SMACK FRIES

$6.00

CRISPY FRIES - SMACK SAUCE - GRILLED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE

FRIES

$3.50

CRISPY FRIES

RANCH SEASONED FRIES

$4.25

FLAVORED WITH SEASONED POWDER

SIDE OF SMACK SAUCE

$0.65

EXTRA SAUCE ON THE SIDE TO DIP OR DRIP CREAMY & TANGY HOUSE SAUCE *CONTAINS MAYO

SIDE OF RANCH SAUCE

$0.65

EXTRA SAUCE ON THE SIDE TO DIP OR DRIP

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

DASANI - 20 FL. OZ.

SWEET TEA

$2.15

GOLD PEAK - 18.5 FL. OZ.

COKE

$2.15

COCA COLA - 20 FL. OZ.

COKE ZERO

$2.15

COCA COLA ZERO - 20 FL. OZ.

SPRITE

$2.15

SPRITE - 20 FL. OZ.

ROOT BEER

$2.15

BARQ'S ROOT BEER - 20 FL. OZ.

ORANGE FANTA

$2.15

FANTA - 20 FL. OZ.

STRAWBERRY FANTA

$2.15

FANTA - 20 FL. OZ.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hotline Burger specializes in a simple menu featuring smash burgers with crispy beef patties and fries.

Location

1585 Highway 6 Unit C, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

