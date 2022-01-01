  • Home
  • /
  • Charlotte
  • /
  • Hot Plate Soul Eatery Food Truck - 3525 Centre Circle
Main picView gallery

Hot Plate Soul Eatery Food Truck 3525 Centre Circle

review star

No reviews yet

3525 Centre Circle

Fort Mill, SC 28215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

GEEK LOADED FRIES

BOB MARLEY BOWL

$12.00

CRAZY CAJUN BOWL

$13.00

Hand-Cut Fries topped with mixed cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Cajun Fried Chicken Breast

DRINKS

Brooklyn Lemonade Ice Tea

$3.00

Kool Aid

$3.00

Pink Passion

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

CONDIMENTS

HP Sauce

$0.50

Hot Plate Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Perfect Peach BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Honey

$0.75

Side Of Gravy

$1.00

TACOS

SHABBA RANKS OXTAIL BEEF TACO

$5.00

BIRRIA BUFFALO CHICKEN

$4.00Out of stock

JERK CHICKEN TACO

$4.00Out of stock

CATCHING FEELINGS SHRIMP TACO

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3525 Centre Circle, Fort Mill, SC 28215

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen - 526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101 Tega Cay, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #53 Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
516 Mercantile Place Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Margaux’s Pizza and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
316 Main Street Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
The Garrison - The Garrision
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
Pintville Craft Beer
orange starNo Reviews
329 Main St Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Mill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Mill
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston