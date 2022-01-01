Hot Pot Legend Ashburn imageView gallery
Chinese

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn

review star

No reviews yet

20462 Exchange St.

Ashburn, VA 20147

Popular Items

Beef Pot
Fried Rice
Chicken Pot

Set Pot

Chicken Pot

$22.00

Comes with chicken, bok choy, napa cabbage, spinach, potato, pumpkin, and king mushrooms

Beef Pot

$22.00

Pork Pot

$22.00

Lamb Pot

$22.00

Veggie Pot

$20.00

Seafood Pot

$25.00

Custom Pot

$25.00

Shareables

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00

Crispy vegetable spring rolls served with sweet and sour dipping sauce

Fried Mini Buns

$5.00

Light and fluffy dough, deep-fried, and served with a side of condensed milk.

Spicy Cucumber

$8.00

Tossed in Sichuan spicy dipping sauce, garlic, and peppercorn

Spicy Wontons

$8.00

Sichuan style wontons served with spicy garlic vinegar sauce

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Soft tofu, fried till crispy, served with sweet and sour dipping sauce

Appetizer Combo

$18.00

Chi Cha Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesy wrapped and fried to crispy. Pick one of; Kung pao chicken, Cheesesteak and onions, or shrimp and broccoli

Fried Dumplings

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Famous Taiwanese style fried chicken bites tossed with your choice of seasoning; House Original, Kimchi, Lemon Pepper, Cheddar, Mustard, Seaweed.

Spicy Sliced Beef

$12.00

Sliced braised flank steak with Sichuan spices served with pepper corn, garlic, and chili

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Kabob

$7.70+

Fried Wontons

$8.00

Spicy Mini Dumplings

$8.00

Noodles

Pickled Cabbage With Sliced Beef

$16.00

Marinated beef, rice vermicelli, Northeast style of pickled cabbage in pork bone broth, infused with Sichuan pepper corn oil

Seafood Noodle Soup

$18.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

Fishball Noodle Soup

$18.00

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00

Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup (Spicy)

$16.00

Dry Pot

Dry Pot for 2-3

$38.00

Entrees

Fried Rice

Stir Fried Egg Noodle

Ma Pau Tofu

$16.00

Bean Sauce

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$22.00

Beef in Beer Sauce

$22.00

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Sichuan Tofu with fish fillet

$22.00

Vegetarian Delight

$16.00

General Tsao's Chicken

$18.00

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Stir Fried with Scallion

$18.00

Sichuan Boiled

Kung Pao

Broccoli

Spicy Crispy Chicken 辣子鸡

$20.00

Crispy chicken bites with Sichuan peppers and spices

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Sichuan-style hot pot. Come in and enjoy!

Location

20462 Exchange St., Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

Gallery
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn image

Map
