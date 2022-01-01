Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Shot Espresso Bryden Ave

162 Reviews

$

607 Bryden Ave

Lewiston, ID 83501

Order Again

Popular Items

Mocha
Latte
Hotshot Blast

Drinks

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

Black and White Mocha

$4.00

Americano

$2.20

Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Chai Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Two Leaves Tea

$2.50

Lotus Energy Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.50

Scotch & Soda

$2.25

Riptide Lotus(NO OJ)

$3.85

Hotshot Blast

$4.10

Double Decker

$4.75

Blackout

$4.75

Strawberry Blondie

$4.75

Oscaropolis

$4.75

Food

Scone

$2.89

Bagel

$1.95

Muffin

$1.50

Purefit Bar

$3.00

Cliff Bar

$2.00

Grandmas Cookie

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

Location

607 Bryden Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

