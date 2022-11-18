Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Shot Espresso - Cafe

162 Reviews

$

631 Bryden Ave

Lewiston, ID 83501

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
Latte
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Food

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Biscuits & Gravy (until 11am)

$3.95

Biscwich

$4.50

Toasted Bagel

$2.75

Deli Sandwich

$9.25

Salad

$11.50

Flatbread

$13.25

Boneless Wings

$8.50

Grilled Cheese + Chips

$5.75

Waffle

$2.95

Large Pretzel NEW CHEESE

$10.50

Medium Pretzel NEW CHEESE

$5.75Out of stock

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.80

Egg Frittatas

$2.25

Plain Biscuit

$1.00

New Zealand Pies

$5.95

Bar Nachos

$12.00

Side of Sausage (2 patties)

$1.60

Side of Bacon(2 pieces)

$1.25

Side Of Eggs (2)

$1.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Ice Cream -DINE IN ONLY

$5.00

Side of Salted Chips (12oz)

$1.00

Packet Of Avocado

$2.00

Scoop Of Gravy (6oz)

$1.00Out of stock

Side Of Queso

$0.60

Meat & Cheese Tray

$12.95Out of stock

Codys Famous Pretzels 12oz

$1.00Out of stock

4 Cinnamon Rolls

$12.75Out of stock

2 Beers And Large Pretzel Special

$17.99

2 MED Pretzel And A Bottle Of Wine

$29.99Out of stock

Drinks

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

Black and White Mocha

$4.00

Americano

$2.20

Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Chai Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Two Leaves Tea

$2.50

Lotus Energy Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.50

Scotch & Soda

$2.25

Riptide Lotus(NO OJ)

$3.85

Hotshot Blast

$4.10

Double Decker

$4.75

Blackout

$4.75

Strawberry Blondie

$4.75

Oscaropolis

$4.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

Ice Water

$0.50
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come inside and pick up! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

Location

631 Bryden Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

