Hot Stone Bowl

4849 Farm to Market Road 1488 Ste 1000

The Woodlands, TX 77354

APPERTIZERS

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$3.95

Shrimp & Pork Spring Roll

$3.95

Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$3.95

Tofu Spring Roll

$3.00

Fried Sticks with Condensed Milk

$3.95

PHO (Noodle Soup)

Beef Noodle Soup with Brisket

$11.95

Beef Noodle Soup with Meatballs

$11.95

Beef Noodle Soup with Shank

$12.95

Beef Noodle Soup with Ribs

$14.95

Beef Noodle Soup with Fillet Mignon

$14.95

Beef Noodle Soup with Ox Tail

$16.00
Hot Stone Bowl (Special Combination)

Hot Stone Bowl (Special Combination)

$16.00

BANH MI (Vietnamese Sandwich)

Baked Meatloaf Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Pork/Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Pâté Sandwich

$6.00

Sardine Sandwich

$6.00

Shredded Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Shumai Sandwich

$6.00

Special Combination Sandwich

$6.50

RICE DISHES

Steam Rice With Steam Chicken in Ginger Sauce

$10.50

Steam Rice with Grilled Chicken

$10.50
Steam Rice with Fried Chicken in Garlic Sauce

Steam Rice with Fried Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$10.50

Steam Rice with Fried Chicken in Oyster Sauce

$10.50

Steam Rice with Grilled Pork

$10.50

Steam Rice with Shaking Beef

$13.50

VEGETARIAN DISHES

Green Beans in Garlic Sauce

$4.00

Lettuce with Special Sauce

$4.00

Spinach with Special Sauce

$4.00

Tofu in Spicy Fish Sauce

$9.00

Tofu Offal Stew

$9.00

Tofu in Oyster Sauce

$9.00

Tofu & Mushroom Slow Cooked in Tomato Sauce

$9.00

SPECIAL DISHES

Cornish Rotisserie Hen with French Fries and Salad in a Special Sauce

$12.00

SIDE DISHES

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Brisket

$2.00

Beef Meatballs

$2.00

Beef Shank

$3.00

Beef Ribs

$4.00

Filet Mignon

$4.00

Ox Tails

$6.00

Egg Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

Pork Fried Rice

$11.00

Beef Fried Rice

$12.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$10.00

SODA

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Orange Fanta

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

TEA

ICED TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

THAI TEA

$2.50

THURSDAY

Fried Paste Fish in Squid Sauce

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
