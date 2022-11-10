Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Tamales

1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Popular Items

Popular Items

#8 Stuffed Sopaipillas
#2 Stacked Enchiladas
#1 Mamas Green Chile Enchilada Casserole

Appetizers

Tamale Cakes

Tamale Cakes

$8.99

Green chile chicken tamale cakes, topped with pico de gallo, avocado vinaigrette, and lime-sour cream.

Nachos Machos

Nachos Machos

$9.98+

Crisp corn chips topped with christmas chile, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and lime-sour cream.

Chile con Queso & Chips

$9.98

Rich green chile cheese dip with tricolor chips.

Guacamole & Chips

$9.98

Made daily with all fresh ingredients.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$11.59

Five chicken filled taquitos, served with salsa, guacamole, and chile con queso.

Salsa & Chips

$3.99

Salads & Bowls

Tamale Cakes Salad

Tamale Cakes Salad

$10.98

A stevarino original. Crispy green chile chicken tamale cakes with avocado-lime drizzle over fresh romaine lettuce, tricolor peppers, onion, tomato, cheese, NM crostini and poblano-avocado ranch dressing.

Chicken, Bacon, & Avocado Salad

Chicken, Bacon, & Avocado Salad

$11.98

Romaine lettuce, sliced chicken, avocado, tricolor peppers, onion, tomato, cheese and poblano-avocado ranch. Topped with bacon and NM crostini.

#21 Fajita Salad

#21 Fajita Salad

$11.79

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cheese, tricolor chips and avocado-lime dressing or poblano-avocado ranch. Topped with chicken or steak fajitas.

Side Salad

$3.59

Romaine lettuce, tomato, sweet bell pepper, diced onion and a NM crostini. Served with green chile ranch or avocado dressing.

Posole Grande

Posole Grande

$8.99

Large bowl of dad's specialty with red or green chile, cilantro, onion, lime and a sopaipilla.

Josés Hot Tamale Bowl

Josés Hot Tamale Bowl

$11.79

A large bowl of posole with the same delicious additions as above, topped with a red chile pork tamale. Served with a sopaipilla.

Maria's Arroz Bowl

$10.29

A large bowl of Spanish rice in savory christmas chile broth with tomato, cilantro, lime and a sopaipilla. Topped chicken or steak fajitas.

Miguel's Calabacita Bowl

Miguel's Calabacita Bowl

$10.29

Savory christmas chile broth with calabacita vegetables chicken, cilantro, pequin, and lime. Served with a sopaipilla.

Green Chile Stew

Green Chile Stew

$9.98

Simmering with tender pork, tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. Topped with cheese, served with a sopaipilla.

Platos

#1 Mamas Green Chile Enchilada Casserole

#1 Mamas Green Chile Enchilada Casserole

$11.99

Double layers of chicken, cheese, and creamy green chile sauce, baked in a casserole dish. Served with rice and calabacitas.

#2 Stacked Enchiladas

#2 Stacked Enchiladas

$9.98

Choice of chile, served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

#3 Tres Tacos

#3 Tres Tacos

$11.99

Crunchy corn tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa. Served with Spanish rice and calabacitas.

#4 Guacamole Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Two crunchy tacos with all white meat, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and calabacitas.

#5 Burrito Favorito

#5 Burrito Favorito

$9.98

Served with rice and beans and choice of chile.

#6 Rellenos Buenos

#6 Rellenos Buenos

$12.99

Two rellenos stuffed with monterey jack cheese, golden fried and topped with choice of chile. Served with Spanish rice and calabacitas.

#7 Navajo Taco

#7 Navajo Taco

$11.79

Seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, choice of chile, cheese, lettuce, and diced tomato over fry bread.

#8 Stuffed Sopaipillas

#8 Stuffed Sopaipillas

$9.98

Two stuffed sopaipillas topped with your choice of chile. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

#9 Hot Tamales Combination

#9 Hot Tamales Combination

$13.59

A red chile pork tamale, green chile chicken enchilada and a beef taco. Served with Spanish rice and beans.

#10 Stevarino's Plato

$13.98

A green chile relleno, red chile beef enchilada and a guacamole chicken taco. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

#11 Tres Colores

#11 Tres Colores

$12.79

Red chile beef, green chile chicken, and chile con queso rolled enchiladas. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

#12 Hot Tamales

#12 Hot Tamales

$11.99

Two red chile pork tamales topped with your choice of chile and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice and calabacitas.

#20 Fajitas

#20 Fajitas

$15.79

Tender steak or breast of chicken with tricolor peppers and onion. Served sizzling with all the traditional trimmings and warm tortillas.

#23 Huevos Rio Ranchos

#23 Huevos Rio Ranchos

$10.59

Two eggs any style with cheese, papitas, pinto beans, and your choice of chile on a flour tortilla. Served with a sopaipilla.

#25 Tres Amigos

#25 Tres Amigos

$13.59

Three soft flour tortilla rolled enchiladas, a chicken and creamy green chile, a shredded beef and red chile, and a carne adovada and chile con queso. Topped with cheese. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

#26 Fajita Burrito

#26 Fajita Burrito

$15.59

Una grande burrito stuffed with steak or chicken fajitas, smothered with your choice of chile, and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

Daily Take-Out Specials (11am - 3pm)

Monday Special - #2 Stacked Enchiladas

Monday Special - #2 Stacked Enchiladas

$11.99

Choice of chile, served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

Tuesday Special - #3 Tres Tacos

$11.99

Crunchy corn tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa. Served with Spanish rice and calabacitas.

Wednesday Special - #1 Enchilada Casserole

$11.99

Double layers of chicken, cheese, and creamy green chile sauce, baked in a casserole dish. Served with rice and calabacitas.

Thursday Special - #23 Huevos Rio Ranchos

$10.59

Two eggs any style with cheese, papitas, pinto beans, and your choice of chile on a flour tortilla. Served with a sopaipilla.

Friday Special - Josés Hot Tamale Bowl

$11.79

A large bowl of posole with the same delicious additions as above, topped with a red chile pork tamale. Served with a sopaipilla.

Kids' Menu

Little Taco

$7.29

A crunchy taco filled with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadita

$7.29

Warm tortilla triangles filled with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Little Burrito

$7.29

A bean burrito, topped with cheese, served with rice and more beans.

Taquitos Chiquitos

$7.29

Three chicken taquitos. Served with rice and beans.

Little Stuffy

$7.29

A beef and bean stuffed sopaillia topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Nachitos

$7.29

A little nacho with ground beef, beans and cheese. For the little nachito in the family.

A La Carte & Sides

A La Carte Taco

$2.99

A La Carte Enchilada

$3.79

A La Carte Casserole

$8.33

A La Carte Burrito

$6.89

A La Carte Stuffed Sopaipilla

$3.59

A La Carte Tamale

$4.49

A La Carte Relleno

$4.79

A La Carte Taquito

$1.89

A La Carte Quesadilla

$3.99

Cup of Posole

$4.79

Cup of Green Chile Stew

$4.99

Side of Bacon

$3.59

Side of Chile

$0.99

Side of Salsa

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$1.39

Side of Guacamole

$2.49

Side of Queso

$2.99

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Side of Rice

$1.59

Side of Beans

$1.59

Side of Potatoes

$1.59

Side of Calabacitas

$1.99

Side Egg

$1.49

Salsa & Chips

$3.99

Side Fry Bread

$2.29

Side Sopaipilla

$0.99

Side Tortilla

$0.99

Side Salad

$3.59

Romaine lettuce, tomato, sweet bell pepper, diced onion and a NM crostini. Served with green chile ranch or avocado dressing.

Side of Avocado

$2.49

Side of Jalapeno

$0.98

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Original Limonada

$3.99

Strawberry Limonada

$4.29

Apple Juice

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Coke Float

$5.99

Cherry Coke Float

$5.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.29

Bottled Water

$0.89

Desserts

Natillas

$4.79

A traditional vanilla-cinnamon pudding served warm or chilled with whipped cream and cinnamon tortilla crisps.

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream topped with either strawberries and whipped cream, with apples, caramel, and whipped cream, or with chocolate syrup, caramel, and chopped pecans. Garnished with cinnamon tortilla crisps.

Flan

$5.29Out of stock

Mexican custard covered with caramel and served with whipped cream.

Wendy's Natillas ~ Ice Cream ~

$5.99

Natillas flavored ice cream in a bowl with whipped cream, cherries, and a biscochito.

Biscochito

$0.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple yet extraordinary, our brand of New Mexican food is the real deal. Bring the family along and join us for an unforgettable meal!

Location

1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Directions

