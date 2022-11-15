- Home
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
No reviews yet
1039 Grant St. Suite B10
Atlanta, GA 30315
SMALL PLATES
Sesame Edamame
Steamed soy beans rich in healthy fiber, protein, antioxidants and vitamin K. *Vegan
Harumaki Spring Rolls
Three (3) homemade vegan friendly spring roll wrapped with delicious filling of cabbage, celery, carrots and onions.
Jumbo Fried Wings
Jumbo fried wings with NO BREADING. Flavors: - Ponzu Wings *GF (Sweet & Tangy) - Teriyaki Wings (Slight Sweet & Savory) - Spicy Sesame Wings *GF (Slight Sweet & Spicy)
Spicy Fried Chicken Karaage
This is a popular Japanese appetizer, deep-fried sweet and spicy bite-size chicken with a delicious kick!
Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries
Aromatic, savory, sweet & sticky leaving you wanting more!
Japanese Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded, fried calamari with flavorsome tentacles. Served with spicy mayo. **If you don't like tentacles, do not order this dish.**
Jumbo Fried Oyster Poppers *NEW
Fried raw oysters crusted with crunchy tempura panko that’s creamy & medium cooked on the inside served with homemade pepper garlic aïoli. Please don't ask for well done because it's not meant to be fully cooked.
Refreshing Cucumber Salad
Refreshing Cucumber, sweet and tangy, refreshing and crunchy. Vegan friendly
Asian Sesame Slaw
Refreshing slaw made of shredded cabbage, scallions, black sesame, carrots. *Vegan
Vegan Seaweed Salad
Refreshing and healthy, known as nutrient-rich superfood. *Vegan
Shrimp Tempura
6 delightful shrimp tempura served with a savory dashi soy dipping sauce.
Shrimp Lollipops
4 lollipops served with sweet & tangy chili sauce. Each lollipop made with 2 shrimps wrapped in crunchy crust on a stick.
Vegan Pot Stickers
6 veggie dumplings consist of tofu, edamame & veggies grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian ginger balsamic dipping sauce.
Pork Pot Stickers
Home ground pork and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
Honey Roasted Asian BBQ Char Siu
Roasted Asian BBQ pork grilled on teppan, served with a side of garlic hoisin sauce & fresh cucumber salad.
Spicy Steamed Chicke Dumplings
8 Homemade dumplings using home-ground chicken, mixed in Chef's Homemade Very Spicy Sauce. One of chef's go-to favorite comfort food. If you can't handle spicy, please don't order this. *Can order with sauce on side or no sauce.
Okonomiyaki Japanese Pancake
Popular street food from Osaka, Japan. A savory Japanese pancake, made with flour, shredded cabbage, carrots, nagaimo (mountain yams) and flour. *Vegetarian version available. Ask for no bonito (shaved fish) and no mayo
Steamed Curry Mussels
Mussels steamed in delicious mildly spiced curry with beansprouts and scallions.
Vegan Cabbage Wrap
This popular dish is back! IMPOSSIBLE MEAT & ORGANIC TOFU, corn, onion & bean sprouts, garnished with scallions wrapped in cabbage. It's light and refreshing. Great for hot weather! Can ask for *GF option.
Chicken Cabbage Wrap
Chunky, chopped up chicken breast meat, onions, bean sprouts, corn & scallions served with fresh cabbage. Perfect summer dish on a hot day! Healthy and light. You can't go wrong with this. Can ask for *GF option
Hot Mess Fries
Crispy fries smothered with slow cooked chopped pork belly stew, our signature house sesame slaw and homemade Japanese spicy mayo. It's dangerously addictive & great for hangover too!
RAMEN
Hotto Tonkotsu Ramen
Teppan grilled braised pork belly chashu, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, butter corn, garlic tare, roasted nori, red ginger & scallions. Comes with traditional straight white noodles. *Broth & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free
Sapporo Chicken Ramen
Teppanyaki chicken marinated in Sapporo beer, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, bok choy, scallions, garlic tare. *Broth & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free
Curry Chicken Ramen
Teppan grilled curry chicken in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, kamaboko (fish cake), soft boil egg & scallions.
Spicy Miso Chicken Ramen
Teppanyaki chicken, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, bok choy, scallions, garlic tare. *Gluten free option available
Chicken Wonton Ramen
Home ground minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin, bean sprouts, bok choy and scallions.
Curry Seafood Ramen
Jumbo shrimps and mussels cooked in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), along with bean sprouts, kamaboko (fish cake) & scallions.
Spicy Seafood Ramen
Rich and spicy seafood broth with jumbo deveined easy peel shrimp, mussels, bok choy, bamboo scallions and fried shallots.
Curry Vegan Ramen
Teppan grilled organic tofu in rich vegan curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, scallions & corn.
Nikomi Vegan Ramen
Organic teppan tofu, bok choy, corn, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, roasted nori, scallions, garlic tare.
Spicy Miso Vegan Ramen
BROTHLESS RAMEN
Spicy Shaved Ribeye Ramen
If you are in the mood for something spicy, this delicious Ribeye Beef Ramen will hit the spot! If you are not into spicy, can request for non spicy version.
Street Ramen
Thick ramen tossed in fresh garlic oil & a savory semi sweet sauce, served with soft boiled egg, fried shallots, fresh cucumber salad & scallions. Vegetarian Friendly. *Vegan Option Available.
Asian BBQ Char Siu Ramen
Honey roasted Asian BBQ pork served on thick ramen, soft boiled egg, fried shallots, scallions & cucumber salad. *Sauces & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free
Zha Jiang Ramen aka Asian Spaghetti
House ground chicken cooked in rich black bean sauce. Consist of thick ramen, soft boil egg, scallions & fresh cucumber salad. *Sauces & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free
Ginger Rice Noodle Salad *GF
This light and refreshing vermicelli rice noodle salad can be served alone or served with teppan grilled proteins. The best part is that this dish is also gluten free.
TEPPANYAKI
Teriyaki Chicken
Delicious teppan grilled chicken breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
Teriyaki Shrimp
Teppan shrimp & caramelized onions cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
Teriyaki Salmon
Teppan grilled salmon cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
Teriyaki Vegan Tofu
Teppan grilled extra firm organic tofu & caramelized onions cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
Ponzu Glazed Salmon *GF
Teppan grilled salmon cooked in gluten free citrus ponzu glazed dressing. Comes with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
Yakiniku Shaved Ribeye
Marinated thin sliced, SHAVED RIBEYE cooked in special house yakiniku sauce with a side of Asian sesame slaw & steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice - Teppan grilled chicken breast & shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
Chicken Fried Rice
Teppan grilled chicken breast, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
Shrimp Fried Rice
Teppan grilled shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
Asian BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Roasted Char Siu Pork Fried Rice - Teppan grilled Char Siu, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions.
Salmon Fried Rice
Teppan grilled salmon stir-fried with fragrant rice, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions.
Impossible Fried Rice
Fragrant fried rice, IMPOSSIBLE MEAT, bok choy, corn, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, onions, scallions. *GF Option Available
Deluxe Veggie Fried Rice
Fragrant fried Rice, bok choy, corn, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, onions, scallions. *GF Option Available
Tofu Fried Rice
Fragrant fried Rice, Organic Tofu, bok choy, corn, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, onions, scallions. *GF Option Available
SPECIALS
Bibim Rice Salad
Spicy rice bowl topped with assorted vegetables and proteins served with gochujang chili paste. Light and healthy. Can request for non-spicy version. Served room temperature.
Organic House Salad
Organic baby greens, bean sprouts, carrots, drizzled with fresh homemade Japanese ginger dressing. Teriyaki chicken is added in picture shown.
Japanese Chicken Curry Don
Delicious, hardy, savory Japanese Chicken Curry & golden potatoes served with fresh cucumber salad on a bed of fluffy steamed rice and garnished with diced scallions for extra flavors. Not spicy at all if you eat spicy (barely spicy). Even kids loves this dish!
SANDWICH
Asian BBQ Char Siu Sandwich
Honey roasted Asian BBQ Pork Char Siu, caramelized onions & sesame slaw served on toasted French influenced Asian baguette.
Spicy Chicken Banh Mi
Spicy teppan grilled chicken topped with sesame slaw served on toasted French influenced Asian baguette.
Banh Mi Cheese Steak
The V Sammich
It's New, It's Vegan and it's Amazing! Grilled Impossible Vegan Patty topped with and caramelized onions served on a bed of homemade Asian Sesame Slaw. Even the meat eaters love it! Served on a Asian French Baguette.
Add-Ons
Steam Rice
Plain Ramen Noodle
Veggie Fried Rice with Egg
Veggie Fried Rice No Egg
Small Organic Salad w/ Ginger Dressing
Tonkotsu Pork Broth
Curry Broth
Vegan Broth
Chicken Broth
Grilled Pork Belly
Minced Impossible Meat (4oz)
Small Salted Fries
Large Salted Fries
Seasoned Soft Boiled Egg (Qty 1)
Teppan Grilled Chicken (1/2 cup)
Teppan Grilled Shrimp
Teppan Skin-On Salmon (6oz)
Chicken Wonton
Teppan Grilled Organic Tofu (1/2 cup)
3 Steamed Mussels
Boiled Jumbo Shrimp w/ skin on
Bok Choy
Wood Ear Mushroom 4oz
Raw Bean Sprouts
Corn 4oz
Raw Shredded Carrots 4oz
3 Slices Kamaboko (Japanese Fish Cakes)
Red Ginger 1.5oz
House Ginger Salad Dressing 4 oz
Homemade Spicy Mayo
Side Char Siu
Extra 4oz Cabbage
Sweet Chili Sauce
Roasted Sesame Sauce
House Hotto Chili Sauce
Homemade Teriyaki Sauce
Hoisin Sauce
Extra Sauce 1.5 oz
Extra Sauce 4 oz
Extra Scallions 1.5 oz
Roasted Nori
Water Cup/Ice
Specialty Cocktails
Smokin' Strawberry
Smokey Ojo De Tigre Mezcal, Altos Tequila, strawberry puree, lime and mint to make up this delicious concoction. So much flavor and perfect for summer! Garnished with Tajin salt and mint.
Hotto Hotto Mule
Savannah Vodka, fresh cucumbers, Fever Tree ginger beer
Tokyo Drift
*NEW* Tokyo Drift, a sassy effervescent martini, filled with Sapphire East Gin, and a twist of hand-squeezed yuzu lime imported from Japan and topped with French Champagne plus a dash of seven spice Shichi-mi tōgarashi. You can definitely feel the drift after drinking a couple of these! A must try!
Yuzu Margarita
Altos Silver Tequila, Combier d'Orange, hand squeezed Yuzu juice & agave. One of our best seller.
Oriental Fashion
A twist on classic Old Fashion cocktail made with Japanese Suntory Toki Whiskey
The Botanical
Empress Gin, lime juice, Thai basil, mint. Very refreshing as well.
Hiroshima Cosmo
Citrus Vodka, Combier d'Orange, hand squeezed Yuzu and Cranberry Juice.
Lychee Dream
Savannah Vodka, Koji Sake, lychee fruit and a splash of lime. One of Chef's favorite.
Silky Coconut
Coconut Lover Rejoice! Coconut Rum, organic coconut milk, splash of lime juice and organic coconut flakes.
Feel my Passion
Peak Japanese Whisky that is extremely smooth and filled with flavors of Heather honey, malt, and a hint of citrus and banana, Combier d'Orange, passion fruit juice with a splash of lime.
Forbidden Sour
Suntory Toki Whiskey, 'Toki' means 'time' in Japanese, Pomegranate Liqueur with a splash of lemon juice. A tasty twist on the classic whiskey sour.
Rose Garden
Carft Savannah Vodka, Champagne, Organic Rose Syrup, Lemon Juice and Organic Roses
BEERS on Draft
Hazy IPA - Terr
IPA - 6.7% ABV, 35 IBU - USA
Tropicalia - Creature Comforts
IPAA - 6.6% ABV - Athens, ga
Miller Lite
New Realm- Ephonia Pilsner
German-style Marzen, this lager boasts a robust malt bill with notes of toasted Bavarian pretzel and biscuits. 5% ABV 20 IBU's
Ukiyo - 3 Taverns
Japanese Premium Lager - 4.25% ABV - Decatur, GA
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner 5% ABV
Scofflaw - Basement Light
Juicy Low Calorie IPA, ABV 4.0, IBU 32, 120 Calories
Sapporo
Japanese Premium Lager - 4.9% ABV - Japan
Cans / Bottles
Creature Comforts Tritonia
Gose - Cucumber and Lime - 4.5% ABV - Athens, GA
Cultured South - CBD Infused Kombucha
20mg CBD infused kombucha Variety of Flavors available.
Miller Lite
American Light Pilsner - 4.2% ABV - USA
Molson Canadian
Canadian Lager Beer 5% ABV
Rapturus - 3 Taverms
Scafflaw Double Jeopardy 10% abv
Double IPA - 10.0% ABV - Atlanta, GA
Stone Buenaveza - Salt & Lime Lager
Baja-inspired Mexican lager brewed with sea salt and lime ABV 4.7%
Three Taverns Lord Grey
An Earl Grey Sour Ale - 5% ABV - Decatur, GA
Three Taverns Saporous
Passionfruit & Guava Sour Ale - 5% ABV, Decatur, GA
Treehorn Miyabi
Crisp Apple Cider - 5.9% ABV - Marietta, GA
Wine
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
The expressive nose features floral and lemon notes. Round fruit fills the mouth with juicy flavors of honeydew melon and ripe apples. Bright acidity balanced by a warm minerality creates a lingering, crisp finish.
The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc
The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc is an elegant and fresh style wine, with generous tropical fruit favors with hints of citrus and fresh herbs. The palate is filled with pure fruit flavors, nicely balanced with a lingering crisp mineral finish.
Harken Chardonnay
Aromas of warm oak, tropical fruit and Bosc pear lead to a lush palate of crème brûlée and buttered toast, finishing with a touch of fresh acidity.
Backhouse Chardonnay
California - Golden in color with flavors of tropical fruits and light oak on the palate. Crisp and clean. Try this with our Calamari, Spring Rolls, Shrimp Tempura, Potstickers, Teriyaki Chicken, Citrus Miso Salmon, Lemongrass Crab Cakes, Organic House Salad, Asian Sesame Chicken Salad, or the Eel bowl.
Diora Pinot Noir
Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of dark cherries and raspberries mingle with a hint of licorice. The palate unfolds with decadent layers of chocolate-covered cherries plus a pinch of wild sage. A long finish instills a lasting impression of rich, concentrated flavors.
Bodega Septima Malbec
Sweet and dense on the palate, with an attractive mineral taste. Long and persistent finish, with a delicate flavour of sweet black berries.
Uppercut Cabernet
California - Generous black cherry and blackberry aromas and flavors draw you in and then, with each swirl and sip, reveal complex hints of mocha, anise, tamari and mineral, plus a hint of smokiness. Try this with our Hotto Tonkatsu Ramen, Zha Jiang Ramen, Teriyaki Chicken, Yakiniku Shaved Ribeye, Lu Rou Fan, or any of our Sandwiches.
Backhouse Cabernet
California - Deep red in color with flavors of black currant on the palate. Rich and robust. Try this with our Hotto Tonkatsu Ramen, Zha Jiang Ramen, Yakiniku Shaved Ribeye, Lu Rou Fan, Teriyaki Chicken, or our Sticky Fries.
Acinum Prosecco
Yellow in color with greenish reflections. On the nose it displays a fruity bouquet with aromas of green apple and pink grapefruit. A smooth, crispy, extremely elegant palate with a long, fresh and tasty finish.
Ferrari-Carano Rose
This wine has aromas and flavors of fresh-picked strawberries, Maraschino cherries, raspberries, orange blossoms, cranberries, pomegranate and a touch of blood orange on the finish.
Sake (Clear)
2. Nihon Sakari Onikoroshi Juicebox
Dry, earthy sake in a juice box container with a straw. - 180ml juicebox
3. Kizakura Pure
Smooth and crisp Junmai sake with ricey and mellow flavor - 300ml bottle
4. Sawanotsuru ShuShu
Soft, smooth texture and rice flavor which makes it high versatile. - 180ml bottle
5. Sesshu Otokoyama
Pleasant aroma and delicious extra dry taste. Mellow, balanced, rice-forward, smooth and clean finish. - 300ml bottle
6. Bunraku Nihonhin
Rich and lush, with flavors of ripe melon and a hint of nuttiness.
7. Kizakura Hana Ginjo
Clean, light and semi sweet sake with floral fragrance. -300ml bottle
8. Havensake Sake Baby
Silky, round, and smooth. Notes of Jasmine and violet. - 300ml bottle
9. Fukuju
The aroma is like that of tropical fruits like mangoes, pineapples and papayas. The flavor of citric fruits unfolds on the palate. Smooth and leads to the refreshing and crisp finish. - 720ml bottle
3. Nihon Sakari Banshaku
Clean, smooth and extra dry. Just open the lid and drink straight from the cup.
Cloudy Sake
10. Kizakura 300ml
Fresh light flavored milky sake. It has a mild sweet and sour taste like drinking yogurt. - 300ml bottle
11. Kukai Mango Nigori 300ml
Milky orange color, sweet and juicy mango taste. - 300ml bottle
12. Kizakura Coconut 300ml
Rich and sweet coconut flavor - 300ml bottle
13. Homare Chocolate 300ml
Aroma of sweet, cocoa, and hot chocolate. Cocoa and chocolate flavors. - 300ml bottle
14. Shibata Pink 200ml
Kizakua - Matcha
Rich green tea flavored sake - 300ml bottle
Sparkling Sake
14. Ikezo Peach Sparkling Jelly
Refreshing and mouthwatering jelly sparkling sake with a hint of peach flavor. Unique jello sake shot. - 180ml bottle
16. Ikezo Mixed Berry Sparkling Jelly
The flavor of mixed berries is a pure delight and the jelly texture makes for a fun mouth feel. - 180ml bottle
17. Ikezo Yuzu Sparkling Jelly
The citrus yuzu flavor is a pure delight and the jelly texture makes for a fun mouth feel. - 180ml bottle
Hot Tea
Jasmine Flower Tea
Gentle floral fragrant of sweet jasmine blossoms and premium green tea leaves, giving you experience of exotic,heady & lush.
Genmaicha Tea
Sometimes known as "Popcorn Tea" or "Brown Rice Tea", Genmaicha combines organic green tea, toasted brown rice and popped corn which brings fresh notes of green tea and the aroma of toasted rice. It's delicious, a must try.
Japanese Green Tea
Premium Japanese green tea leaves, with a distinctly "vegetal" flavor that is smooth & soft. In each sip, you'll find a flavor known in Japan as umami, a green infusion of flavor that goes real well with ramen broths, grilled meats, tofu and seafoods. A popular, easy drinking tea for newbies and tea lovers.
Mocktails
Minty Strawberry Lemonade
Non-Alcoholic cocktail with special strawberry puree, crushed mint and lemonade. Classic mocktail with a modern twist.
Fizzy Passion Fruit
Non-Alcoholic cocktail with passion fruit, lime, and club soda. This drink is refreshing and delicious!
Yuzurita (virgin)
Salted hand squeezed Yuzu juice, simple syrup mint and splash of sparkling water
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Hi-C Pink Lemonade
Fanta Orange Soda
Barq's Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Sweet Tea
Bottled Sweet Tea
Bottled Unsweet Tea
Soda Water
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Shirley Temple
Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 oz
Perrier Sparkling Water 25.3 oz
Bottled Water 25.3 oz
Fiji Bottled Water 16.9
Ramune
Japanese Coffee & Tea
Cakes
Green Tea Matcha Cheesecake
Rich, creamy, delicious Japanese matcha green tea cheesecake, full of concentrated matcha that is packed with antioxidants.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
The creamy frosting is made with lemon curd and mascarpone cheese tipped with shaved white chocolate. Lemon-lovers rejoice!
Red Velvet Cake
Fuggy Chocolate Cake - GF
This (gluten-free!) flourless chocolate cake is decadent and rich. Not too sweet, very fudgy. it's delicious!
Red Velvet
Light & fluffy, slightly sweet marble cake with fresh cream filling.
Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl
This strawberry cheesecake swirl is rich and dense, but creamy and smooth at the same time. It's an all time favorite!
Chocolate Brownie S'Mores
This rich treat blending the bold flavors of cocoa and espresso layered with cloud like mascarpone cheese and wine...
A family owned restaurant located in Grant Park, at The Beacon Atlanta. We serve ramen and teppanyaki plus many appetizers to entice your palates. Using only the freshest ingredients, all made from scratch.
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta, GA 30315