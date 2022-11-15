Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10

Atlanta, GA 30315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hotto Tonkotsu Ramen
Curry Chicken Ramen
Pork Pot Stickers

SMALL PLATES

Sesame Edamame

Sesame Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soy beans rich in healthy fiber, protein, antioxidants and vitamin K. *Vegan

Harumaki Spring Rolls

Harumaki Spring Rolls

$7.50Out of stock

Three (3) homemade vegan friendly spring roll wrapped with delicious filling of cabbage, celery, carrots and onions.

Jumbo Fried Wings

Jumbo Fried Wings

$12.50+

Jumbo fried wings with NO BREADING. Flavors: - Ponzu Wings *GF (Sweet & Tangy) - Teriyaki Wings (Slight Sweet & Savory) - Spicy Sesame Wings *GF (Slight Sweet & Spicy)

Spicy Fried Chicken Karaage

Spicy Fried Chicken Karaage

$13.50

This is a popular Japanese appetizer, deep-fried sweet and spicy bite-size chicken with a delicious kick!

Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries

Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries

$8.00+Out of stock

Aromatic, savory, sweet & sticky leaving you wanting more!

Japanese Fried Calamari

Japanese Fried Calamari

$14.50Out of stock

Lightly breaded, fried calamari with flavorsome tentacles. Served with spicy mayo. **If you don't like tentacles, do not order this dish.**

Jumbo Fried Oyster Poppers *NEW

Jumbo Fried Oyster Poppers *NEW

$13.00Out of stock

Fried raw oysters crusted with crunchy tempura panko that’s creamy & medium cooked on the inside served with homemade pepper garlic aïoli. Please don't ask for well done because it's not meant to be fully cooked.

Refreshing Cucumber Salad

Refreshing Cucumber Salad

$6.50

Refreshing Cucumber, sweet and tangy, refreshing and crunchy. Vegan friendly

Asian Sesame Slaw

Asian Sesame Slaw

$6.50

Refreshing slaw made of shredded cabbage, scallions, black sesame, carrots. *Vegan

Vegan Seaweed Salad

Vegan Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Refreshing and healthy, known as nutrient-rich superfood. *Vegan

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

6 delightful shrimp tempura served with a savory dashi soy dipping sauce.

Shrimp Lollipops

Shrimp Lollipops

$11.50

4 lollipops served with sweet & tangy chili sauce. Each lollipop made with 2 shrimps wrapped in crunchy crust on a stick.

Vegan Pot Stickers

Vegan Pot Stickers

$10.00

6 veggie dumplings consist of tofu, edamame & veggies grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian ginger balsamic dipping sauce.

Pork Pot Stickers

Pork Pot Stickers

$10.50

Home ground pork and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.

Honey Roasted Asian BBQ Char Siu

Honey Roasted Asian BBQ Char Siu

$12.00

Roasted Asian BBQ pork grilled on teppan, served with a side of garlic hoisin sauce & fresh cucumber salad.

Spicy Steamed Chicke Dumplings

Spicy Steamed Chicke Dumplings

$13.50

8 Homemade dumplings using home-ground chicken, mixed in Chef's Homemade Very Spicy Sauce. One of chef's go-to favorite comfort food. If you can't handle spicy, please don't order this. *Can order with sauce on side or no sauce.

Okonomiyaki Japanese Pancake

Okonomiyaki Japanese Pancake

$13.00

Popular street food from Osaka, Japan. A savory Japanese pancake, made with flour, shredded cabbage, carrots, nagaimo (mountain yams) and flour. *Vegetarian version available. Ask for no bonito (shaved fish) and no mayo

Steamed Curry Mussels

Steamed Curry Mussels

$14.00

Mussels steamed in delicious mildly spiced curry with beansprouts and scallions.

Vegan Cabbage Wrap

Vegan Cabbage Wrap

$15.00

This popular dish is back! IMPOSSIBLE MEAT & ORGANIC TOFU, corn, onion & bean sprouts, garnished with scallions wrapped in cabbage. It's light and refreshing. Great for hot weather! Can ask for *GF option.

Chicken Cabbage Wrap

Chicken Cabbage Wrap

$15.00

Chunky, chopped up chicken breast meat, onions, bean sprouts, corn & scallions served with fresh cabbage. Perfect summer dish on a hot day! Healthy and light. You can't go wrong with this. Can ask for *GF option

Hot Mess Fries

Hot Mess Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy fries smothered with slow cooked chopped pork belly stew, our signature house sesame slaw and homemade Japanese spicy mayo. It's dangerously addictive & great for hangover too!

RAMEN

No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost. Gluten Free noodles are available on request +1.5
Hotto Tonkotsu Ramen

Hotto Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Teppan grilled braised pork belly chashu, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, butter corn, garlic tare, roasted nori, red ginger & scallions. Comes with traditional straight white noodles. *Broth & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free

Sapporo Chicken Ramen

Sapporo Chicken Ramen

$17.50

Teppanyaki chicken marinated in Sapporo beer, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, bok choy, scallions, garlic tare. *Broth & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free

Curry Chicken Ramen

Curry Chicken Ramen

$17.50

Teppan grilled curry chicken in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, kamaboko (fish cake), soft boil egg & scallions.

Spicy Miso Chicken Ramen

Spicy Miso Chicken Ramen

$16.50

Teppanyaki chicken, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, bok choy, scallions, garlic tare. *Gluten free option available

Chicken Wonton Ramen

Chicken Wonton Ramen

$16.50

Home ground minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin, bean sprouts, bok choy and scallions.

Curry Seafood Ramen

Curry Seafood Ramen

$19.00

Jumbo shrimps and mussels cooked in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), along with bean sprouts, kamaboko (fish cake) & scallions.

Spicy Seafood Ramen

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$19.00

Rich and spicy seafood broth with jumbo deveined easy peel shrimp, mussels, bok choy, bamboo scallions and fried shallots.

Curry Vegan Ramen

Curry Vegan Ramen

$16.50

Teppan grilled organic tofu in rich vegan curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, scallions & corn.

Nikomi Vegan Ramen

Nikomi Vegan Ramen

$16.50

Organic teppan tofu, bok choy, corn, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, roasted nori, scallions, garlic tare.

Spicy Miso Vegan Ramen

$16.00

BROTHLESS RAMEN

No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost. Gluten Free noodles are available on request +1.5
Spicy Shaved Ribeye Ramen

Spicy Shaved Ribeye Ramen

$20.00

If you are in the mood for something spicy, this delicious Ribeye Beef Ramen will hit the spot! If you are not into spicy, can request for non spicy version.

Street Ramen

Street Ramen

$12.50

Thick ramen tossed in fresh garlic oil & a savory semi sweet sauce, served with soft boiled egg, fried shallots, fresh cucumber salad & scallions. Vegetarian Friendly. *Vegan Option Available.

Asian BBQ Char Siu Ramen

Asian BBQ Char Siu Ramen

$17.00

Honey roasted Asian BBQ pork served on thick ramen, soft boiled egg, fried shallots, scallions & cucumber salad. *Sauces & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free

Zha Jiang Ramen aka Asian Spaghetti

Zha Jiang Ramen aka Asian Spaghetti

$17.00Out of stock

House ground chicken cooked in rich black bean sauce. Consist of thick ramen, soft boil egg, scallions & fresh cucumber salad. *Sauces & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free

Ginger Rice Noodle Salad *GF

Ginger Rice Noodle Salad *GF

$12.50

This light and refreshing vermicelli rice noodle salad can be served alone or served with teppan grilled proteins. The best part is that this dish is also gluten free.

TEPPANYAKI

No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost. All rice plates served with steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried Rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4.
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Delicious teppan grilled chicken breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.

Teriyaki Shrimp

Teriyaki Shrimp

$19.00

Teppan shrimp & caramelized onions cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$22.00

Teppan grilled salmon cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.

Teriyaki Vegan Tofu

Teriyaki Vegan Tofu

$17.00

Teppan grilled extra firm organic tofu & caramelized onions cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.

Ponzu Glazed Salmon *GF

Ponzu Glazed Salmon *GF

$22.00

Teppan grilled salmon cooked in gluten free citrus ponzu glazed dressing. Comes with a side of Asian sesame slaw and steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.

Yakiniku Shaved Ribeye

Yakiniku Shaved Ribeye

$22.00

Marinated thin sliced, SHAVED RIBEYE cooked in special house yakiniku sauce with a side of Asian sesame slaw & steamed rice. Upgrade to Fried rice without egg +$3 and Fried Rice with egg +$4. No substitutes on any ingredients but can remove unwanted, can add for additional cost.

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.50

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice - Teppan grilled chicken breast & shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.50

Teppan grilled chicken breast, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.50

Teppan grilled shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available

Asian BBQ Pork Fried Rice

Asian BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$17.50

Roasted Char Siu Pork Fried Rice - Teppan grilled Char Siu, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions.

Salmon Fried Rice

Salmon Fried Rice

$18.50

Teppan grilled salmon stir-fried with fragrant rice, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions.

Impossible Fried Rice

Impossible Fried Rice

$18.00

Fragrant fried rice, IMPOSSIBLE MEAT, bok choy, corn, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, onions, scallions. *GF Option Available

Deluxe Veggie Fried Rice

Deluxe Veggie Fried Rice

$16.50

Fragrant fried Rice, bok choy, corn, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, onions, scallions. *GF Option Available

Tofu Fried Rice

$17.50

Fragrant fried Rice, Organic Tofu, bok choy, corn, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, onions, scallions. *GF Option Available

SPECIALS

Bibim Rice Salad

Bibim Rice Salad

Spicy rice bowl topped with assorted vegetables and proteins served with gochujang chili paste. Light and healthy. Can request for non-spicy version. Served room temperature.

Organic House Salad

Organic House Salad

$12.00

Organic baby greens, bean sprouts, carrots, drizzled with fresh homemade Japanese ginger dressing. Teriyaki chicken is added in picture shown.

Japanese Chicken Curry Don

Japanese Chicken Curry Don

$17.00Out of stock

Delicious, hardy, savory Japanese Chicken Curry & golden potatoes served with fresh cucumber salad on a bed of fluffy steamed rice and garnished with diced scallions for extra flavors. Not spicy at all if you eat spicy (barely spicy). Even kids loves this dish!

SANDWICH

Asian BBQ Char Siu Sandwich

Asian BBQ Char Siu Sandwich

$17.00

Honey roasted Asian BBQ Pork Char Siu, caramelized onions & sesame slaw served on toasted French influenced Asian baguette.

Spicy Chicken Banh Mi

Spicy Chicken Banh Mi

$17.00

Spicy teppan grilled chicken topped with sesame slaw served on toasted French influenced Asian baguette.

Banh Mi Cheese Steak

$17.50
The V Sammich

The V Sammich

$17.00

It's New, It's Vegan and it's Amazing! Grilled Impossible Vegan Patty topped with and caramelized onions served on a bed of homemade Asian Sesame Slaw. Even the meat eaters love it! Served on a Asian French Baguette.

Add-Ons

Steam Rice

$3.50

Plain Ramen Noodle

$4.50+

Veggie Fried Rice with Egg

$8.00

Veggie Fried Rice No Egg

$7.00

Small Organic Salad w/ Ginger Dressing

$6.50

Tonkotsu Pork Broth

$6.00+

Curry Broth

$6.00+

Vegan Broth

$6.00+

Chicken Broth

$6.00+

Grilled Pork Belly

$3.00+

Minced Impossible Meat (4oz)

$7.00

Small Salted Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Large Salted Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Seasoned Soft Boiled Egg (Qty 1)

$1.50

Teppan Grilled Chicken (1/2 cup)

$6.00

Teppan Grilled Shrimp

$6.00+

Teppan Skin-On Salmon (6oz)

$8.50+

Chicken Wonton

$1.50

Teppan Grilled Organic Tofu (1/2 cup)

$5.50

3 Steamed Mussels

$4.00

Boiled Jumbo Shrimp w/ skin on

$2.00+

Bok Choy

$3.00

Wood Ear Mushroom 4oz

$2.00

Raw Bean Sprouts

$2.00

Corn 4oz

$1.50

Raw Shredded Carrots 4oz

$1.50

3 Slices Kamaboko (Japanese Fish Cakes)

$1.50

Red Ginger 1.5oz

$2.00

House Ginger Salad Dressing 4 oz

$2.50

Homemade Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Side Char Siu

$5.50

Extra 4oz Cabbage

$1.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Roasted Sesame Sauce

$1.00

House Hotto Chili Sauce

$0.75

Homemade Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Hoisin Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sauce 1.5 oz

$1.00

Extra Sauce 4 oz

$2.50

Extra Scallions 1.5 oz

$1.00

Roasted Nori

$0.35

Water Cup/Ice

$0.25

Specialty Cocktails

Smokin' Strawberry

Smokin' Strawberry

$14.00

Smokey Ojo De Tigre Mezcal, Altos Tequila, strawberry puree, lime and mint to make up this delicious concoction. So much flavor and perfect for summer! Garnished with Tajin salt and mint.

Hotto Hotto Mule

Hotto Hotto Mule

$12.50

Savannah Vodka, fresh cucumbers, Fever Tree ginger beer

Tokyo Drift

Tokyo Drift

$13.50

*NEW* Tokyo Drift, a sassy effervescent martini, filled with Sapphire East Gin, and a twist of hand-squeezed yuzu lime imported from Japan and topped with French Champagne plus a dash of seven spice Shichi-mi tōgarashi. You can definitely feel the drift after drinking a couple of these! A must try!

Yuzu Margarita

Yuzu Margarita

$13.00

Altos Silver Tequila, Combier d'Orange, hand squeezed Yuzu juice & agave. One of our best seller.

Oriental Fashion

Oriental Fashion

$13.00

A twist on classic Old Fashion cocktail made with Japanese Suntory Toki Whiskey

The Botanical

The Botanical

$13.00

Empress Gin, lime juice, Thai basil, mint. Very refreshing as well.

Hiroshima Cosmo

Hiroshima Cosmo

$12.50

Citrus Vodka, Combier d'Orange, hand squeezed Yuzu and Cranberry Juice.

Lychee Dream

Lychee Dream

$13.00

Savannah Vodka, Koji Sake, lychee fruit and a splash of lime. One of Chef's favorite.

Silky Coconut

Silky Coconut

$13.00

Coconut Lover Rejoice! Coconut Rum, organic coconut milk, splash of lime juice and organic coconut flakes.

Feel my Passion

Feel my Passion

$13.00

Peak Japanese Whisky that is extremely smooth and filled with flavors of Heather honey, malt, and a hint of citrus and banana, Combier d'Orange, passion fruit juice with a splash of lime.

Forbidden Sour

Forbidden Sour

$13.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey, 'Toki' means 'time' in Japanese, Pomegranate Liqueur with a splash of lemon juice. A tasty twist on the classic whiskey sour.

Rose Garden

$14.00

Carft Savannah Vodka, Champagne, Organic Rose Syrup, Lemon Juice and Organic Roses

BEERS on Draft

Hazy IPA - Terr

Hazy IPA - Terr

$6.50

IPA - 6.7% ABV, 35 IBU - USA

Tropicalia - Creature Comforts

Tropicalia - Creature Comforts

$6.50

IPAA - 6.6% ABV - Athens, ga

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.50
New Realm- Ephonia Pilsner

New Realm- Ephonia Pilsner

$7.00

German-style Marzen, this lager boasts a robust malt bill with notes of toasted Bavarian pretzel and biscuits. 5% ABV 20 IBU's

Ukiyo - 3 Taverns

Ukiyo - 3 Taverns

$6.50

Japanese Premium Lager - 4.25% ABV - Decatur, GA

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$7.00

Belgian Pilsner 5% ABV

Scofflaw - Basement Light

Scofflaw - Basement Light

$6.50

Juicy Low Calorie IPA, ABV 4.0, IBU 32, 120 Calories

Sapporo

Sapporo

$6.50

Japanese Premium Lager - 4.9% ABV - Japan

Cans / Bottles

Creature Comforts Tritonia

Creature Comforts Tritonia

$6.00

Gose - Cucumber and Lime - 4.5% ABV - Athens, GA

Cultured South - CBD Infused Kombucha

Cultured South - CBD Infused Kombucha

$9.00

20mg CBD infused kombucha Variety of Flavors available.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.50Out of stock

American Light Pilsner - 4.2% ABV - USA

Molson Canadian

Molson Canadian

$5.00

Canadian Lager Beer 5% ABV

Rapturus - 3 Taverms

Rapturus - 3 Taverms

$7.00
Scafflaw Double Jeopardy 10% abv

Scafflaw Double Jeopardy 10% abv

$8.50

Double IPA - 10.0% ABV - Atlanta, GA

Stone Buenaveza - Salt & Lime Lager

Stone Buenaveza - Salt & Lime Lager

$6.00

Baja-inspired Mexican lager brewed with sea salt and lime ABV 4.7%

Three Taverns Lord Grey

Three Taverns Lord Grey

$6.00

An Earl Grey Sour Ale - 5% ABV - Decatur, GA

Three Taverns Saporous

Three Taverns Saporous

$6.00Out of stock

Passionfruit & Guava Sour Ale - 5% ABV, Decatur, GA

Treehorn Miyabi

Treehorn Miyabi

$7.00Out of stock

Crisp Apple Cider - 5.9% ABV - Marietta, GA

Wine

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$32.00+

The expressive nose features floral and lemon notes. Round fruit fills the mouth with juicy flavors of honeydew melon and ripe apples. Bright acidity balanced by a warm minerality creates a lingering, crisp finish.

The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00+

The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc is an elegant and fresh style wine, with generous tropical fruit favors with hints of citrus and fresh herbs. The palate is filled with pure fruit flavors, nicely balanced with a lingering crisp mineral finish.

Harken Chardonnay

Harken Chardonnay

$32.00+

Aromas of warm oak, tropical fruit and Bosc pear lead to a lush palate of crème brûlée and buttered toast, finishing with a touch of fresh acidity.

Backhouse Chardonnay

Backhouse Chardonnay

$26.00+

California - Golden in color with flavors of tropical fruits and light oak on the palate. Crisp and clean. Try this with our Calamari, Spring Rolls, Shrimp Tempura, Potstickers, Teriyaki Chicken, Citrus Miso Salmon, Lemongrass Crab Cakes, Organic House Salad, Asian Sesame Chicken Salad, or the Eel bowl.

Diora Pinot Noir

Diora Pinot Noir

$46.00+

Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of dark cherries and raspberries mingle with a hint of licorice. The palate unfolds with decadent layers of chocolate-covered cherries plus a pinch of wild sage. A long finish instills a lasting impression of rich, concentrated flavors.

Bodega Septima Malbec

Bodega Septima Malbec

$32.00+

Sweet and dense on the palate, with an attractive mineral taste. Long and persistent finish, with a delicate flavour of sweet black berries.

Uppercut Cabernet

Uppercut Cabernet

$38.00+

California - Generous black cherry and blackberry aromas and flavors draw you in and then, with each swirl and sip, reveal complex hints of mocha, anise, tamari and mineral, plus a hint of smokiness. Try this with our Hotto Tonkatsu Ramen, Zha Jiang Ramen, Teriyaki Chicken, Yakiniku Shaved Ribeye, Lu Rou Fan, or any of our Sandwiches.

Backhouse Cabernet

Backhouse Cabernet

$26.00+

California - Deep red in color with flavors of black currant on the palate. Rich and robust. Try this with our Hotto Tonkatsu Ramen, Zha Jiang Ramen, Yakiniku Shaved Ribeye, Lu Rou Fan, Teriyaki Chicken, or our Sticky Fries.

Acinum Prosecco

Acinum Prosecco

$32.00+

Yellow in color with greenish reflections. On the nose it displays a fruity bouquet with aromas of green apple and pink grapefruit. A smooth, crispy, extremely elegant palate with a long, fresh and tasty finish.

Ferrari-Carano Rose

Ferrari-Carano Rose

$35.00+

This wine has aromas and flavors of fresh-picked strawberries, Maraschino cherries, raspberries, orange blossoms, cranberries, pomegranate and a touch of blood orange on the finish.

Sake (Clear)

2. Nihon Sakari Onikoroshi Juicebox

2. Nihon Sakari Onikoroshi Juicebox

$7.00

Dry, earthy sake in a juice box container with a straw. - 180ml juicebox

3. Kizakura Pure

3. Kizakura Pure

$15.00

Smooth and crisp Junmai sake with ricey and mellow flavor - 300ml bottle

4. Sawanotsuru ShuShu

4. Sawanotsuru ShuShu

$15.00

Soft, smooth texture and rice flavor which makes it high versatile. - 180ml bottle

5. Sesshu Otokoyama

5. Sesshu Otokoyama

$24.00

Pleasant aroma and delicious extra dry taste. Mellow, balanced, rice-forward, smooth and clean finish. - 300ml bottle

6. Bunraku Nihonhin

6. Bunraku Nihonhin

$35.00

Rich and lush, with flavors of ripe melon and a hint of nuttiness.

7. Kizakura Hana Ginjo

7. Kizakura Hana Ginjo

$18.00

Clean, light and semi sweet sake with floral fragrance. -300ml bottle

8. Havensake Sake Baby

8. Havensake Sake Baby

$35.00

Silky, round, and smooth. Notes of Jasmine and violet. - 300ml bottle

9. Fukuju

9. Fukuju

$90.00Out of stock

The aroma is like that of tropical fruits like mangoes, pineapples and papayas. The flavor of citric fruits unfolds on the palate. Smooth and leads to the refreshing and crisp finish. - 720ml bottle

3. Nihon Sakari Banshaku

3. Nihon Sakari Banshaku

$11.00

Clean, smooth and extra dry. Just open the lid and drink straight from the cup.

Cloudy Sake

10. Kizakura 300ml

10. Kizakura 300ml

$18.00

Fresh light flavored milky sake. It has a mild sweet and sour taste like drinking yogurt. - 300ml bottle

11. Kukai Mango Nigori 300ml

11. Kukai Mango Nigori 300ml

$18.00Out of stock

Milky orange color, sweet and juicy mango taste. - 300ml bottle

12. Kizakura Coconut 300ml

12. Kizakura Coconut 300ml

$18.00

Rich and sweet coconut flavor - 300ml bottle

13. Homare Chocolate 300ml

13. Homare Chocolate 300ml

$24.00

Aroma of sweet, cocoa, and hot chocolate. Cocoa and chocolate flavors. - 300ml bottle

14. Shibata Pink 200ml

$20.00
Kizakua - Matcha

Kizakua - Matcha

$18.00

Rich green tea flavored sake - 300ml bottle

Sparkling Sake

14. Ikezo Peach Sparkling Jelly

14. Ikezo Peach Sparkling Jelly

$11.00

Refreshing and mouthwatering jelly sparkling sake with a hint of peach flavor. Unique jello sake shot. - 180ml bottle

16. Ikezo Mixed Berry Sparkling Jelly

16. Ikezo Mixed Berry Sparkling Jelly

$11.00

The flavor of mixed berries is a pure delight and the jelly texture makes for a fun mouth feel. - 180ml bottle

17. Ikezo Yuzu Sparkling Jelly

17. Ikezo Yuzu Sparkling Jelly

$11.00

The citrus yuzu flavor is a pure delight and the jelly texture makes for a fun mouth feel. - 180ml bottle

Hot Tea

Jasmine Flower Tea

$5.00

Gentle floral fragrant of sweet jasmine blossoms and premium green tea leaves, giving you experience of exotic,heady & lush.

Genmaicha Tea

Genmaicha Tea

$5.00

Sometimes known as "Popcorn Tea" or "Brown Rice Tea", Genmaicha combines organic green tea, toasted brown rice and popped corn which brings fresh notes of green tea and the aroma of toasted rice. It's delicious, a must try.

Japanese Green Tea

$5.00

Premium Japanese green tea leaves, with a distinctly "vegetal" flavor that is smooth & soft. In each sip, you'll find a flavor known in Japan as umami, a green infusion of flavor that goes real well with ramen broths, grilled meats, tofu and seafoods. A popular, easy drinking tea for newbies and tea lovers.

Mocktails

Minty Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic cocktail with special strawberry puree, crushed mint and lemonade. Classic mocktail with a modern twist.

Fizzy Passion Fruit

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic cocktail with passion fruit, lime, and club soda. This drink is refreshing and delicious!

Yuzurita (virgin)

$5.50

Salted hand squeezed Yuzu juice, simple syrup mint and splash of sparkling water

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.95

Barq's Root Beer

$2.95Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Unsweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.45

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling Water 25.3 oz

$6.50Out of stock

Bottled Water 25.3 oz

$6.50Out of stock

Fiji Bottled Water 16.9

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune

$4.00Out of stock

Japanese Coffee & Tea

UCC Coffee

UCC Coffee

$4.00Out of stock
Pokka Green Tea

Pokka Green Tea

$3.00

Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.00

Cakes

Green Tea Matcha Cheesecake

$6.50

Rich, creamy, delicious Japanese matcha green tea cheesecake, full of concentrated matcha that is packed with antioxidants.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.00Out of stock

The creamy frosting is made with lemon curd and mascarpone cheese tipped with shaved white chocolate. Lemon-lovers rejoice!

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Fuggy Chocolate Cake - GF

Fuggy Chocolate Cake - GF

$7.00

This (gluten-free!) flourless chocolate cake is decadent and rich. Not too sweet, very fudgy. it's delicious!

Red Velvet

$7.00Out of stock

Light & fluffy, slightly sweet marble cake with fresh cream filling.

Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl

Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl

$6.00Out of stock

This strawberry cheesecake swirl is rich and dense, but creamy and smooth at the same time. It's an all time favorite!

Chocolate Brownie S'Mores

Chocolate Brownie S'Mores

$7.00Out of stock

This rich treat blending the bold flavors of cocoa and espresso layered with cloud like mascarpone cheese and wine...

A family owned restaurant located in Grant Park, at The Beacon Atlanta. We serve ramen and teppanyaki plus many appetizers to entice your palates. Using only the freshest ingredients, all made from scratch.

