Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village

3,342 Reviews

$$

2032 W Roscoe St

Chicago, IL 60618

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Salmon Avocado Maki
Edamame

FREE ITEMS

Disposable Utensils Quantity

Disposable Utensils Quantity

Under Chicago's Ordinance. Disposable utensils are only provided by request. Enter the quantity of settings you would like. We allow one setting per entree.

(Free) Veggie Egg Roll

(Free) Veggie Egg Roll

FREE per order for the bill over $20.

Only Chopsticks

Appetizers

Chopstick Rolls (5)

$6.95

Bite sized egg rolls originate from Thailand and contain chicken, shrimp and bean thread noodles. W. sweet/sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

Crab Rangoon (5)

$6.95

Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab meat, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.

Egg Rolls (2) New!

Egg Rolls (2) New!

$5.95

Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrots and caramelized onions.

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)

$6.25

Crisp veggie egg rolls served with a savory&lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Gyoza (5)

Gyoza (5)

$6.75

Delicate Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

$7.50

crispy fried chicken wings coated in a spicy sweet sauce

Spring Rolls (Vietnamese Style) (2)

$6.50

Cooked shrimp, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and basil rolled in rice paper, served with peanut sweet chili sauce

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$8.25

Tempura battered deep fried shrimp & vegetables served with a sweet mirin dipping sauce.

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.10

Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.75

Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.

Vegetable Tofu Soup

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$5.75

Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables simmered in a clear broth.

Salads

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.70

Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

A salad made of six different types of seaweed and fresh daikon tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigrette.

Salad Tuna Avocado

Salad Tuna Avocado

$9.50

Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.

Maki

Alaskan Maki

Alaskan Maki

$7.75

Fresh salmon, avocado, crabmeat w. black tobikko outside.

California Maki

California Maki

$6.95

Cucumber, avocado, crabmeat

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.75

Spicy tuna and avocado w. tempura crumb outside.

Negi Hamachi Maki

Negi Hamachi Maki

$7.25

Yellow Tail w. scallions.

Philly Maki

Philly Maki

$7.95

Smoked salmon & cream cheese.

Salmon Avocado Maki

Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.75

Fresh salmon sashimi & avocado.

Salmon Bacon Maki

Salmon Bacon Maki

$7.75

Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber and masago topped with a sweet soy sauce.

Smoked Salmon Maki

Smoked Salmon Maki

$7.75

Smoked salmon w. a hint of hickory flavor.

Spicy Salmon Maki

Spicy Salmon Maki

$8.25

Fresh salmon & spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop Maki

Spicy Scallop Maki

$8.75

Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, masago.

Spicy Shrimp Maki

Spicy Shrimp Maki

$8.95

Fresh shrimp, chili oil, mayo, masago, scallion surrounded by red tobikko.

Spicy Tako Maki

Spicy Tako Maki

$8.75

Diced octopus mixed w. masago, mayo and spicy sauce & chili oil.

Spicy Tuna Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.95

Diced fresh tuna w. avocado chili oil, mayo, masago & smelt eggs.

Spider Maki

Spider Maki

$9.25

Soft shell crab tempura, mayo, masago, avocado & cucumber served w. a Ponzu sauce.

Super White Creamy Maki

Super White Creamy Maki

$7.75

Super White Tuna, avocado, mayo & masago.

Tekka (Tuna) Maki

Tekka (Tuna) Maki

$7.25

Fresh tuna roll

Tempura Shrimp Maki

Tempura Shrimp Maki

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped w. marinated sweet soy sauce

Tuna Avocado Maki

Tuna Avocado Maki

$7.95

Fresh tuna sashimi & avocado.

Unagi Cucumber Maki

Unagi Cucumber Maki

$7.95

Grilled eel w. cucumber topped w. marinated sweet soy sauce.

Vegetarian Maki

Asparagus Tempura Maki

Asparagus Tempura Maki

$5.25

Asparagus tempura

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$6.50

Made with slices of avocado.

Cucumber Maki

Cucumber Maki

$4.95

Made with slices of cucumber. A Beginner's favorite.

Sweet Potato Tempura

Sweet Potato Tempura

$5.95

Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce

Mega Vega (10)

Mega Vega (10)

$11.95

Jumbo Roll: Packed with tempura sweet potato & broccoli. It also includes beets, thinly sliced cucumbers, avocado and wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce drizzled on top. A hearty vegetarian roll.

Smokin Vegetarian

Smokin Vegetarian

$10.95

Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento

$13.25

New vegan friendly Onigirazu bento box also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls

Signature Rolls

Akira (10)

Akira (10)

$14.95

Jumbo Roll: Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, and cucumber with tempura crumbs and sweet soy sauce

Bitcoin Jumbo (10)

Bitcoin Jumbo (10)

$16.75

Own it! Unagi, super white tuna, spicy tuna, Ikura, seasoned seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$14.95

Black rice, Tempura shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Unagi, Avocado, Wasabi mayo, Sweet soy sauce, and Crispy sweet potato

Caterpillar (8)

Caterpillar (8)

$13.50

Eel, cucumber, crabmeat with avocado lightly coated with red and black tobikko

Crispy Maine Lobster

$17.95

Chef Tom's Specialty. Maine lobster tail, red tobiko, mild citrus seasoning.

Dragon (8)

Dragon (8)

$14.25

Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago with avocado, Unagi topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.

Firecracker

Firecracker

$14.50

Lightly tempura battered and fried kana crab, unagi, avocado and cream cheese drizzled with unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo.

Fukudome (10)

Fukudome (10)

$15.50

Jumbo Roll: Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, chili sauce, orange tobikko, cream cheese, scallion, coated with tempura crumbs

Harajuku (10)

Harajuku (10)

$14.95

Jumbo Roll: Yellow Tail, seared albacore, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro with orange and black tobikko outer covering.

Mount Fuji (8)

Mount Fuji (8)

$13.50

Fresh cooked shrimp, cucumbers, mayo, masago, chili oil, green onion covered in a tempura crumb and spicy mayo shell.

Rainbow (8)

Rainbow (8)

$13.75

Similar to the California maki but so much more. This California is also topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail & masago

South of the Border (8)

South of the Border (8)

$14.75

Shrimp tempura, kana crab, jalapeño topped with Unagi, green onions and tobikko lightly coated with a special seared mole mayo sauce and zest of lime.

Spicy Crab (8)

Spicy Crab (8)

$14.50

Soft shell crab, spicy crabmeat, cucumbers, avocado, tobiko, & masago drizzled with spicy mayo.

Hawaiian Poke Bowls

Black Pearl Tuna Poke

Black Pearl Tuna Poke

$15.95

Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, black rice (white rice optional), crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, sesame, Togarashi and Kizami Nori.

Mango Salmon Poke

Mango Salmon Poke

$14.50

Fresh salmon, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, fresh mango, honey spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.

Ocean Trio Poke

Ocean Trio Poke

$14.95

Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, Salmon & White Tuna, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, fresh mango, other vegetables, white miso dressing and Kizami Nori.

Tropical Shrimp Poke

Tropical Shrimp Poke

$13.95

Cooked shrimp, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, red tobiko, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, honey spicy mayo, Ponzu sauce and Togarashi.

Sushi Combinations (Served with miso soup)

Sushi Gold

Sushi Gold

$22.95

8 pcs sushi (2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Tako,1 Shrimp & 1 Unagi) with choice of Spicy Tuna Maki, California Maki, Spicy Salmon or Salmon Avocado Maki. Please No Substitutions

Sushi Silver

Sushi Silver

$18.95

5 pcs sushi (1 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Shrimp, 1 Unagi) with choice of California, Salmon Avocado, Spicy Salmon, or Spicy Tuna maki. Please No Substitutions

Sashimi Combinations (Served with sushi rice and miso soup)

Please No Substitutions
Sashimi Gold Platter

Sashimi Gold Platter

$23.50

12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions

Sashimi Silver Platter

Sashimi Silver Platter

$20.50

9 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions

Sashimi Platter

$18.50

Sushi / Sashimi (A La Carte)

Ebi

Ebi

$2.50

Cooked Shrimp

Escolar

Escolar

$2.95

Super White Tuna

Hamachi

Hamachi

$3.00

Yellow Tail

Ikura

Ikura

$3.95

Salmon Roe

Maguro

Maguro

$3.00

Tuna

Namasake

Namasake

$2.95

Fresh Salmon

Sake

Sake

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

Seared White Tuna

Seared White Tuna

$2.95
Tako

Tako

$2.95

Octopus

Tamago

Tamago

$2.50

Cooked Egg

Tobiko-Black

Tobiko-Black

$3.25

Flying Fish Roe

Tobiko-Orange

Tobiko-Orange

$3.25

Flying Fish Roe

Tobiko-Red

Tobiko-Red

$3.25

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi

Unagi

$3.00

Fresh Water Eel

Noodles

Chow Fun

$11.95

Rice noodles stir-fried Chinese style with choice of meat, bean sprouts and green onions.

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$12.50

Choice of meat sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$11.50

Stir-fry wide rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, basil leaves, carrots, green beans, tomato, baby corn, jalapeno & bell peppers.

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$11.50

Thai stir-fry wide rice noodles, egg, chicken and broccoli finished with a rich garlic and oyster sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95

Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in sweet/tangy sauce topped w. peanuts & green onions.

Panang Noodle

Panang Noodle

$11.95

Your choice of meat in a rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves, served with wide rice noodle (Panang curry contains peanut)

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$11.95

Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$11.25

Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with your choice of meat, mushrooms and seasoned cabbage in Japanese Worcester sauce.

Entrees

Broccoli

Broccoli

$11.50

Choice of meat and ginger with broccoli prepared in a delicate special sauce.

Cashew

Cashew

$11.25

A spicy Thai dish made with choice of meat, roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods

Chardonnay Garlic Chicken

Chardonnay Garlic Chicken

$11.25

Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a chardonnay garlic sauce with steamed broccoli.

Chinese Fried Rice

Chinese Fried Rice

$11.25

Your choice of meat with bean sprouts, onion, and egg

General Tao Chicken

General Tao Chicken

$11.95

Breast of chicken deep fried in a light batter, stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and onions. A favorite!

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.95

Your choice of meat in a rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves. (Panang curry contains peanut)

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$12.95

A hearty dish made with flank steak sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.

Rama Chicken

$11.50

Traditional Thai dish made with sauteed chicken in a flavorful peanut sauce garnished with steamed broccoli.

Roasted Pork Fried Rice

$11.25

Chinese fried rice made with our own roasted pork, bean sprouts and onions.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$13.75

Shrimp stir-fried with ground chicken in a black bean and garlic egg-drop gravy, topped w. scallion & sesame seed.

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$11.25

Thai basil, bell peppers, ,mushroom, onion, and jalapeno peppers

Szechuan Chicken

Szechuan Chicken

$13.45

Chicken breast, bell peppers, carrots, onions, chili peppers, peanuts and special home make szechuan peppers and home made chili sauce.

Tofu Steak

Tofu Steak

$11.50

Lightly fried tofu steak smothered with shiitake mushrooms in a savory garlic sauce prepared in a similar manner to Hong Kong Steak. Served with tempura onion rings and steamed broccoli.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$14.95

Lightly seared tuna coated with roasted black sesame & pepper. Served w. seaweed salad and a spicy sesame Ponzu sauce.

Vegetable Delight

Vegetable Delight

$10.25

A vegetarian feast prepared with tofu and vegetables in a garlic gravy sauce.

Bento Boxes

Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

$16.95

Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$15.50

Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

$18.50

Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1

$13.25

New vegan friendly Onigirazu bento box also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls

Ramen Noodle

Karage Ramen

Karage Ramen

$14.95

Shoyu broth, topped with Karage Japanese fried chicken, marinated shiitake mushrooms, marinated molten egg, Japanese fishcakes, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, garlic crisps, sesame oil and red pepper strings.

Spicy Garlic Ramen

$14.95

Rich creamy spicy pork broth, topped with our own slow roasted pork belly, marinated shiitake mushrooms, marinated molten egg, Japanese fishcakes, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, garlic crisps, sesame oil and red pepper strings.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Rich creamy pork broth, topped with our own slow roasted pork belly, marinated shiitake mushrooms, marinated molten egg, Japanese fishcakes, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, garlic crisps, sesame oil and red pepper strings.

DESSERTS

Blueberry Chiffon Sponge Cake

Blueberry Chiffon Sponge Cake

$6.95

Chinese Chiffon Sponge cake with blue berry sauce. Light and airy. It's like eating a blueberry cloud. Topped with whipped cream and a hint of matcha. (Note: contains a hint of almond)

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$6.25

Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!

Mango Pudding

Mango Pudding

$4.25

A delicate pudding with a rich and creamy texture is made with real mangoes.

Mochi Chocolate

Mochi Chocolate

$4.75

Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.

Mochi Green Tea

Mochi Green Tea

$4.75

Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.

Mochi Mango

Mochi Mango

$4.75

Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.

Mochi Strawberry

Mochi Strawberry

$4.75

Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet coke

Diet coke

$1.99
Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$2.95
Hot Jasmine Tea

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.95
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.50
Passionfruit Jasmine Tea

Passionfruit Jasmine Tea

$3.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95
Unsweetned Iced Tea

Unsweetned Iced Tea

$2.50

Signature Drinks

Pineapple Kiwi Blossom

$9.50

Apricot Mai Tai

$9.95

Japanese Old Fashioned

$9.95

Watermelon Cucumber Cooler

$9.75

Pear Breeze Cooler

$9.50

Mango Madness

$9.95

Lychee Martini

$9.75

Pineapple Shandy

$8.50

Beers

Asahi (Bottle)

Asahi (Bottle)

$3.13
Blue Moon (Bottle)

Blue Moon (Bottle)

$3.13
Daisy Cutter Pale Ale (Can)

Daisy Cutter Pale Ale (Can)

$3.38
Maplewood (Can)

Maplewood (Can)

$3.25
Miller Lite (Bottle)

Miller Lite (Bottle)

$2.75
Pabst

Pabst

$2.48
Revolution Anti-Hero (Can)

Revolution Anti-Hero (Can)

$3.13
Sapporo (Bottle)

Sapporo (Bottle)

$2.88
Sapporo Pure

Sapporo Pure

$3.13
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$3.13
St. Bernardus Tokyo

St. Bernardus Tokyo

$7.25
Rouge Dead Guy Beer

Rouge Dead Guy Beer

$6.75
Northman Rose Cider

Northman Rose Cider

$6.75

Wines

Amalaya Malbec Bottle

Amalaya Malbec Bottle

$34.00
Augment Cabernet Bottle

Augment Cabernet Bottle

$36.00
Caposaldo Prosecco Bottle

Caposaldo Prosecco Bottle

$34.00

Castello del Poggio Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00
Hess Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Hess Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00
Matua Rose

Matua Rose

$32.00
Spellbound Chardonnay Bottle

Spellbound Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00
Taittinger Brut Prosecco

Taittinger Brut Prosecco

$60.00

Sake

Traditional Junmai (Warm Sake)

Traditional Junmai (Warm Sake)

$12.95
Nigori Junmai Unfiltered

Nigori Junmai Unfiltered

$13.95
Draft Junmai Yaegaki

Draft Junmai Yaegaki

$14.95
Sake Bomb Kit

Sake Bomb Kit

$18.95

2 Sapporos, Katana Sake

Hana Kizakura Junmai Ginjo

Hana Kizakura Junmai Ginjo

$14.50
Katana Hanamomai Sake

Katana Hanamomai Sake

$13.50
Okunomatsu Fukushima Ginjo Bottle

Okunomatsu Fukushima Ginjo Bottle

$29.00
Hatozaki Japanese Whisky Shots

Hatozaki Japanese Whisky Shots

$5.25
Tougchi Japanese Whisky Bomb

Tougchi Japanese Whisky Bomb

$9.95
Kurasawa GinRei Daiginjo Bottle

Kurasawa GinRei Daiginjo Bottle

$39.00
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai Bottle

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai Bottle

$25.00
Shibata Black Junmai Ginjo Bottle

Shibata Black Junmai Ginjo Bottle

$18.00
Shibata Black Yuzu Bottle

Shibata Black Yuzu Bottle

$18.00
Shibata Pink Cloudy Bottle

Shibata Pink Cloudy Bottle

$18.00

SIDES&SAUCES

Brown Rice

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Black Sushi Rice

$2.50

Steamed Thin Noodles

$2.00

Steam Wide Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Chili oil

$0.50

Unagi Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

No Ginger No Wasabi

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

Gallery
Hot Woks Cool Sushi image

