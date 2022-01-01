Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village

Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1

$13.25

New vegan friendly Onigirazu bento box also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls