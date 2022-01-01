- Home
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
3,342 Reviews
$$
2032 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60618
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chopstick Rolls (5)
Bite sized egg rolls originate from Thailand and contain chicken, shrimp and bean thread noodles. W. sweet/sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon (5)
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab meat, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
Edamame
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
Egg Rolls (2) New!
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrots and caramelized onions.
Fried Veggie Egg Roll (6)
Crisp veggie egg rolls served with a savory&lightly spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Gyoza (5)
Delicate Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
Spicy Chicken Wings (5)
crispy fried chicken wings coated in a spicy sweet sauce
Spring Rolls (Vietnamese Style) (2)
Cooked shrimp, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and basil rolled in rice paper, served with peanut sweet chili sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Tempura battered deep fried shrimp & vegetables served with a sweet mirin dipping sauce.
Soups
Miso Soup
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu.
Tom Yum Soup
Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
Vegetable Tofu Soup
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables simmered in a clear broth.
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish
Seaweed Salad
A salad made of six different types of seaweed and fresh daikon tossed in light rice wine and sesame oil vinaigrette.
Salad Tuna Avocado
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
Maki
Alaskan Maki
Fresh salmon, avocado, crabmeat w. black tobikko outside.
California Maki
Cucumber, avocado, crabmeat
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy tuna and avocado w. tempura crumb outside.
Negi Hamachi Maki
Yellow Tail w. scallions.
Philly Maki
Smoked salmon & cream cheese.
Salmon Avocado Maki
Fresh salmon sashimi & avocado.
Salmon Bacon Maki
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber and masago topped with a sweet soy sauce.
Smoked Salmon Maki
Smoked salmon w. a hint of hickory flavor.
Spicy Salmon Maki
Fresh salmon & spicy mayo.
Spicy Scallop Maki
Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, masago.
Spicy Shrimp Maki
Fresh shrimp, chili oil, mayo, masago, scallion surrounded by red tobikko.
Spicy Tako Maki
Diced octopus mixed w. masago, mayo and spicy sauce & chili oil.
Spicy Tuna Maki
Diced fresh tuna w. avocado chili oil, mayo, masago & smelt eggs.
Spider Maki
Soft shell crab tempura, mayo, masago, avocado & cucumber served w. a Ponzu sauce.
Super White Creamy Maki
Super White Tuna, avocado, mayo & masago.
Tekka (Tuna) Maki
Fresh tuna roll
Tempura Shrimp Maki
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped w. marinated sweet soy sauce
Tuna Avocado Maki
Fresh tuna sashimi & avocado.
Unagi Cucumber Maki
Grilled eel w. cucumber topped w. marinated sweet soy sauce.
Vegetarian Maki
Asparagus Tempura Maki
Asparagus tempura
Avocado Maki
Made with slices of avocado.
Cucumber Maki
Made with slices of cucumber. A Beginner's favorite.
Sweet Potato Tempura
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
Mega Vega (10)
Jumbo Roll: Packed with tempura sweet potato & broccoli. It also includes beets, thinly sliced cucumbers, avocado and wasabi mayo and sweet soy sauce drizzled on top. A hearty vegetarian roll.
Smokin Vegetarian
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento
New vegan friendly Onigirazu bento box also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls
Signature Rolls
Akira (10)
Jumbo Roll: Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, spicy mayo, masago, ginger, avocado, and cucumber with tempura crumbs and sweet soy sauce
Bitcoin Jumbo (10)
Own it! Unagi, super white tuna, spicy tuna, Ikura, seasoned seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed
Black Dragon
Black rice, Tempura shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Unagi, Avocado, Wasabi mayo, Sweet soy sauce, and Crispy sweet potato
Caterpillar (8)
Eel, cucumber, crabmeat with avocado lightly coated with red and black tobikko
Crispy Maine Lobster
Chef Tom's Specialty. Maine lobster tail, red tobiko, mild citrus seasoning.
Dragon (8)
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago with avocado, Unagi topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Firecracker
Lightly tempura battered and fried kana crab, unagi, avocado and cream cheese drizzled with unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo.
Fukudome (10)
Jumbo Roll: Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, chili sauce, orange tobikko, cream cheese, scallion, coated with tempura crumbs
Harajuku (10)
Jumbo Roll: Yellow Tail, seared albacore, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro with orange and black tobikko outer covering.
Mount Fuji (8)
Fresh cooked shrimp, cucumbers, mayo, masago, chili oil, green onion covered in a tempura crumb and spicy mayo shell.
Rainbow (8)
Similar to the California maki but so much more. This California is also topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail & masago
South of the Border (8)
Shrimp tempura, kana crab, jalapeño topped with Unagi, green onions and tobikko lightly coated with a special seared mole mayo sauce and zest of lime.
Spicy Crab (8)
Soft shell crab, spicy crabmeat, cucumbers, avocado, tobiko, & masago drizzled with spicy mayo.
Hawaiian Poke Bowls
Black Pearl Tuna Poke
Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, black rice (white rice optional), crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, sesame, Togarashi and Kizami Nori.
Mango Salmon Poke
Fresh salmon, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, fresh mango, honey spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Ocean Trio Poke
Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, Salmon & White Tuna, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, fresh mango, other vegetables, white miso dressing and Kizami Nori.
Tropical Shrimp Poke
Cooked shrimp, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, red tobiko, sweet peppers, red onions, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, honey spicy mayo, Ponzu sauce and Togarashi.
Sushi Combinations (Served with miso soup)
Sushi Gold
8 pcs sushi (2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Tako,1 Shrimp & 1 Unagi) with choice of Spicy Tuna Maki, California Maki, Spicy Salmon or Salmon Avocado Maki. Please No Substitutions
Sushi Silver
5 pcs sushi (1 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Yellow Tail, 1 Shrimp, 1 Unagi) with choice of California, Salmon Avocado, Spicy Salmon, or Spicy Tuna maki. Please No Substitutions
Sashimi Combinations (Served with sushi rice and miso soup)
Sushi / Sashimi (A La Carte)
Ebi
Cooked Shrimp
Escolar
Super White Tuna
Hamachi
Yellow Tail
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Maguro
Tuna
Namasake
Fresh Salmon
Sake
Smoked Salmon
Seared White Tuna
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Cooked Egg
Tobiko-Black
Flying Fish Roe
Tobiko-Orange
Flying Fish Roe
Tobiko-Red
Flying Fish Roe
Unagi
Fresh Water Eel
Noodles
Chow Fun
Rice noodles stir-fried Chinese style with choice of meat, bean sprouts and green onions.
Chow Mein
Choice of meat sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fry wide rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, basil leaves, carrots, green beans, tomato, baby corn, jalapeno & bell peppers.
Pad See Ewe
Thai stir-fry wide rice noodles, egg, chicken and broccoli finished with a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Pad Thai
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in sweet/tangy sauce topped w. peanuts & green onions.
Panang Noodle
Your choice of meat in a rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves, served with wide rice noodle (Panang curry contains peanut)
Tempura Udon
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles
Yakisoba
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with your choice of meat, mushrooms and seasoned cabbage in Japanese Worcester sauce.
Entrees
Broccoli
Choice of meat and ginger with broccoli prepared in a delicate special sauce.
Cashew
A spicy Thai dish made with choice of meat, roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods
Chardonnay Garlic Chicken
Flavorful chicken breast blended with baby corn and carrots in a chardonnay garlic sauce with steamed broccoli.
Chinese Fried Rice
Your choice of meat with bean sprouts, onion, and egg
General Tao Chicken
Breast of chicken deep fried in a light batter, stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and onions. A favorite!
Panang Curry
Your choice of meat in a rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves. (Panang curry contains peanut)
Pepper Steak
A hearty dish made with flank steak sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
Rama Chicken
Traditional Thai dish made with sauteed chicken in a flavorful peanut sauce garnished with steamed broccoli.
Roasted Pork Fried Rice
Chinese fried rice made with our own roasted pork, bean sprouts and onions.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp stir-fried with ground chicken in a black bean and garlic egg-drop gravy, topped w. scallion & sesame seed.
Spicy Basil
Thai basil, bell peppers, ,mushroom, onion, and jalapeno peppers
Szechuan Chicken
Chicken breast, bell peppers, carrots, onions, chili peppers, peanuts and special home make szechuan peppers and home made chili sauce.
Tofu Steak
Lightly fried tofu steak smothered with shiitake mushrooms in a savory garlic sauce prepared in a similar manner to Hong Kong Steak. Served with tempura onion rings and steamed broccoli.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared tuna coated with roasted black sesame & pepper. Served w. seaweed salad and a spicy sesame Ponzu sauce.
Vegetable Delight
A vegetarian feast prepared with tofu and vegetables in a garlic gravy sauce.
Bento Boxes
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
Sushi Sandwich Onigirazu Bento 1
New vegan friendly Onigirazu bento box also known as the sushi sandwich. Tempura sweet potato, shiitake mushrooms, avocados and pickled onions. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. (Note: We do not use eggs in our tempura batter). Comes with cucumber salad and veggie egg rolls
Ramen Noodle
Karage Ramen
Shoyu broth, topped with Karage Japanese fried chicken, marinated shiitake mushrooms, marinated molten egg, Japanese fishcakes, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, garlic crisps, sesame oil and red pepper strings.
Spicy Garlic Ramen
Rich creamy spicy pork broth, topped with our own slow roasted pork belly, marinated shiitake mushrooms, marinated molten egg, Japanese fishcakes, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, garlic crisps, sesame oil and red pepper strings.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Rich creamy pork broth, topped with our own slow roasted pork belly, marinated shiitake mushrooms, marinated molten egg, Japanese fishcakes, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, garlic crisps, sesame oil and red pepper strings.
DESSERTS
Blueberry Chiffon Sponge Cake
Chinese Chiffon Sponge cake with blue berry sauce. Light and airy. It's like eating a blueberry cloud. Topped with whipped cream and a hint of matcha. (Note: contains a hint of almond)
Lemon Mascarpone Cake
Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!
Mango Pudding
A delicate pudding with a rich and creamy texture is made with real mangoes.
Mochi Chocolate
Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.
Mochi Green Tea
Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.
Mochi Mango
Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.
Mochi Strawberry
Favorite Japanese dessert made of ice cream enclosed in a sweet rice pocket.
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Signature Drinks
Beers
Wines
Sake
Traditional Junmai (Warm Sake)
Nigori Junmai Unfiltered
Draft Junmai Yaegaki
Sake Bomb Kit
2 Sapporos, Katana Sake
Hana Kizakura Junmai Ginjo
Katana Hanamomai Sake
Okunomatsu Fukushima Ginjo Bottle
Hatozaki Japanese Whisky Shots
Tougchi Japanese Whisky Bomb
Kurasawa GinRei Daiginjo Bottle
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai Bottle
Shibata Black Junmai Ginjo Bottle
Shibata Black Yuzu Bottle
Shibata Pink Cloudy Bottle
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618