Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

3720 Mission Inn Ave

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hotz Burger

Trend-Setters

Avocado Caprese

$14.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00Out of stock

German pretzel served with ground mustard and Route 30 beer cheese

Bruschetta on Crostini

$11.00

Classic tomato, basil, and garlic bruschetta served on toasted crostini

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fried cheese curds served with your choice of dipping sauces

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Wings Your Way

$12.00

Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Hotz Totz & Fries

Tots or fries made extra tasty with your choice of Hotz style toppings

Ribeye Style

$16.00+

Juicy ribeye, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, and cheese served on your choice of fries or tots

Hotz Style

$16.00+

A heaping mound of tater tots or fries loaded with Nashville style chicken, mac & cheese, and green onion

Route 30 Style

$16.00+

A heaping mound of tater tots or fries smothered in Route 30 beer cheese, bacon, and green onion

Breadwinners

Hotz Nashville Chicken

$17.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Go Getters

Smash Burger

$17.00

Juicy angus beef chuck blend topped with sharp cheddar, tomato, grilled onions, and house sauce served on a brioche bun

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Blue Cheese Mushroom Burger

$17.00

Hotz Burger

$17.00

Hearty Bites

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Chicken breast sautéed to a golden brown, served with pasta in a lemon, butter, mushroom, and caper sauce

Pasta al Pomodoro

$15.00

Lite Bites

Citrus Salad

$12.00

Crisp butter lettuce, arugula, tomato, cucumber, and red onion with citrus oil dressing

Stuffed Avocado Salad

$16.00

A whole avocado, halved, and filled to the brim with chicken breast and aioli, served on a bed of spring lettuce, spinach, cucumber, onion, tomato, and bell pepper

Sides

Small Citrus Salad

$6.00

Mac & cheese

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Desserts

Ala Mode

$3.00

Brownie

$5.00

Brownie a la Mode

$7.00

Buttercake

$7.00

Buttercake a la Mode

$9.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Funnel Fries Ala Mode

$8.00

Happy Hour

Avocado Caprese

$14.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00Out of stock

German pretzel served with ground mustard and Route 30 beer cheese

Bruschetta on Crostini

$11.00

Classic tomato, basil, and garlic bruschetta served on toasted crostini

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fried cheese curds served with your choice of dipping sauces

Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast strips fried to a golden crisp (Kid's Option: Make it a meal with fries or tots for someone 10 or younger)

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Wings Your Way

$12.00

Single Patty Smash Burger

$12.00

Single patty angus beef chuck blend topped with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun served with fries or tots

Specials

Unlimited Wings ($1.50 each - minimum 4 wings)

$6.00

Easy Sips Non-alcohol

Fountain Coke

$4.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$4.00

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fountain Sprite

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.60

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pub Crawl Specials

Kraken's Gaze

$6.00

Pumpkin Bomb

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails is downtown Riverside's newest destination for craft cocktails and handcrafted dishes. Our gourmet take on American classics is the perfect combination of comfort and taste. All our ingredients are always fresh and made to order by our in-house chef and his team. If you're looking for delicious food, great drinks, and good people, you're always welcome at Hotz!

Website

Location

3720 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Gallery
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails image
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails image
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Palenque Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3737 Main Street Unit 100 & 101 Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
ProAbition
orange star3.7 • 3,262
3597 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Downtown Experiment
orange starNo Reviews
3601 University Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Route 30 Brewing - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3740 Mission Inn Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
El Patron Downtown Riverside
orange star4.5 • 621
3204 Mission Inn Avenue Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston