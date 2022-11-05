  • Home
  • Fanwood
  • Houdini Pizza Laboratory - 25 South Avenue
Houdini Pizza Laboratory 25 South Avenue

No reviews yet

25 South Avenue

Fanwood, NJ 07023

Popular Items

Margherita
Caesar Salad
Habanera

WOOD FIRED PIZZA

American-Italian Debate

$20.00

Mozzarella, meatball gravy, sliced meatballs, basil & EVOO

Artichoke & Pancetta

$19.00

pancetta, EVOO, artichoke hearts, shaved grana padano, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Calzon!!

$18.00

prepared as a pizza or a traditional calzone, spicy salami, grated pecorino romano, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Camorra

$19.00

bufala mozzarella, oven roasted peppers & tomato sauce

Frankies Pizza

$19.00

Guido BK

$17.00

wine cured sausage, broccoli rabe, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Habanera

$18.00

habanera pepper oil, cured spicy pork loin, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Houdini Green

$17.00

zucchini, eggplant, shallots, savoy cabbage, goat cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Margherita

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil "Named after Queen Margherita of Savoy in 1889"

NDUJA

$17.00

handmade nduja sausage "spicy," shaved cappuccio cabbage, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pizza Bianca Con Ricotta

$18.00

White pizza topped with spicy nduja sausage, broccoli rabe and ricotta.

Pizza Napoletana

$19.00

pantelleria capers, mozzarella, tomato sauce, EVOO & fresh oregano

Proscuitto & Arugula

$21.00

proscuitto San Daniele, fresh arugula, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Romana

$20.00

anchovies, capers, tomato sauce & mozzarella

The Queen

$17.00

homemade stracciatella & tomato sauce "Stretched Fresh Cheese"

Tony's Anchovies

$20.00

Trifolata

$18.00

organic mixed mushrooms, tomato sauce & mozzarella

White Pizza

$12.00

White pizza with mozzarella

Pizza Sauce ONLY!

$12.00

Dough

$5.00

SALAD

Rocket Salad

$10.00

baby arugula, grape tomato, beet, sliced apple & apple cider tarragon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted pumpkin seed, parmigiano reggiano & Caesar dressing

Insalate Tricolore

$9.00

mixed greens, radicchio, endive, cherry tomato, shaved grana padano & balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Di Cavolo Estivo

$10.00

APPETIZERS

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

white Bean

Focaccini

$15.00

sharable focaccia topped with burrata, proscuitto, tomato & olive oil

Burrata & Basil

$11.00

homemade burrata, fresh basil & focaccia

Fornarina

$5.00

focaccia with rosemary & extra virgin olive oil

Proscuitto San Daniele

$18.00

aged 16 months, thinly sliced & focaccia

Black Truffle Burrata

$14.00

house made burrata, extra virgin oil, black truffle & focaccia

Meatballs

$12.00

handmade meatballs, a blend of ground beef, proscuitto, mortadella, parmigiano, bread, milk, eggs, grana padano, served with fornarina. ***CONTAINS NUTS***

PASTA

Rigatoni "Paccheri" & Truffles

$20.00

organic mushrooms, black truffle, EVOO, garlic, thyme, parmigiano reggiano, white wine, fresh parsley & a touch of heavy cream

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$18.00

slow cooked traditional bolognese "meat sauce" finished with grana padano cheese & EVOO over house made tagliatelle

Lasagna

$18.00

layers of handmade pasta, bechamel, bolognese, parmigiano reggiano & mozzarella

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.00

a proper carbonara has no cream!

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$17.00

house made potato gnocchi, creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce & finished with toasted pumpkin seeds

GF Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$20.00

house made potato gnocchi, creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce & finished with toasted pumpkin seeds

Al Ceppo & Meatballs

$18.00

pasta al ceppo, classic pomodoro sauce, meatballs, grana padano & fresh basil

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$15.00

GF Spaghetti

$20.00

Spaghetti w/ Olive oil

$12.00

DESSERT

Panacotta

$6.00

"traditional northern Italian dessert" soft setting cream custard with berry coulis

Tira Mi Su

$6.00

translation - "pick me up" coffee-flavored Italian classic

Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate or Vanilla

Nutella Pizza

$8.00

wood fired pizza dough, layered with Nutella, strawberries, bananas & mixed berry puree

GLUTEN FREE WOOD FIRED PIZZA

Gluten Free Artichoke & Pancetta

$24.00

pancetta, EVOO, artichoke hearts, shaved grana padano, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Gluten Free Calzon!!

$23.00

prepared as a pizza or a traditional calzone, spicy salami, grated pecorino romano, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Gluten Free Camorra

$24.00

bufala mozzarella, oven roasted peppers & tomato sauce

Gluten Free Estate

$24.00

Margherita topped with romaine, green olives, cherry tomatoes, corn and bufala mozzarella.

Gluten Free Frankies

$24.00

Gluten Free Guido BK

$23.00

wine cured sausage, broccoli rabe, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Gluten Free Habanera

$23.00

habanera pepper oil, cured spicy pork loin, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Gluten Free Houdini Green

$23.00

zucchini, eggplant, shallots, savoy cabbage, goat cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Gluten Free Margherita

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil "Named after Queen Margherita of Savoy in 1889"

Gluten Free NDUJA

$23.00

handmade nduja sausage "spicy," shaved cappuccio cabbage, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Gluten Free Pizza Bianca Con Ricotta

$23.00

White pizza topped with spicy nduja sausage, broccoli rabe, and ricotta.

Gluten Free Pizza Napoletana

$24.00

pantelleria capers, mozzarella, tomato sauce, EVOO & fresh oregano

Gluten Free Proscuitto & Arugula

$26.00

proscuitto San Daniele, fresh arugula, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Gluten Free Queen

$22.00

homemade stracciatella & tomato sauce "Stretched Fresh Cheese"

Gluten Free Romana

$25.00

anchovies, capers, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Gluten Free Trifolata

$23.00

organic mixed mushrooms, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Beverages

San Pellegrino 8 oz

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water 8 ounces

San Pellegrino 32 oz

$6.00

Sparkling mineral water 32 ounces

Aqua Pana Water 8 oz

$3.00

Imported Spring Water 8 ounces

Aqua Pana Water 32 oz

$6.00

Imported Spring Water 32 ounces

Organic Iced Tea

$5.00

hand selected, unsweetened tea, brewed daily & served with organic simple syrup

Coca Cola

$2.00

Eight ounce bottle

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00

Eight ounce bottle

Sprite

$2.00

Eight ounce bottle

Houdini Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Made with pure cane sugar

Houdini Orange Soda

$3.00

Made with pure cane sugar

Houdini Ginger Ale

$3.00

Made with pure cane sugar

Milk

$2.00

Houdini Root Beer Soda

$3.00

Full Craft Organic Iced Tea

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where tradition and authenticity meet imagination.

Location

25 South Avenue, Fanwood, NJ 07023

Directions

