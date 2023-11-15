Hound and Harvest
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Treat yourself to our refreshingly-fresh foods, juices, and smoothies, or grab a drink from the bar. We have a full cafe for all of your latte or cappuccino needs and fresh local craft beer on tap. You can bring the whole family for our health-conscious brunch, lunch, or dinner menus. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2358 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville, AL 35801
Gallery
