Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hound Dog Hop

review star

No reviews yet

195 Sandusky St

Plymouth, OH 44865

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese curds
Coney Dog
Fried Mushrooms

Appetizers

Cheese curds

$5.00

Corn Fritters

$4.00

Pickle Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Cauliflower Bites

$4.00

Fried Green Beans

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Potato Salad

$1.00

Cookie

$3.50

Banana Bread

$2.50

Macaroni Salad

$1.00

12 oz Chili

$4.00

8 oz Chili

$3.00

Salad

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sandwiches

Smashburger

$5.00

1/4 lb all beef patty on a toasted bun.

Cheese Smashburger

$6.00

1/4 lb all beef patty with melted American cheese on a toasted bun.

Double Cheese Smashburger

$7.00

2 All beef patties with melted American cheese on a toasted bun.

Bacon Cheese Smashburger

$6.75

1/4 lb all beef patty with melted American cheese and bacon on a toasted bun.

Mushroom and Swiss SmashBurger

$6.75

1/4 lb all beef patty with melted Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms on a toasted bun.

Hot Dog

$3.00

Coney Dog

$4.50

Slaw Dog

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Fried Bologna

$6.00

Chicken Tender Wrap

$6.00

Smashburger Patty Melt

$7.00

Double Mushroom Swiss

$7.00

Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Chicken Cobb Salad

$8.00

Delivery Fee

$3.00

Tacos

$10.50

Spaghetti

$10.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Grilled cheese and fries

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs and fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken strips and fries

$5.00

Cones/Bowls

Kids Cone

$1.00

Sm Cone

$2.25

Med Cone

$2.75

Lg Cone

$3.50

Sm Waffle Cone

$2.50

Med Waffle Cone

$3.00

Lg Waffle Cone

$3.75

Kids Bowl

$1.00

Sm Bowl

$2.25

Med Bowl

$2.75

Lg Bowl

$3.50

Milkshakes/Frozen Drinks

Sm Milkshake

$3.50

Med Milkshake

$4.25

Lg Milkshake

$5.25

Sm Root Beer Float

$2.50

Med Root Beer Float

$3.50

Lg Root Beer Float

$4.50

Sm Flurry

$3.75

Med Flurry

$4.50

Lg Flurry

$5.50

Sm Slushy

$1.25

Md Slushy

$1.75

Lg Slushy

$2.25

Milk Shake Happy Hour Medium

$3.00

Milkshake Happy Hour Small

$2.00

Milk Shake Happy Hour Large

$4.00

Sundaes/Splits/Parfaits

Sm Regular Sundae

$3.00

Lg Regular Sundae

$4.25

Sm Specialty Sundae

$4.75

Lg Specialty Sundae

$6.00

Banana Split

$6.50

2 Scoops of vanilla ice cream, covered with strawberry and pineapple topping. 1 scoop of chocolate ice cream covered with hot fudge over split banana topped with whipped cream, cherry, and chopped nuts.

Peanut Butter Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla ice cream with hot fudge, peanut butter, and caramel throughout, topped with whole peanuts, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Drinks

Coke

$1.25+

Diet Coke

$1.25+

Sprite

$1.25+

Mellow Yellow

$1.25+

Barq's Root Beer

$1.25+

Fanta

$1.25+

Dr. Pepper

$1.25+

Lemonade

$1.25+

Tea

$1.25+

Water

$0.10

Bottled Water

$1.00

Slushie

$1.25+

Cofffee

$1.25+

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

BBQ Sauce

$0.40

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Ranch

$0.40

Jalapeno

$0.40

Food

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Breakfast Bowl

$7.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Bacon

$2.50

Donut

$2.50

1 Pancake

$5.00

2 Pancakes

$7.00

3 Pancakes

$8.00

Omlette

$10.50

French Toast

$5.00

Bacon Or Sausage

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Feel like you have been transported back in time to the 50's! Come enjoy delicious ice cream sundaes, shakes, burgers and more at the Hop!

Website

Location

195 Sandusky St, Plymouth, OH 44865

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Willard Varsity club
orange starNo Reviews
3598 Bullhead Rd Willard, OH 44890
View restaurantnext
Joe's American Diner
orange starNo Reviews
429 E. Walton St Willard, OH 44890
View restaurantnext
Attica VC Cameo - 23 S. Main Street Attica, OH
orange starNo Reviews
23 S Main St Attica, OH 44807
View restaurantnext
New London Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
2 S Main St New London, OH 44851
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Mansfield
orange star3.0 • 47
2140 W 4th St Ontario, OH 44906
View restaurantnext
Dairy Land - 800 Springmill St
orange star4.5 • 820
800 Springmill St Mansfield, OH 44903
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Plymouth
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston