Hound Song Brewing Co. 535 Walnut Street

Hound Song Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

535 Walnut Street

Columbus, TX 78934

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

WINE

Bottle of Wine (To-Go Only)

$30.00

FOOD

To Share or Not to Share

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheese curds beer battered and fried, served with stone ground mustard or your chouse of house sauce

Bohemian Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Scratch made pretzel bites mate with a whole lotta Burnin' Daylight and baked fresh everyday. Served with stone ground mustard or your choice of house sauce (Limited Quantity Available Each Day)

Boudin Egg Rolls

$9.00

Stuffed with mild boudin and spicy pepper-jack cheese, fried to perfection. Served with your choice of house sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Fried cauliflower bites with a hint of buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of Regular or Jalapeno house-made ranch.

Chips & Beer Queso

$8.00

Fresh tortilla chips served with beer queso

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Mezze Plate

$10.00

Rotating house-made hummus served with fresh vegetables and toasted pita

Pimento Baguette

$7.00

A La Carte

Beer Queso

$4.00

Side of queso

Extra Pickle

$0.50

Pickle spear

Extra Pita

$1.00

Side order of pita bread

French Fries

$4.00

Irresistable battered french fries

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Fresh house made kettle chips

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Tri Color rotini, shredded kale, shredded carrots, dried blueberries, maple-tahini dressing

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side order of bacon

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, house made croutons

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side order of tortilla chips

Side of Sauce

75 Cent Wings

$0.75

Sammies

Piadina

$13.00

Pulled Pork Banh Mi

$14.00

The Pub Burger

$11.50

Angus beef patty grilled medium-well and topped with your choice of cheddar or habanero jack cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and siracha mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

The Reuben

$14.50

Sliced house-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, havarti cheese, and Russian dressing on toasted marbled sourdough-pumpernickel

The Texas Dip

$15.00

Shaved Ribeye topped with melty havarti and provolone cheeses and caramalized onions. Served with siracha mayo on a baguette with Double Backbone au jus

Turkey Bacon Club

$13.00

Bowls & Salads

Panzanella Salad

$11.00

Thai Chopped Salad

$9.00

Just for Kids

Fried Chicken Fritters

$8.00

Breaded and fried chicken fritters.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melty cheddar between two thick slices of toasty bread

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Angus beef patty grilled medium-well and topped with cheddar cheese.

Shift Meal

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$7.00

Bohemian Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Boudin Egg Rolls

$7.00

Chicken Fritters

$7.00

Chips + Beer Queso

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Veggie Sammie

$7.00

Hummus Plate

$7.00

Panzanella Salad

$7.00

Piadina

$7.00

Texas Dip

$7.00

Thai Chopped Salad

$7.00

The Pub Burger

$7.00

The Reuben

$7.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Perrier

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.60

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Tama Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

CATERING

Charcuterie Board

$70.00

Chips + Queso + Salsa

$30.00

Churros

$60.00

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas

$180.00

Chicken Poblano Lasagna

$140.00

Pretzel Bite Platter

$20.00

SW Chopped Salad

$150.00

Mexican Street Corn

$80.00

Catering Per Person

$24.00

SPECIAL EVENTS

Concerts

Summer Dean Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Colorado County's Original Craft Brewery, Taproom, Kitchen, and Music Venue!

Location

535 Walnut Street, Columbus, TX 78934

Directions

