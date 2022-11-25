Houndstooth Saloon - 3369 N Clark Street
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the heart of Chicago's up-beat Wrigleyville neighborhood, Houndstooth Saloon is the go-to Alabama College football themed neighborhood bar. We have community inspired weekly events, including live music, 40-ounce beers, rotating drafts, multiple dining areas with TVs for viewing any sport our guests might desire, a Southern flare inspired menu and daily specials. The rustic yet lively space is highly spirited with memorabilia of all Alabama University sports teams. A hidden gem, working to bring together the lively Lakeview area community, Houndstooth Saloon was used during the filming of The Untouchables in 1987. The bar has been reinvigorated with an elevated bar menu since Stephanie Cook took ownership. Houndstooth Saloon serves southern delicacies with tasty bar bites, including the award winning Houndstooth Burger (2019/2020 Roscoe Burger Fest Champion), award winning Smoke Fried Wings (2019 Wing Fest - Best Kick) and Southern inspired Mac & Cheese!
3369 N Clark St., Chicago, IL 60657