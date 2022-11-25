Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houndstooth Saloon - 3369 N Clark Street

3369 N Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60657

Appetizers

Buffalo Rolls

Buffalo Rolls

$11.00

Wonton Wrapped Pulled Chicken Breast, Bleu Cheese and Buffalo Sauce. Made in house and a Favorite With the Regulars! Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese to Dip.

Cheddar Biscuits

Cheddar Biscuits

$8.00

Served with Honey Butter.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Hand Battered Cheese Curds Served with Spicy Ranch.

Poutine

Poutine

$13.00

Cheese Curds and Housemade Brown Gravy Atop a Pile of our House Seasoned Fries. Finished with Green Onion! Want to Add a Protein? Add BBQ Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken For the Best Experience!

Tempura Fried Pickles

Tempura Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand Battered Pickles Served with Spicy Ranch.

Jalepeno Poppers

Jalepeno Poppers

$10.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños. Served with House Made Good Good Sauce.

Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites

Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites

$12.00

Served with Ranch

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Freshly Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and Chipotle Cheese Sauce on the Side.

HT Favorites

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Radiatore Pasta Tossed in Chipotle Cheddar Cheese and Topped With Shredded Chedder. Try It Topped With Buffalo, Fried or Pulled chicken! Even Better, Pulled BBQ Pork, Bacon or Chili are Sure to Satisfy You!

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Double Hand Battered Chicken Tenderloins and Fries. A Favorite! Comes with Your Choice of 'Good Good', Buffalo, Coffee BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Nashville Hot or Voodoo Reaper Sauce. Our Sauces are Made in House, Try a Few! Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the Side.

Southern Nachos

Southern Nachos

$14.00

A Pile of our Fresh Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with Black Bean Sauce, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Cheddar, Pico, Sour Cream and Jalapeño! Need Some Protein? Add BBQ Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken or Grilled Chicken to Brighten Up Your Day!

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

*Award Winning* • 1st Place - 2019 Wing Out Festival - Critic's Choice Best Kick (Nashville Hot) • 1st Place - 2019 Wing Out Festival - People's Choice Best Kick (Nashville Hot) Comes with Your Choice of 'Good Good', Buffalo, Coffee BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Nashville Hot or Voodoo Reaper Sauce. Our Sauces are Made in House, Try a Few! Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the Side.

Mini Trio

Mini Trio

$11.00

Your Choice of Three: Cheeseburger, Nashville Hot Chicken, Buffalo Chicken or BBQ Pulled Pork. Side Not Included.

Salads and Soups

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Carrot Ribbons, Tomato, Red Onion and Celery Tossed in Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing on a Bed of Romaine. Topped with Cheddar Biscuit Croutons.

West of Texas Salad

West of Texas Salad

$12.00

Sweet Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Tomato, Queso Fresco Tossed in Southwest Dressing on a Bed of Romaine. Topped with Fresh Housemade Tortilla Strips! Need Some Protein? Add BBQ Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Buffalo Chicken For an Additional Charge! West of Texas Wrap +$11

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sweet Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Chedder Cheese, Southern Style Grilled or Fried Chicken Tossed in Our Housemade BBQ Ranch Dressing on a Bed of Romaine. Topped with Crispy Fried Onions!

The Big Salad

The Big Salad

$13.00

Celery, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Radiatore Pasta Tossed in our Housemade Honey Mustard Dressing. Served on a Bed of Romaine Topped with Cheddar Biscuit Croutons. Need Some Protein? Add BBQ Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Buffalo Chicken For an Additional Charge!

Sandwiches

Houndstooth Burger

Houndstooth Burger

$10.00

Single 4oz Griddled Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White American Cheese, Housemade Black Betty Sauce *Award Winning Burger* • 1st Place - 2021 & 2019 People's Choice at Roscoe Village Burger Fest • 2nd Place - 2019 Critic's Choice at Roscoe Village Burger Fest •As Featured on Chicago's Best - WGN - BEST BURGER IN CHICAGO

Chicken Fried Sandwich

Chicken Fried Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with Southern Slaw and Pickle. Make it Buffalo, Alabama White BBQ, Nashville Hot or Voodoo Reaper for a Kick!

Tuscaloosa Burger

Tuscaloosa Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Black Betty Sauce and Cream Cheese Filled Jalapeños.

Rammer Jammer

Rammer Jammer

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Made Coffee BBQ and Black Betty Sauce. Topped with Crispy Fried Onions.

BBQ Pulled Chicken

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$10.00

Shredded Chicken Breast Tossed in Southern Seasoning and Topped with Housemade Alabama White BBQ Sauce.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.00

House Made Coffee BBQ, Pickles and Shredded Pork. Topped with Your Choice of Slaw or Fried Onions.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Topped with Vegan Cheese and Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Mojo Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and Our House Made Black Betty Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Carrot Ribbons, Tomato, Red Onion and Celery Tossed in Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing on a Bed of Romaine. Topped with Cheddar Biscuit Croutons.

"The Big Salad" Wrap

"The Big Salad" Wrap

$13.00

Celery, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Radiatore Pasta Tossed in our Housemade Honey Mustard Dressing. Served on a Bed of Romaine Topped with Cheddar Biscuit Croutons. Need Some Protein? Add BBQ Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Buffalo Chicken For an Additional Charge!

BBQ Chicken Salad Wrap

BBQ Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00

Sweet Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Chedder Cheese, Southern Style Grilled or Fried Chicken Tossed in Our Housemade BBQ Ranch Dressing on a Bed of Romaine. Topped with Crispy Fried Onions!

West of Texas Wrap

West of Texas Wrap

$12.00

Sweet Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Tomato, Queso Fresco Tossed in Southwest Dressing on a Bed of Romaine. Topped with Fresh Housemade Tortilla Strips! Need Some Protein? Add BBQ Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Buffalo Chicken For an Additional Charge!

Sauces

Dipping Cheese

Chipotle Cheddar Dipping Cheese.

Good Good

Mayonnaise Based, Savory House Sauce.

Buffalo Sauce

Creamy, Spicy Red Sauce.

Ranch

Traditional House Made Ranch.

Spicy Ranch

Chipotle Pepper Based Traditional Ranch.

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Traditional Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Honey Mustard

Traditional Creamy Honey Mustard.

Honey Butter

$1.00

Honey Infused Butter.

Coffee BBQ

Mild Chicory Flavored BBQ.

Alabama BBQ

White Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce.

Black Betty

Black Garlic Based Aioli.

Nashville Hot

Spicy Southern Style Rub.

Lemon Vinaigrette

Lemon Herb Infused Vinaigrette.

Southwest Dressing

Smokey Spiced Ranch.

Extra Ketchup

Voodoo

Asian Style, Sriracha Flavored Hot Sauce. For the BOLD!

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$6.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00
Fried Apples

Fried Apples

$5.00

Kids

KIDS Burger

KIDS Burger

$5.00

Angus Beef and White American on a Hawaiian Roll. Served With Fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Chicken Tenders and House Seasoned Fries. Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Radiatore Pasta Tossed in Chipotle Cheddar Cheese and Topped With Shredded Cheddar.

Desserts

Tempura Fried Oreos

Tempura Fried Oreos

$7.00

Hand Battered Oreos Topped With Powdered Sugar.

Soda Pop & Energy Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Growlers - Subject to Availability

Domestic Beer Growlers

Domestic Beer Growlers

Premium Draft Growlers

Premium Draft Growlers

Wines - Subject to Availability

Wines By the Bottle

Wines By the Bottle

Growler of a Lot of Sap

Growler of a Lot of Sap

$24.00

Our Mulled Wine For the Holidays!

40s of Beer - Subject to Availability

Icehouse

Icehouse

$12.00
Olde English

Olde English

$12.00
M Best

M Best

$12.00

Seltzers & Ciders - Subject to Availability

Truly Berry - 16 oz.

Truly Berry - 16 oz.

$5.00
Vander Mill Hard Cider - 12 Oz.

Vander Mill Hard Cider - 12 Oz.

$4.00
High Noon Watermelon Vodka Seltzer - 12 Oz.

High Noon Watermelon Vodka Seltzer - 12 Oz.

$4.00
High Noon Peach Vodka Seltzer 12oz

High Noon Peach Vodka Seltzer 12oz

$4.00

Beer Cans - Subject to Availability

Busch Light - 16 Oz.

Busch Light - 16 Oz.

$4.00
PBR - 16 Oz.

PBR - 16 Oz.

$3.00
Old Style - 12 Oz.

Old Style - 12 Oz.

$4.00
Naturday - 12 Oz.

Naturday - 12 Oz.

$3.00
Founders All Day IPA

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Bottled Beers - Subject to Availability

Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.00
High Life

High Life

$3.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.00
Corona

Corona

$4.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$4.00
Heineken

Heineken

$4.00
Lone Star

Lone Star

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the heart of Chicago's up-beat Wrigleyville neighborhood, Houndstooth Saloon is the go-to Alabama College football themed neighborhood bar. We have community inspired weekly events, including live music, 40-ounce beers, rotating drafts, multiple dining areas with TVs for viewing any sport our guests might desire, a Southern flare inspired menu and daily specials. The rustic yet lively space is highly spirited with memorabilia of all Alabama University sports teams. A hidden gem, working to bring together the lively Lakeview area community, Houndstooth Saloon was used during the filming of The Untouchables in 1987. The bar has been reinvigorated with an elevated bar menu since Stephanie Cook took ownership. Houndstooth Saloon serves southern delicacies with tasty bar bites, including the award winning Houndstooth Burger (2019/2020 Roscoe Burger Fest Champion), award winning Smoke Fried Wings (2019 Wing Fest - Best Kick) and Southern inspired Mac & Cheese!

3369 N Clark St., Chicago, IL 60657

