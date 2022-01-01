Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houndstooth Saloon

1,962 Reviews

$$

3369 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Houndstooth Burger - Award Winning Burger
Chicken Fried Sandwich
West of Texas Wrap

Soda Pop & Energy Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Dasani Bottle Water

$2.00

La Colombe - Vanilla Draft Latter

$6.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Growlers

2 Growlers for 30

$30.00

Lagunitas IPA

$16.00

Little Sumpin Sumpin

$16.00

Off Color Predator

$16.00

Lost Coast Tangerine IPA

$16.00

Guiness

$16.00Out of stock

Modelo

$15.00

Bud Light

$14.00

Miller Lite

$14.00

White Wine

Riff - Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Veneto, Italy 2017

Sea Pearl - Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Marlborough, New Zealand 2018

Katherine's Vineyard - Chardonnay

$35.00

Santa Maria Valley, CA 2017

Raeburn - Chardonnay

$40.00

Russian River Valley, CA 2017

Red Wine

Honora Vera - Garnacha

$32.00

Jumilla, Spain 2017

Chronic Cellars-Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Shirtail Ranches, CA 2016

Milbrandt- Merlot

$30.00

Abruzzo, Italy 2017

A to Z- Pinot Noir

$32.00

Sonoma, CA 2017

40s of Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Colt 45

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mickey's

$6.00

Olde English

$6.00

Seltzers & Ciders

Truly Berry - 16 oz.

$5.00

Vander Mill Hard Cider - 12 Oz.

$4.00

Vander Mill Totally Roasted Cider - 12 Oz.

$4.00

ANXO Cidre - 12 Oz.

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon Vodka Seltzer - 12 Oz.

$4.00

High Noon Peach Vodka Seltzer 12oz

$4.00

Beer Cans

Busch Light - 16 Oz.

$4.00

PBR - 16 Oz.

$3.00

Michelob Ultra - 16 Oz.

$4.00

Old Style - 12 Oz.

$4.00

Naturday - 12 Oz.

$3.00

Hamms - 12 Oz.

$3.00

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Bottled Beers

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

High Life

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Appetizers

Tempura Battered Cheese Curds

Tempura Battered Cheese Curds

$8.00
Tempura Fried Pickles

Tempura Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with spicy ranch

Buffalo Rolls

Buffalo Rolls

$10.00

Pulled chicken breast, bleu cheese

Cheddar Biscuits

Cheddar Biscuits

$6.00

Served with honey butter

Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Sandwich

Chicken Fried Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with Southern slaw on brioche bun and your choice of side.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Shredded chicken breast, brioche bun, Southern seasoning, Alabama white BBQ sauce and your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

mojo grilled chicken, black betty sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Houndstooth Burger - Award Winning Burger

Houndstooth Burger - Award Winning Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, Black Betty sauce and your choice of side. Award Winning Burger | 1st Place - 2019 People’s Choice at Roscoe Village Burger Fest | 2nd Place - 2019 Critic’s Choice at Roscoe Village Burger Fest | As seen on Chicago's Best - WGN - Best Burger Chicago.

Moo Free Burger

$15.00Out of stock

beyond meat burger, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Mini-wich Trio

Mini-wich Trio

$13.00

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Tuscaloosa Burger

$16.00

Rammer Jammer BBQ Burger

$16.00

Small Plates

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Radiatore, Fontiago, Chipotle Cheddar cheeses and tempura fried leeks.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00Out of stock

Served with your choice of sauce and fries.

Wings

Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Soup, Salads & Wraps

West of Texas Salad

West of Texas Salad

$11.00

Romaine, sweet corn, black beans, tomato, tortilla strips, queso fresco, Southwest dressing.

West of Texas Wrap

$13.00

West of Texas Salad in a wrap with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine, buffalo fried chicken, bleu cheese, cheddar croutons, carrot ribbons, tomato, red onion, celery, Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad in a wrap with your choice of side.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

The "Big Salad"

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sauce

Dipping cheese

$1.50

'Good Good' Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo sauce

$0.75

Honey mustard

$0.75

Bleu cheese dressing

$0.75

Sweet & Sour sauce

$0.75

BBQ sauce

$0.75

Southwest dressing

$0.75

Lemon vinaigrette

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Dessert

Tempura Fried Oreos

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar Jumbo Baked Pretzel

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Apple Hand Pie

Apple Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Hats

Flat Brim Snap Back

Flat Brim Snap Back

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Chicago’s up-beat Wrigleyville neighborhood, Houndstooth Saloon is the go-to Alabama-centric country bar with honky-tonk music 7 days a week, 40-ounce beers and a Southern-inspired menu. The rustic yet lively space is highly spirited with memorabilia of all Alabama University sports teams. Under new ownership of TJ Callanta, of The Dovetail Group (www.dovetail.group), the bar has been reinvigorated with an elevated bar menu. Chef Hugo Balderas & Chef Leo Wotitzky pay homage to various southern delicacies with tasty bar bites, including the 'Bama Burger, Mac & Cheese, Market Fresh Gulf Jumbo Shrimp, and House Smoked Chicken and Pork sandwiches.

Website

Location

3369 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Houndstooth Saloon image
Houndstooth Saloon image
Houndstooth Saloon image
Houndstooth Saloon image

