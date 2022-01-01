Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Chicago’s up-beat Wrigleyville neighborhood, Houndstooth Saloon is the go-to Alabama-centric country bar with honky-tonk music 7 days a week, 40-ounce beers and a Southern-inspired menu. The rustic yet lively space is highly spirited with memorabilia of all Alabama University sports teams. Under new ownership of TJ Callanta, of The Dovetail Group (www.dovetail.group), the bar has been reinvigorated with an elevated bar menu. Chef Hugo Balderas & Chef Leo Wotitzky pay homage to various southern delicacies with tasty bar bites, including the 'Bama Burger, Mac & Cheese, Market Fresh Gulf Jumbo Shrimp, and House Smoked Chicken and Pork sandwiches.

