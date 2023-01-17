Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houni's Italian Ice - Woodruff

No reviews yet

1848 Woodruff Rd.

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gelati Online Ordering

Italian Ice Online Ordering

Homemade Italian ice

Italian Ice Online Ordering

$8.50+

Gelati Online Ordering

Homemade Italian ice layered with creamy softserve ice cream

Gelati Online Ordering

$9.50+

SoftServe Online Ordering

Rich and creamy softserve ice cream

SoftServe Online Ordering

$9.50+

Houni's Freeze Online Ordering

Blending of homemade Italian ice with creamy softserve ice cream

Houni's Freeze Online Ordering

$7.50

Apparel

Comfortable and soft t-shirts and sweatshirts!

Teal Logo Cap

$20.00

White cap with teal Houni's logo

Yellow Logo Cap

$20.00

White cap with yellow Houni's logo

Life's A Hoot

$25.00+

blue bella canvas tshirt

Medium Life's A Hoot

$25.00

blue bella canvas tshirt

Large Life's A Hoot

$25.00

blue bella canvas tshirt

XL Life's A Hoot

$25.00

blue bella canvas tshirt

Light Green Icon

Light Green Icon

$25.00+

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

Medium Light Green Icon

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

Large Light Green Icon

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

XL Light Green Icon

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

Seafoam Icon

Seafoam Icon

$25.00+

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

Medium Seafoam Icon

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

Large Seafoam Icon

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

XL Seafoam Icon

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's icons

Teal Original

$25.00+

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

Medium Teal Original

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

Large Teal Original

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

XL Teal Original

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

Yellow Original

$25.00+

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

Medium Yellow Original

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

Large Yellow Original

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

XL Yellow Original

$25.00

comfort colors tshirt with Houni's logo

Longsleeve Teal

$30.00+

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

Medium Longsleeve Teal

$30.00

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

Large Longsleeve Teal

$30.00

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

XL Longsleeve Teal

$30.00

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

Longsleeve Yellow

$30.00+

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

Medium Longsleeve Yellow

$30.00

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

Large Longsleeve Yellow

$30.00

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

XL Longsleeve Yellow

$30.00

comfort color longsleeve with Houni's logo

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$40.00+

super soft teal

Medium Sweatshirt

$40.00

super soft teal

Large Sweatshirt

$40.00

super soft teal

XL Sweatshirt

$40.00

super soft teal

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local and Homemade Italian Ice, Gelati, and SoftServe!

Website

Location

1848 Woodruff Rd., Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

