American

Hour Place Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

201 Hilldale Dr

Chattanooga, TN 37411

Sandwiches

Grilled CHZ

$5.00

Pesto GR CHZ

$5.50

Grilled Ham CHZ

$6.50

Deli Ham CHZ

$6.50

Chix Salad Sand

$6.50

BLT

$6.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.50

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bologna Burger

$5.50

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$6.50

Salads

Small Garden

$4.50

Large Garden

$6.50

Classic Chix Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.50

Nut & Craisin Salad

$9.50

Cobb Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$9.50

Nut & Craisin NO Protein

$8.00

Greek Salad NO Protein

$8.00

Pitas

Chicken Salad Pita

$6.50

Classic Chicken Pita

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken Pita

$6.50

Zorba Greek Pita

$6.50

Philly CHZ Pita

$6.50

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.00

Classic Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Philly Cheese Wrap

$6.50

Zorba Greek Wrap

$6.50

Soup

Chili

$4.50

Loaded Potato Soup

$4.50

Roasted Tomato Soup

$4.50

White Bean Chili

$4.50

Brunswick Stew

$4.50

Fried Items

French Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Corn Nuggets

$4.50

Bag Chips

$1.50

Random Extras

Chips (Walk In)

$1.50

Grilled Chicken Entree

$4.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.50

Side Diced Onion

$0.50

Side Diced Tomato

$0.50

Side Diced Onion & Tomato

$0.50

Slice of Wheat Bread

$1.25

Slice of White Bread

$1.25

Hamburger Bun

$1.00

Order of Falafel

$4.00

side cheddar

$0.50

side cucumbers (bowl)

$2.50

Employee Shirt

$7.00

Grill Chicken Meat N 2

$8.50

Burger Steak Meat N 2

$8.50

Side Of Pesto

$1.75

Yogurt parfait Cup

$3.50

Chips (Carryout)

$1.50

Hamburger Stk Entree

$4.50

EXTRA SAUCE

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Buffalo BBQ

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Cranberry Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Sauce

$0.50

Dine In Line

Meat & 2

$8.50

Meat & 3

$11.00

3 Sides

$6.50

4 Sides

$8.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Entree

$4.50

Side

$2.50

Large Side

$5.00

One Tender

$2.25

Roll / Cornbread

$0.50

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.25

20 Oz Water / Soda

$2.29

1 Liter Water

$3.09

Monster

$3.49

Brownie

$2.50

Cookies / Breads

$2.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Special Rice Crispy

$3.50

Chzcake / Brookie

$3.50

Bun

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Coca Cola Cup

$0.50

To Go Line

Meat & 2

$8.50

Meat & 3

$11.00

3 Sides

$6.50

4 Sides

$8.50

Entree

$4.50

Side

$2.50

Large Side

$5.00

One Tender

$2.25

Three Tenders

$6.75

Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

Bun

$1.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Expo Sides

Small Sides

$2.50

Large Sides

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Tender basket

$9.25

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.50

Chix Salad Cold Plate

$9.25

Fountain

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.25

Coffee

$2.50

Coca Cola Cup

$0.50

Bottle

Soda Bottle

$2.29

20 oz Smart Water

$2.29

20 Oz Dasani Water

$2.29

Geyeser Water Bottle

$1.25

1 liter Water

$3.09

Monster Drink

$3.49

Minute Maid Juice

$2.50

Body Armour

$3.29

La Croix

$1.25

Spin Drift

$2.00

Entrees

Chicken and Dressing

Cornbread Dressing

Chicken Tenders

Quiche

$15.00

By The Quart

Quart Chicken Gravy

$7.00

Pint Chicken Gravy

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$25.00

Green Beans

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Glazed Carrots

$12.00

Cinnamon Apples

$12.00

Creamed Corn

$12.00

Collard Greens

$12.00

Broccoli Salad

$12.00

Pinto Beans

$12.00

Black Eyed Peas

$12.00

Other Quart

$12.00

White Beans

$12.00

Casseroles and More

Mac and Cheese

Scalloped Corn

Sweet Potato Casserole

Red Skin Pot Cass

Green Bean Cass

Squash Cass

Brussel Sprout Gratin

Hash Brown Casserole

Dessert By The Dozen

Dozen Brownies

$30.00

Dozen Rice Crispy Treats

$35.00

Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Cakes

Coca Cola

Red Velvet

Honey Bun

Other

Puddings and Parfaits

Peanut Butter Parfait

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Oreo Pudding

Brownie Pudding

Apple Crisp

Peach Crisp

Whole Pies

Chess Pie

$12.00

Brownie Pie

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$14.00

Pecan Pie

$15.00

Homemade Dressings/Sauces

Honey Mustard

$7.00

Ranch

$7.00

Spicy Ranch

$7.00

Buffalo

$7.00

Buffalo BBQ

$7.00

Greek Dressing

$7.00

Balsamic Dressing

$7.00

Other

$7.00

Disposables

Serving Utensils

$1.50

12 Plates

$2.00

12 Utensil Kits

$1.50

Bars and Brownies

Brownie

$2.50

Blonde Brownie

$2.50

Cookie

$2.50

Chess Bars

$2.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.50

Strawberry Bar

$3.50

Lemon bar

$3.50

Special Rice Crispy

$3.50

Oreo Cheesecake Bar

$3.50

Brookie

$3.50

Bread

$2.50

Cake

$2.50

Cookie Bag

$5.00

Puddings Parfaits

small

$2.50

large

$5.00

Pies

Lemon Pie

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Take A Cake (small round)

Coca Cola

$12.00

Honey Bun Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Cake

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Apple Cake

$12.00

Misc Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Hilldale Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37411

