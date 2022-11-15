- Home
House 406
1,346 Reviews
$$
1143 1/2 Church St
Northbrook, IL 60062
Appetizer
Grandpa Corky's Spicy Corn Soup**
Grandpa Corky's Spicy Corn Soup . Cilantro-Tarragon Oil . Crispy Tortilla Strips **gluten-free
Garlic Butter Poached Lobster Crostini ** - Great to share!
with Swiss Cheese & Cajun Aioli - 4 pieces per order (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Crostinis will come without bread)
Beets & Burrata**
Burrata Cheese. Oven Roasted Red & Golden Beets . Orange Segments . Arugula . Pistachios . Pistachio Vinaigrette **gluten-free
Salad
Shredded Brussels Salad **
with Arugula, Honeycrisp Apples, Fennel, Parmesan, Hazelnuts & Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
Kale Caesar Salad **
with Shaved Tuscan Kale, Parmesan, Croutons & Lemon-Caesar Dressing (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Salad will come without Croutons)
Spinach Salad**
Baby Spinach with Mandarin Oranges, Pickled Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Brown Butter Pecans & Strawberry-Poppyseed Dressing **gluten-free
Main
Horseradish-Parmesan Crusted Whitefish **
with Roasted Cauliflower, Broccolini & Lemon-Cream Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Fish will come without Parmesan Crust)
Salmon Salad**
Grilled Salmon Salad with Mixed Greens, Grilled Asparagus, Avocado, Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Vinaigrette **gluten-free
Ground Short Rib & Brisket Burger **
with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Classic Mayo & Provolone, comes with Classic Steak Fries (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify. Burger will come without bun)
Frenched Chicken Breast**
Frenched Chicken Breast with Black Eyed Peas, Rainbow Chard and Rosemary au Jus *Gluten-Free
8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak**
8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak with Espresso Dry Rub, Grilled Asparagus, Pickled Red Onion & Bleu Cheese **gluten free
10oz Bone In Beef Filet**
with Peppercorn Crust, Red Wine Demi, and Creamed Spinach **gluten free
Sides
Parmesan French Fries **
with Garlic Dipping Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify)
Brussels Sprouts **
with Bacon, Shaved Parmesan & Lemon **gluten-free
House Onion Rings
with Garlic Dipping Sauce & Ketchup (this item cannot be made gluten-free)
Plain French Fries**
Dessert
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lava Cake **
with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups & Vanilla Ice Cream (this item cannot be made peanut free) **always gluten-free
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream**
One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream **gluten-free
Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake
Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting **Does NOT contain nuts **Contains Gluten
**House 406 Specials**
Grilled Octopus**
Grilled Octopus Tenticles with Grilled Shishitos, Chorizo Marble Potatoes, Knob Onions & Shishito Cream **Gluten Free, Chorizo cannot be removed
Mezze Maniche
Mezze Maniche Pasta with Poblano Cream Sauce, Grilled Sweet Corn, Cojita Cheese & Shaved Basil **gluten-free tagliatelle available for $5 more
**Pan Seared Black Bass
Pan Seared Black Bass with Crispy Sunchokes, Fennel & Green apple Salad, Herb Vinaigrette, & Charred Lemon**gluten free
Grapefruit Sorbetto**
Grapefruit Sorbetto with Basil Poached Grapefruit Segments & Lime-White Chocolate Bark **gluten-free
Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake
Apple salad
Turkey Chili
BTL Red
Corkage Fee
El Enemigo Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
Treana Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California
Klinker Brick 'Brickmason' Red Blend
J. Christopher 'J.J' Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Or
2017 Ken Wright 'Guadalupe Vineyard' Pinot Noir Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, OR
2017 LEYDA ‘LAS BRISAS’ Pinot Noir Leyda Valley, Chile
2015 JOSPEH SWAN ‘CUVEE DE TROIS’ Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca
2015 CHATEAU KIRWAN ‘3EME CRU’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaux, Bordeaux, France
2016 PAVILLON DE LEOVILLE POYFERRE Cabernet Sauvignon, Saint Julien, Bordeaux, France
2015 TAMARACK CELLARS Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Wa
2014 INGLENOOK Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca
2016 FLORA SPRINGS ‘TRILOGY’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca
2016 SHAFER ‘ONE POINT FIVE’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, Napa Valley, Ca
2012 VINA ARDANZA RESERVA Tempranillo Rioja, Spain
2015 STUHLMULLER Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca
2016 STONESTREET Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca
2016 JUSTIN ‘ISOSCELES’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Ca
2019 CHATEAU THIVIN 'BROUILLY' Gamey Beaujolais, France
2017 CASTELLARE Chianti Classico Tuscany, Italy
2018 GIUSEPPE CORTESE Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy
2016 BLACKBIRD ‘ARISE’ Merlot/Cabernet Franc/Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Ca
2015 ALTER EGO DE PALMER Bordeaux Blend Margaux, Bordeaux, France
2017 MENDEL Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
2017 EMMOLO Merlot Napa Valley, Ca
2018 CHATEAU LAFLEUR GAZIN Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
2018 DAVIS FAMILY Zinfandel Russian River Valley, Sonoma, Ca
2016 BLUE ROCK ‘BABY BLUE’ Red Blend Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca
2017 Château Moulin De Tricot Bordeaux, France
014 DME. FAIVELEY ‘LES CAZETIERS’ [1ER CRU] Pinot Noir Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy, France
2007 DME. LEROY ‘AUX LAVIERES’ Pinot Noir Nuits-Saint-Georges, Burgundy, France
2012 CAYUSE ‘ARMADA VINEYARD’ Syrah Walla Walla, Wa
2016 LEONETTI Merlot Walla Walla, Wa
2013 RADIO-COTEAU ‘TIMBERVINE’ Syrah Russian River Valley,Ca
2014 KOSTA BROWNE ‘GAP’S CROWN VINEYARD’ Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, Ca
2016 MAYBACH FAMILY VINEYARDS ‘MATERIUM’ Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga, Napa Valley, Ca
2015 SINE QUA NON ‘LE CHEMIN VERS L’HERESIE’ Grenache Central Coast, Ca
2014 CONCHA Y TORO ‘DON MELCHOR’ Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto, Maipo Valley, Chile
2015 TURLEY ‘HAYNE VINEYARD’ Petite Syrah Napa Valley, Ca
2009 CHATEAU TROPLONG MONDOT [1ER GRAND CRU CLASSE] Bordeaux Red Blend Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux, France
2014 SCARECROW ‘M. ETAIN’ Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca
2013 PAUL HOBBS ‘BECKSTOFFER DR. CRANE’ Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca
2012 CONTINUUM ESTATE Bordeaux Red Blend Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca
2015 PLUMPJACK ESTATE Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca
2014 MAYBACH FAMILY VINEYARDS ‘AMOENUS’ Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga, Napa Valley, Ca
2012 SERGIO ZENATO Amarone Classico Riserva Veneto, Italy
2018 Vina Cobos CocoDrillo Red Blend
2017 ZENATO Ripassa Valpolicella, Italy
2020 MARCEL LAPIERRE MORGON Beaujolais, Burgundy, France
2016 San Giorgio 'Ugolforte' Brunello di Montalcino Tuscany, Italy
2017 Brooks 'Janus' Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Or
2018 Hourglass 'HG III' Red Blend
Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, Ca
2019 Turley 'Old Vines' Zinfandel California
2019 Turley 'Ratlesnake Ridge' Zinfandel Howell Mountain, Napa, Ca
2018 Castello di Nieve Barbaresco Piedmont, Italy
2017 Regis Bouvier Pinot Noir Gevrey- Chambertin, Burgundy, France
2017 EHLERS Cabernet Franc St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca
2016 Brandlin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, Ca
2019 Sinegal Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Ca
2016 Masi 'Castera' Amarone Classico
2017 Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino Tuscany, Italy
Post &Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca
Sierra Cantabria Crianza Tempranillo Rioja, Spain
BTL White
CANTINA TRAMIN Pinot Grigio Alto Adige, Italy
LOOSEN 'Dr L' Riesling Mosel, Germany
GRAHAM BECK Brut Rose Robertson, South Africa
JUVE Y CAMPS Pinot Noir Cava Catalonia, Spain
Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand
NINO FRANCO ‘RUSTICO’ Prosecco Veneto, Italy
2016 CHATEAU DE FONTENILLE Bordeaux White Blend Entre-Deux-Mers, Bordeaux, France
TAFT STREET Chardonnay Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca
-NV- BILLECART SALMON Brut Rosé Champagne, France
2000 CHARLES HEIDSIECK Brut Champagne, France
2014 AUVIGUE ‘SOLUTRE’ Pouilly-Fuisse, Burgundy, France | 51
2015 SCHRAMSBERG Blanc de Blancs North Coast, Ca
2016 BIANCAVIGNA DOCG Brut Prosecco Veneto, Italy
2016 BRASSFIELD ESTATE Pinot Gris High Valley, Ca
2016 BRITTAN VINEYARDS Chardonnay, McMinnville, Willamette Valley, Or
2016 CUSUMANO ‘ALTA MORA’ ETNA BIANCO Carricante Sicily, Italy
2017 CLOS SAINT-JEAN Grenache Blanc Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone Valley, France
2017 MICHELE CHIARLO ‘NIVOLE’ Moscato D’Asti Piedmont, Italy (375mL)
2020 GLAZEBROOK Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand
2018 FROG’S LEAP Sauvignon Blanc, Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca
2019 PRISMA Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, Chile
2019 TIEFENBRUNNER Pinot Grigio Alto Adige, Italy
2019 ROGER NEVEU Sancerre, Loire Valley, France
2018 Pulenta Chardonnay, Mendoza, Argentina
2020 Thomas-Labaille l'Authentique Sancerre, France
2020 Domaine DG Sancerre, France
2018 Pahlmeyer 'Jayson' Chardonnay Napa Valley, Ca
Hartford Court Chardonnay Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca
2019 Luciene Crochet Sancerre
Château Peyrassol Rosé Provence, France
GAI'A 'SANTORINI WILD FERMENT' Assyrtiko Santorini, Greece
Columna Albarino Rias Baixas, Spain
Le Paradou Rosé Cotes de Provence, France
Domaine Hippolyte Reverdy Sancerre Rosé, Loire Valley, France
Duckhorn 'Migration' Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Valley
2020 Sager & Verdier Sancerre
2021 King Estate Pinot Gris Willamette, Or
2021 Massican Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley, Ca
2021 Thomas Labaille Sancerre
Beer
3 Floyd's 'Gumballhead'
Cigar City 'Jai Alai'
Dovetail 'Hefeweizen'
Guinness
Stella Artois
WarPigs: 3 Floyd's x Mikkeller 'Salmon Pants'
O'Doul's Amber
Off Color 'Apex Predator'
Pipeworks 'Lizard King'
Phase Three 'P3 Pils'
Miller Lite
Spiteful 'Working For The Weekend'
Phase Three 'Pixel Density'
Pipeworks 'Immediate Future'
4 Hands Milk Stout
Blaum Bro Straight Bourbon BTL
Isaac Bowman Port Finish BTL
Buffalo Trace 1L BTL
EH Taylor Small Batch BTL
Forager's Keep 26 Yr BTL
Four Roses Small Batch Select BTL
Hibiki Harmony BTL
Kentucky Owl Rye BTL
Old Forester 1910 BTL
Old Maysville Club Rye BTL
Sazerac Rye BTL
Smoke Wagon Small Batch BTL
Smoke Wagon UCUF BTL
Weller SR BTL
Whistle Pig PIGGYBACK 6Yr Rye BTL
Woodford Reserve Malt BTL
Old Forester 1920 BTL
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof BTL
Pikesville Rye BTL
1792 small batch 1L BTL
John J. Bowman Single Barrel
Heaven Hill 7 Year
Four Roses Single Barrel BTL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A foodie haven in Northbrook, this farm-to-table New American steakhouse turns out wonderfully prepared, innovative dishes and brilliant craft cocktails in a smart-looking room with an urban feel.
1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook, IL 60062