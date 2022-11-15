Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

House 406

1,346 Reviews

$$

1143 1/2 Church St

Northbrook, IL 60062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ground Short Rib & Brisket Burger **
Horseradish-Parmesan Crusted Whitefish **
Parmesan French Fries **

Appetizer

Grandpa Corky's Spicy Corn Soup**

$15.00

Grandpa Corky's Spicy Corn Soup . Cilantro-Tarragon Oil . Crispy Tortilla Strips **gluten-free

Garlic Butter Poached Lobster Crostini ** - Great to share!

$24.00

with Swiss Cheese & Cajun Aioli - 4 pieces per order (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Crostinis will come without bread)

Beets & Burrata**

$18.00

Burrata Cheese. Oven Roasted Red & Golden Beets . Orange Segments . Arugula . Pistachios . Pistachio Vinaigrette **gluten-free

Salad

Shredded Brussels Salad **

$15.00

with Arugula, Honeycrisp Apples, Fennel, Parmesan, Hazelnuts & Honey-Orange Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad **

$13.00

with Shaved Tuscan Kale, Parmesan, Croutons & Lemon-Caesar Dressing (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Salad will come without Croutons)

Spinach Salad**

$15.00

Baby Spinach with Mandarin Oranges, Pickled Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Brown Butter Pecans & Strawberry-Poppyseed Dressing **gluten-free

Main

Horseradish-Parmesan Crusted Whitefish **

$29.00

with Roasted Cauliflower, Broccolini & Lemon-Cream Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Fish will come without Parmesan Crust)

Salmon Salad**

$29.00

Grilled Salmon Salad with Mixed Greens, Grilled Asparagus, Avocado, Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Vinaigrette **gluten-free

Ground Short Rib & Brisket Burger **

$22.00

with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Classic Mayo & Provolone, comes with Classic Steak Fries (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify. Burger will come without bun)

Frenched Chicken Breast**

$25.00

Frenched Chicken Breast with Black Eyed Peas, Rainbow Chard and Rosemary au Jus *Gluten-Free

8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak**

$48.00

8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak with Espresso Dry Rub, Grilled Asparagus, Pickled Red Onion & Bleu Cheese **gluten free

10oz Bone In Beef Filet**

$52.00

with Peppercorn Crust, Red Wine Demi, and Creamed Spinach **gluten free

Sides

Parmesan French Fries **

$9.00

with Garlic Dipping Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify)

Brussels Sprouts **

$11.00

with Bacon, Shaved Parmesan & Lemon **gluten-free

House Onion Rings

$11.00

with Garlic Dipping Sauce & Ketchup (this item cannot be made gluten-free)

Plain French Fries**

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lava Cake **

$14.00

with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups & Vanilla Ice Cream (this item cannot be made peanut free) **always gluten-free

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream**

$4.00

One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream **gluten-free

Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake

$12.00

Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting **Does NOT contain nuts **Contains Gluten

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Buttered Linguine

$8.00

**House 406 Specials**

Grilled Octopus**

$22.00

Grilled Octopus Tenticles with Grilled Shishitos, Chorizo Marble Potatoes, Knob Onions & Shishito Cream **Gluten Free, Chorizo cannot be removed

Mezze Maniche

$23.00

Mezze Maniche Pasta with Poblano Cream Sauce, Grilled Sweet Corn, Cojita Cheese & Shaved Basil **gluten-free tagliatelle available for $5 more

**Pan Seared Black Bass

$43.00

Pan Seared Black Bass with Crispy Sunchokes, Fennel & Green apple Salad, Herb Vinaigrette, & Charred Lemon**gluten free

Grapefruit Sorbetto**

$8.00

Grapefruit Sorbetto with Basil Poached Grapefruit Segments & Lime-White Chocolate Bark **gluten-free

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Apple salad

$16.00

Turkey Chili

$16.00

BTL Red

Corkage Fee

$30.00

El Enemigo Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

$54.00

Treana Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California

$51.00

Klinker Brick 'Brickmason' Red Blend

$47.00

J. Christopher 'J.J' Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Or

$51.00

2017 Ken Wright 'Guadalupe Vineyard' Pinot Noir Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, OR

$134.00

2017 LEYDA ‘LAS BRISAS’ Pinot Noir Leyda Valley, Chile

$51.00Out of stock

2015 JOSPEH SWAN ‘CUVEE DE TROIS’ Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca

$78.00

2015 CHATEAU KIRWAN ‘3EME CRU’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaux, Bordeaux, France

$180.00

2016 PAVILLON DE LEOVILLE POYFERRE Cabernet Sauvignon, Saint Julien, Bordeaux, France

$122.00

2015 TAMARACK CELLARS Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Wa

$65.00Out of stock

2014 INGLENOOK Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca

$110.00

2016 FLORA SPRINGS ‘TRILOGY’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca

$169.00

2016 SHAFER ‘ONE POINT FIVE’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, Napa Valley, Ca

$216.00

2012 VINA ARDANZA RESERVA Tempranillo Rioja, Spain

$78.00Out of stock

2015 STUHLMULLER Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca

$88.00Out of stock

2016 STONESTREET Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca

$90.00

2016 JUSTIN ‘ISOSCELES’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Ca

$107.00

2019 CHATEAU THIVIN 'BROUILLY' Gamey Beaujolais, France

$67.00Out of stock

2017 CASTELLARE Chianti Classico Tuscany, Italy

$49.00

2018 GIUSEPPE CORTESE Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy

$59.00

2016 BLACKBIRD ‘ARISE’ Merlot/Cabernet Franc/Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Ca

$78.00

2015 ALTER EGO DE PALMER Bordeaux Blend Margaux, Bordeaux, France

$213.00

2017 MENDEL Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

$54.00

2017 EMMOLO Merlot Napa Valley, Ca

$68.00

2018 CHATEAU LAFLEUR GAZIN Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

$112.00

2018 DAVIS FAMILY Zinfandel Russian River Valley, Sonoma, Ca

$73.00

2016 BLUE ROCK ‘BABY BLUE’ Red Blend Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca

$58.00

2017 Château Moulin De Tricot Bordeaux, France

$87.00

014 DME. FAIVELEY ‘LES CAZETIERS’ [1ER CRU] Pinot Noir Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy, France

$270.00

2007 DME. LEROY ‘AUX LAVIERES’ Pinot Noir Nuits-Saint-Georges, Burgundy, France

$1,143.00

2012 CAYUSE ‘ARMADA VINEYARD’ Syrah Walla Walla, Wa

$254.00

2016 LEONETTI Merlot Walla Walla, Wa

$218.00

2013 RADIO-COTEAU ‘TIMBERVINE’ Syrah Russian River Valley,Ca

$129.00

2014 KOSTA BROWNE ‘GAP’S CROWN VINEYARD’ Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, Ca

$260.00

2016 MAYBACH FAMILY VINEYARDS ‘MATERIUM’ Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga, Napa Valley, Ca

$452.00

2015 SINE QUA NON ‘LE CHEMIN VERS L’HERESIE’ Grenache Central Coast, Ca

$496.00

2014 CONCHA Y TORO ‘DON MELCHOR’ Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto, Maipo Valley, Chile

$240.00

2015 TURLEY ‘HAYNE VINEYARD’ Petite Syrah Napa Valley, Ca

$168.00

2009 CHATEAU TROPLONG MONDOT [1ER GRAND CRU CLASSE] Bordeaux Red Blend Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux, France

$457.00

2014 SCARECROW ‘M. ETAIN’ Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca

$342.00

2013 PAUL HOBBS ‘BECKSTOFFER DR. CRANE’ Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca

$546.00

2012 CONTINUUM ESTATE Bordeaux Red Blend Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca

$315.00

2015 PLUMPJACK ESTATE Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca

$293.00

2014 MAYBACH FAMILY VINEYARDS ‘AMOENUS’ Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga, Napa Valley, Ca

$331.00

2012 SERGIO ZENATO Amarone Classico Riserva Veneto, Italy

$252.00

2018 Vina Cobos CocoDrillo Red Blend

$54.00

2017 ZENATO Ripassa Valpolicella, Italy

$62.00

2020 MARCEL LAPIERRE MORGON Beaujolais, Burgundy, France

$75.00

2016 San Giorgio 'Ugolforte' Brunello di Montalcino Tuscany, Italy

$106.00Out of stock

2017 Brooks 'Janus' Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Or

$72.00

2018 Hourglass 'HG III' Red Blend

$78.00

Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, Ca

$56.00

2019 Turley 'Old Vines' Zinfandel California

$60.00Out of stock

2019 Turley 'Ratlesnake Ridge' Zinfandel Howell Mountain, Napa, Ca

$112.00

2018 Castello di Nieve Barbaresco Piedmont, Italy

$90.00

2017 Regis Bouvier Pinot Noir Gevrey- Chambertin, Burgundy, France

$110.00

2017 EHLERS Cabernet Franc St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca

$132.00

2016 Brandlin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, Ca

$90.00

2019 Sinegal Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Ca

$94.00

2016 Masi 'Castera' Amarone Classico

$125.00

2017 Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino Tuscany, Italy

$118.00

Post &Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca

$75.00

Sierra Cantabria Crianza Tempranillo Rioja, Spain

$47.00

BTL White

CANTINA TRAMIN Pinot Grigio Alto Adige, Italy

$38.00

LOOSEN 'Dr L' Riesling Mosel, Germany

$38.00

GRAHAM BECK Brut Rose Robertson, South Africa

$47.00

JUVE Y CAMPS Pinot Noir Cava Catalonia, Spain

$41.00

Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand

$44.00

NINO FRANCO ‘RUSTICO’ Prosecco Veneto, Italy

$44.00

2016 CHATEAU DE FONTENILLE Bordeaux White Blend Entre-Deux-Mers, Bordeaux, France

$42.00

TAFT STREET Chardonnay Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca

$44.00

-NV- BILLECART SALMON Brut Rosé Champagne, France

$199.00

2000 CHARLES HEIDSIECK Brut Champagne, France

$225.00Out of stock

2014 AUVIGUE ‘SOLUTRE’ Pouilly-Fuisse, Burgundy, France | 51

$51.00Out of stock

2015 SCHRAMSBERG Blanc de Blancs North Coast, Ca

$70.00

2016 BIANCAVIGNA DOCG Brut Prosecco Veneto, Italy

$78.00Out of stock

2016 BRASSFIELD ESTATE Pinot Gris High Valley, Ca

$58.00

2016 BRITTAN VINEYARDS Chardonnay, McMinnville, Willamette Valley, Or

$106.00

2016 CUSUMANO ‘ALTA MORA’ ETNA BIANCO Carricante Sicily, Italy

$59.00

2017 CLOS SAINT-JEAN Grenache Blanc Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone Valley, France

$78.00Out of stock

2017 MICHELE CHIARLO ‘NIVOLE’ Moscato D’Asti Piedmont, Italy (375mL)

$32.00

2020 GLAZEBROOK Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$37.00

2018 FROG’S LEAP Sauvignon Blanc, Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca

$58.00

2019 PRISMA Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, Chile

$28.00

2019 TIEFENBRUNNER Pinot Grigio Alto Adige, Italy

$41.00

2019 ROGER NEVEU Sancerre, Loire Valley, France

$66.00Out of stock

2018 Pulenta Chardonnay, Mendoza, Argentina

$36.00

2020 Thomas-Labaille l'Authentique Sancerre, France

$52.00Out of stock

2020 Domaine DG Sancerre, France

$52.00

2018 Pahlmeyer 'Jayson' Chardonnay Napa Valley, Ca

$101.00

Hartford Court Chardonnay Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca

$51.00

2019 Luciene Crochet Sancerre

$78.00

Château Peyrassol Rosé Provence, France

$41.00

GAI'A 'SANTORINI WILD FERMENT' Assyrtiko Santorini, Greece

$93.00

Columna Albarino Rias Baixas, Spain

$42.00

Le Paradou Rosé Cotes de Provence, France

$47.00

Domaine Hippolyte Reverdy Sancerre Rosé, Loire Valley, France

$58.00

Duckhorn 'Migration' Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Valley

$72.00

2020 Sager & Verdier Sancerre

$60.00

2021 King Estate Pinot Gris Willamette, Or

$42.00

2021 Massican Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley, Ca

$78.00

2021 Thomas Labaille Sancerre

$60.00

Beer

3 Floyd's 'Gumballhead'

$9.00

Cigar City 'Jai Alai'

$8.00

Dovetail 'Hefeweizen'

$10.00

Guinness

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

WarPigs: 3 Floyd's x Mikkeller 'Salmon Pants'

$9.00

O'Doul's Amber

$6.00

Off Color 'Apex Predator'

$10.00

Pipeworks 'Lizard King'

$10.00

Phase Three 'P3 Pils'

$9.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Spiteful 'Working For The Weekend'

$10.00

Phase Three 'Pixel Density'

$10.00

Pipeworks 'Immediate Future'

$11.00

4 Hands Milk Stout

$10.00

House Cocktails

When the Clock Strikes Midnight

$15.00

Raspberry Margarita

$15.00

Good Hunting

$15.00

House Old Fashioned

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Dealer's Choice

$15.00

Grow a Pear

$15.00

Java Hopper

$15.00

Cocktails

Sazerac Cocktail

$15.00

Sidecar Cocktail

$15.00

Long Island Cocktail

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Whisky Sour

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Boulvadier

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Virgin Mocktail

$7.00

Anniversary Prosecco

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Margarita

$15.00

Cordials

Baileys

$9.00

Combier Liqueur D' Orange

$9.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Galliano Ristretto

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

St. George Nola Coffee

$9.00

Lucana Sambuca

$9.00

Meletti Limoncello

$8.00

Bourbon

Blaum Bro Straight Bourbon BTL

$52.00

Isaac Bowman Port Finish BTL

$50.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace 1L BTL

$39.00

EH Taylor Small Batch BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Forager's Keep 26 Yr BTL

$395.00Out of stock

Four Roses Small Batch Select BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Hibiki Harmony BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Kentucky Owl Rye BTL

$200.00Out of stock

Old Forester 1910 BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Old Maysville Club Rye BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Sazerac Rye BTL

$33.00Out of stock

Smoke Wagon Small Batch BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Smoke Wagon UCUF BTL

$71.00Out of stock

Weller SR BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig PIGGYBACK 6Yr Rye BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Malt BTL

$53.00

Old Forester 1920 BTL

$69.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof BTL

$66.00

Pikesville Rye BTL

$53.00Out of stock

1792 small batch 1L BTL

$45.00Out of stock

John J. Bowman Single Barrel

$55.00Out of stock

Heaven Hill 7 Year

$50.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel BTL

$52.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A foodie haven in Northbrook, this farm-to-table New American steakhouse turns out wonderfully prepared, innovative dishes and brilliant craft cocktails in a smart-looking room with an urban feel.

Website

Location

1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook, IL 60062

Directions

Gallery
House 406 image
House 406 image
House 406 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prairie Grass Cafe - Northbrook, IL
orange star4.2 • 2,905
601 Skokie Blvd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Carson's Ribs of Deerfield - Deerfield
orange starNo Reviews
200 Waukegan Rd Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Valor - 667 Vernon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
667 Vernon Ave Glencoe, IL 60022
View restaurantnext
Spirit Elephant
orange star4.6 • 819
924 Greenbay Road Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
Ten Ninety Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 91
1025 WAUKEGAN RD Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Eggspresso
orange starNo Reviews
2545 Waukegan Rd Bannockburn, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Northbrook

Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
orange star4.5 • 4,501
461 Waukegan Rd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Prairie Grass Cafe - Northbrook, IL
orange star4.2 • 2,905
601 Skokie Blvd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
EATACO - 1350 Shermer Rd
orange star4.5 • 100
1350 Shermer Rd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Oliverii
orange star5.0 • 16
1358 Shermer Rd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northbrook
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston