Restaurant header imageView gallery

House Bellerose

review star

No reviews yet

250-36A Jericho Turnpike

Floral Park, NY 11001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Unrivaled Fusion Cuisine

Location

250-36A Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, NY 11001

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony's Tacos and Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
262 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
The Harrison
orange star4.6 • 393
86 S Tyson St Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - Floral Park
orange starNo Reviews
260-21 HILLSIDE AVENUE FLORAL PARK, NY 11004
View restaurantnext
EGGHOLIC - Queens
orange starNo Reviews
256-01 Hillside Avenue Queens, NY 11004
View restaurantnext
Chicky's Bellerose
orange star4.3 • 1,256
248-43 Jericho Tpke Bellerose, NY 11426
View restaurantnext
PYO Chai is not your average Bubble Tea Shop. We are a fusion of authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea and South Asian flavors. Here at PYO Chai, we not only respect the origins of Bubble Tea; but have infused it to take on a new cultural context
orange starNo Reviews
100 Covert Avenue Stewart Manor, NY 11530
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Floral Park

The Harrison
orange star4.6 • 393
86 S Tyson St Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
Jack Duggan's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 145
145 Tulip Ave Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
Kissaki UWS
orange star4.0 • 36
286 Columbus Ave New York, NY 11002
View restaurantnext
India Cafe
orange star4.0 • 5
246-04 Jericho Turnpike Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Floral Park
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Queens Village
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Little Neck
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston