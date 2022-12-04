Restaurant header imageView gallery

House of Bennys 122 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

122 South Main Street

Poland, OH 44514

Order Again

Popular Items

Florentine Benedict
Classic Eggs Benedict
Portabella Sandwich

Bennys

Spicy Spinach Caprese Benedict

$13.00

English Muffin topped with Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach, Hungarian Hots Peppers poached eggs and Hollandaise served with a side of Roasted Redskins. add Chorizo for $3

Philly Benedict

$14.00

Shaved Philly Steak with peppers, onions, poached eggs topped with jalapeño cheese sauce

Eggplant Benedict

$13.00

lightly bread pan-fried eggplant topped with wilted spinach, prosciutto, poached egg and garlic Parmesan hollandaise

Crabby Benny (whole order)

$28.00

1/2 Crabby Benny

$15.00

1/2 Crab Cake Benedict with a creamy parmesan garlic hollandaise topped with Jumbo Lump Crab and Asparagus.

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.50

Toasted English Muffin topped with Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise

Salmon Benedict

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English Muffin, Salmon, Asparagus, Poached Eggs topped with Hollandaise and Capers

Barbacoa Benedict

$14.00

Toasted English Muffin, Seasoned Beef, Mushrooms, peppers, onions, Poached Eggs topped with Hollandaise

Country Style Benny

$13.00

Toasted English Muffin, poached egg, sausage gravy, cheddar, served with Hollandaise on the side

1/2 Country

$7.50

Caprese Avocado Benedict

$12.50

Toasted English Muffin, fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Avocado, Poached Eggs topped Hollandaise

1/2 Caprese Avocado

$7.25
Diablo Benedict

Diablo Benedict

$14.00

Toasted English Muffin, chorizo ground sausage, hash browns tossed with jalapeños, poached eggs topped with Hollandaise

1/2 Diablo

$8.00

Florentine Benedict

$11.50

Toasted English Muffin layered with Tomato, Spinach, Poached Egg Hollandaise

1/2 Florentine

$6.75

Maple Sausage Benedict

$13.00

Toasted English Muffin, Maple Sausage, Bell Peppers, Poached Eggs topped with Hollandaise

1/2 Maple Sausage

$7.50
Turkey Avocado Benedict

Turkey Avocado Benedict

$12.50

Toasted English Muffin, Swiss Cheese, Turkey, Avocado, Poached Eggs topped with Hollandaise

1/2 Turkey Avocado

$7.25

Veggie Delight

$11.00

Toasted English Muffin, Tomato, Broccoli, cauliflower, roasted red pepper, poached eggs topped With Hollandaise

1/2 Veggie Delight

1/2 Veggie Delight

$7.50

Reuben Benedict

$14.00Out of stock

Toasted English Muffin, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, poached egg topped with Hollandaise

Veggie Pesto Benedict

$12.00Out of stock

English Muffin topped with Pesto, sautéed shredded veggies, Sun-dried tomatoes, poached eggs and Hollandaise served with redskins add 6 shrimp $5

Portabella Spinach Benedict

$14.00

Portabella, Roasted Red Peppers and Spinach topped with Poached Eggs on top of a Toasted English Muffin Option to add cheese

Scrambles and More

2 Egg Breakfast

$11.50

2 Eggs, choice of meat, redskin potatoes and choice of toast

Biscuits N Gravy

$5.00

Big Bologna Bowl

$13.00

Four Eggs scrambled with Mozzarella cheese, hot peppers, fried bologna bites, hash browns

Florentine Scramble

$11.50

Hash, spinach, tomatoes, peppers, onion, garlic, feta cheese topped with 2 eggs

Vegan Scramble

$12.50

Choice of seasoned tofu or JUST Egg bell peppers, onions, garlic, spinach and mushrooms

JUST Egg Breakfast

$12.50

Just Egg Scrambled sides of tomato and avocado slices choice of toast

JUST Egg Delight

$16.00

JUST Egg scrambled with Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mushrooms, Roasted Redskins, Roasted Red Peppers and quinoa choice of toast *cooked in Coconut Oil

Vegan Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

JUST Egg, vegan sausage, and vegan cheddar cheese on an artisan vegan/gluten free roll.

French Toast

$8.00

Custard soaked thick sliced bread (4) halves topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Stuffed French Toast

$9.50

Two Slices of French Toast stuffed with a cream cheese filling topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas

Bacon, Egg & Croissant

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese set inside of a Buttery non flaky Croissant

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Ham and Cheddar Cheese sett inside a Buttery non Flaky Croissant

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Maple Sausage Patty and Cheddar Cheese inside a Buttery non Flaky Croissant

Pepper N Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs with your choice of cheese and hot or sweet peppers

Sweets & Smoothies

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Sweet Sister Bakery

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

$7.69Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Mixed Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies And Cream Cake

$7.00

Apple Crumb Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids

KIDS 1 Egg & Toast

$3.50

KIDS 1 Egg, Side & Toast

$4.50

KIDS 1 French Toast W/ Meat

$4.00

KIDS 1 French Toast & Egg

$5.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$4.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$4.00

KIDS Corn Dog

$3.00

KIDS Hotdog

$3.00

Salads

Everyday Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives and chickpeas

HOB Cobb Salad

$13.00

Bed of Mixed Greens, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocado, hard boiled egg and blue cheese

HOB Taco Salad

HOB Taco Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Seasoned Beef, Black Beans, Corn, Hungarian Hot Peppers, Black Olives, diced Tomatoes, onions topped with Sour Cream and Pineapple Salsa

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Classic Tuna Salad

$10.00

mayonnaise based tuna salad with onions, celery on top of a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes and cucumbers

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

$11.00

red bell peppers, red onion, chickpeas, black olives, cucumbers, garlic, tuna fish tossed with olive oil, lemon and Feta Cheese on top of a bed of mixed greens

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Sliced Chicken tossed in buffalo ranch , lettuce, tomato, and onion inside a wrap

BLT

$7.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato served with side of mayo

Salmon BLT

$16.00

salmon, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato drizzled with green goddess between toasted Everything bread

Salmon BLT Wrap

$15.00

salmon, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato drizzled with green goddess in a wrap

Barbacoa Wrap

$12.00

seasoned beef, pineapple salsa, pickled red onion and avocado

HOB Grilled Cheese

$9.00

3 cheeses melted on Everything Bread toasted bread with Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and a hint of balsamic glaze

Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$11.00

sliced portabella mushrooms, sautéed spinach, roasted red pepper, and melted mozzarella served with a creamy garlic mayo.

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$11.00

topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado mayo (v) on a vegan/gluten free bun

Tuna Melt

$9.50

toasted everything bread, melted cheddar and mozzarella filled with classic tuna salad

Tuna Melt Wrap

$9.50

Wrap filled with classic tuna salad, melted cheddar and mozzarella

Spicy Chicken Melt Wrap

$11.00

sliced chicken breast tossed with hot peppers, onion topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and onion drizzled with Ranch Dressing in a Wrap

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Small Slaw

$3.00

Large Slaw

$6.00

Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$2.19

C. Soup

$3.50

B. Soup

$4.50

Qt. Soup

$9.00

Beverages

Starbucks Double Shot White Chocolate

$4.75

Starbucks Double Shot Mocha

$4.75

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

LifeWater

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Bubbly

$2.00+

Flavored Sparkling Water

Starbucks Frappuccino

$4.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr.pepper

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Large Milk

$4.50

Lg.chocolate Mipk

$4.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast

Location

122 South Main Street, Poland, OH 44514

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

