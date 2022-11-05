Restaurant header imageView gallery

House of Bread 7551 Eldorado Pkwy

No reviews yet

7551 Eldorado Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75070

Build Your Own
Cinnamon Roll - Plain
Cranky Turkey

Core Breads

14 Grain Harvest

$7.99

9 Grain

$7.99

Whole wheat flour blended with cracked hard wheat, soft wheat, oats, barley, rye, millet, triticale, honey, yeast and salt. A healthy and satisfying choice. Available Daily.

Apple Cinnamon Swirl

$8.50

Our grandma's white swirled with cinnamon, honey, sliced and dried apples. A BEST Seller. Available Daily.

Artichoke Pesto

$8.25

We add our fresh pesto, artichokes and parmesan to our sourdough bread to create a wonderfully bright and fresh tasting bread. Available Daily.

Baguette - Black Pepper Parm

$6.50Out of stock

Baguette - Crusty French

$6.50Out of stock

Baguette - Green Chile Cheese Sourdough

$7.25Out of stock

Baguettes - Sourdough

$6.50

Basil Parmesan

$7.50Out of stock

Basil, garlic and handfuls of parmesan cheese hand kneaded into our white bread. Great as a stand alone appetizer or with your favorite pasta dish. Available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Black Pepper Parm

$7.99Out of stock

Blueberry Crumble

$8.75

Our grandma's white swirled with blueberries and oats topped with sweet oat crumble. Available Daily.

Challah

Challah

$8.50Out of stock

A blend of white and whole wheat flour with honey, egg, butter, yeast and salt that just melts in your mouth. Available Thursday, Friday and some Saturdays.

Challah with Raisins

$8.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl

$7.99Out of stock

Our Grandma's white swirled with cinnamon and honey. This is what amazing French toast is made from. Available Daily

Garden Herb

$7.99Out of stock

Our flavorful white bread hand kneaded with seeds and herbs makes this a great choice for sandwiches and veggie burgers. Available Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Garlic Cheddar

$7.50

Fresh garlic and a generous amount of cheddar cheese hand kneaded into our white bread. Available Daily.

Grandma's White

$6.99Out of stock

A nice chewy white bread made from unbleached white flour, honey, yeast, salt. The best "old standard" your family will love Available Daily.

Green Chile Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Green Chili Cheddar Sourdough

$8.25Out of stock

Hard Crusted

$7.99Out of stock

Changes weekly. Available Saturday and some Sundays.

Honey Whole Wheat

$6.99Out of stock

A 100% whole grain flour, honey, yeast and salt. The tastiest source of fiber you will ever find Available Daily

Jalapeno Jack

$7.50Out of stock

Jalapenos and plenty of jack cheese hand kneaded into our Grandma's white make for great snacking or sub sandwiches. Available Daily.

Marble Rye

$7.99

A blend of rye, unbleached white and whole wheat flour with sourdough starter, honey, yeast and salt creates a hearty and flavorful rye bread. This is swirled with our Prairie bread to create a beautiful and tasty Marble Rye bread. Available Friday and some Saturdays.

Oatmeal Applesauce Bread

$7.99Out of stock

Prairie

$7.99

A whole wheat and rye flour blend with honey, yeast, salt, caramel color and sesame seeds. This bread makes the best avocado toast around. Available Monday and Friday.

Pumpkin Swirl

Pumpkin Swirl

$8.50Out of stock
Raspberry Swirl

Raspberry Swirl

$8.50Out of stock

Our Grandma's white swirled with sweet raspberries. Available Daily.

Rye Bread

$7.99

A blend of rye, unbleached white and whole wheat flour with sourdough starter, honey, yeast and salt creates a hearty and flavorful rye bread. Available Friday and some Saturdays.

Sourdough

Sourdough

$7.99

Natural sourdough with a great tangy flavor made with a blend of white and whole wheat flour, sourdough starter, honey, yeast and salt. Great for sandwiches or a bowl of soup Available Daily.

White Chocolate Cranberry Walnut Sourdough

$8.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Breads

Gluten Free White

$10.99

Gluten Free Garden Herb

$10.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Green Chile Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Cinnamon Swirl

$10.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon Swirl

$11.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Blueberry Swirl

$11.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Raspberry Swirl

$11.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Small Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$6.99

Gluten Free Small Pumpkin Bread

$6.99

Gluten Free Large Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$10.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Large Pumpkin Bread

$10.99Out of stock

Small Quick Breads

We may have other options, please call the store to see what else may be on the shelf. Available Daily.

Autumn Apple Pecan Bread

$5.99

Banana Bread

$5.99

Banana Nut Bread

$5.99

Blueberry Banana Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Carrot Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Cheddar Cheese Beer Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$5.99

Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Gingerbread

$5.99Out of stock

Lemon Zucchini Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Orange Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Peach Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Raisin Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Walnut Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Yogurt Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Zucchini Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Large Quick Breads

Lg Autumn Apple Pecan Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Banana Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Banana Nut Bread

$9.99

Lg Blueberry Banana Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Bread Pudding

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Carrot Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Cheddar Cheese Beer Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Gingerbread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Lemon Zucchini Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Orange Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Peach Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Pumpkin Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Pumpkin Raisin Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Red Velvet Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Strawberry Walnut Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Yogurt Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Lg Zucchini Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Pastries

Apple Blossom

$4.00

Bagel - Cheese

$3.00

Bagel - Everything

$3.00

Bagel - Plain

$3.00

Berry Bars

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie - No Nuts

$4.50

Brownie - With Nuts

$4.50

Chocolate Apricot Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll - Plain

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll - Pumpkin

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll - With Nuts

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll - With Nuts & Raisins

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll - With Raisins

$4.00

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.00

Croissant - Plain

$3.75

Double Decker Pumpkin Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Energy Bar

$3.50

Fudgy Pecan Pie Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Muffin - Blueberry

$4.25

Gluten Free Scone

$5.00

Scone flavors change daily and is bakers choice. Please call the store to see which flavor was baked today.

Graham Cracker Pecan Bar

$4.50

Lemon Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Magic Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin - Cranberry Bran

$3.50

Muffin - Lemon Poppyseed

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin - Raisin Bran

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin - Raspberry White Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Pinwheel (Vegan)

$4.00

Scone

$4.50

Scone flavors change daily and is bakers choice. Please call the store to see which flavor was baked today.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Cranberry White Chocolate

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Pumpkin

$2.00

Triple Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Gluten Free Peanut Butter

$2.50

Pre order dozen cookies

$17.97

Pies

Mini - Apple

$6.49

Mini - Blueberry

$6.49Out of stock

Mini - Chocolate Pecan

$6.49Out of stock

Mini - Country Apple

$6.49Out of stock

Mini - Country Blueberry

$6.49

Mini - Country Peach

$6.49

Mini - Mixed Berry

$6.49Out of stock

Mini - Peach

$6.49Out of stock

Mini - Pecan

$6.49

Mini - Pumpkin

$6.49Out of stock

Mini - Strawberry

$6.49Out of stock

Whole - Apple

$19.95

Whole - Blueberry

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Chocolate Pecan

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Country Apple

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Country Blueberry

$19.95

Whole - Gluten Free

$22.99Out of stock

Whole - Mixed Berry

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Peach

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Pecan

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Pumpkin

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Red, White & Blue

$19.95Out of stock

Whole - Strawberry

$19.95Out of stock

Dinner Rolls & Misc Items

Bread Bowl

$3.99Out of stock

Cinn Honey Butter 8oz

$8.99

Croutons

$4.50

Dinner Rolls - Basil Parm (6)

$5.75Out of stock

Dinner Rolls - Garlic Cheddar (6)

$5.75

Dinner Rolls - Grandma's White (6)

$4.75

Dog Bones (10)

$6.99

Dog Bones (2)

$1.50

Garlic Herb Butter 8 oz

$8.99

Gluten Free Dinner Rolls - Cheese (6)

$7.25Out of stock
Granola 1 lb

Granola 1 lb

$9.50

Hamburger Buns - Garlic Cheddar (4)

$6.25Out of stock

Hamburger Buns - Jalapeno Jack (4)

$6.25Out of stock

Hamburger Buns - Plain (4)

$5.99Out of stock

Hamburger Buns - Sesame Seed (4)

$5.99

Italian Bread Dipper

$6.99Out of stock

Pesto 8oz Tub

$8.99Out of stock

Pizza Dough

$4.00Out of stock

Turkey Curry Salad 8 oz

$5.99

Pancake Mix

$9.95

Sandwiches

Avocado Pesto Toast

$7.99

A thick slice of our Garden Herb bread topped with our house made basil pesto, avocado, lemon juice and tomatoes...it is so good!

Avocado Toast

$6.99

A toasted slice of our fresh baked bread topped with avocado, spring mix, pepitas, lemon juice, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Bag Chips

$2.50

Build Your Own

$8.99

Mix and match your choice of bread, meat, cheese and toppings to build your perfect sandwich

CA Fusion Panini

CA Fusion Panini

$8.99

Your choice of bread (we recommend Garden Herb) topped with turkey, house made pesto, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese toasted to perfection

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Special

$10.49

A limited time special you asked us to keep. A delicious Grilled chicken sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar and ranch dressing on your favorite bread (Jalapeno Jack takes this one to the next level!)

Cranky Turkey

Cranky Turkey

$8.99

A customer favorite! Your choice of bread (we recommend Prairie) plus cream cheese, cranberries, turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Extra Cheezy Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Half Build Your Own

$6.99

Mix and match your choice of bread, meat, cheese and toppings to build your perfect sandwich

Half CA Fusion Panini

Half CA Fusion Panini

$6.99

Your choice of bread (we recommend Garden Herb) topped with turkey, house made pesto, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese toasted to perfection

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch - Special

$8.49

A limited time special you asked us to keep. A delicious Grilled chicken sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar and ranch dressing on your favorite bread (Jalapeno Jack takes this one to the next level!)

Half Cranky Turkey

$6.99

A customer favorite! Your choice of bread (we recommend Prairie) plus cream cheese, cranberries, turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Half HOB Club

Half HOB Club

$6.99

Our best-selling sandwich! Your choice of bread (Try it on Jalapeno Jack – Just trust us!) topped with ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, deli mustard and mayo