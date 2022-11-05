House of Bread 7551 Eldorado Pkwy
7551 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Popular Items
Core Breads
14 Grain Harvest
9 Grain
Whole wheat flour blended with cracked hard wheat, soft wheat, oats, barley, rye, millet, triticale, honey, yeast and salt. A healthy and satisfying choice. Available Daily.
Apple Cinnamon Swirl
Our grandma's white swirled with cinnamon, honey, sliced and dried apples. A BEST Seller. Available Daily.
Artichoke Pesto
We add our fresh pesto, artichokes and parmesan to our sourdough bread to create a wonderfully bright and fresh tasting bread. Available Daily.
Baguette - Black Pepper Parm
Baguette - Crusty French
Baguette - Green Chile Cheese Sourdough
Baguettes - Sourdough
Basil Parmesan
Basil, garlic and handfuls of parmesan cheese hand kneaded into our white bread. Great as a stand alone appetizer or with your favorite pasta dish. Available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Black Pepper Parm
Blueberry Crumble
Our grandma's white swirled with blueberries and oats topped with sweet oat crumble. Available Daily.
Challah
A blend of white and whole wheat flour with honey, egg, butter, yeast and salt that just melts in your mouth. Available Thursday, Friday and some Saturdays.
Challah with Raisins
Cinnamon Swirl
Our Grandma's white swirled with cinnamon and honey. This is what amazing French toast is made from. Available Daily
Garden Herb
Our flavorful white bread hand kneaded with seeds and herbs makes this a great choice for sandwiches and veggie burgers. Available Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Garlic Cheddar
Fresh garlic and a generous amount of cheddar cheese hand kneaded into our white bread. Available Daily.
Grandma's White
A nice chewy white bread made from unbleached white flour, honey, yeast, salt. The best "old standard" your family will love Available Daily.
Green Chile Cheese
Green Chili Cheddar Sourdough
Hard Crusted
Changes weekly. Available Saturday and some Sundays.
Honey Whole Wheat
A 100% whole grain flour, honey, yeast and salt. The tastiest source of fiber you will ever find Available Daily
Jalapeno Jack
Jalapenos and plenty of jack cheese hand kneaded into our Grandma's white make for great snacking or sub sandwiches. Available Daily.
Marble Rye
A blend of rye, unbleached white and whole wheat flour with sourdough starter, honey, yeast and salt creates a hearty and flavorful rye bread. This is swirled with our Prairie bread to create a beautiful and tasty Marble Rye bread. Available Friday and some Saturdays.
Oatmeal Applesauce Bread
Prairie
A whole wheat and rye flour blend with honey, yeast, salt, caramel color and sesame seeds. This bread makes the best avocado toast around. Available Monday and Friday.
Pumpkin Swirl
Raspberry Swirl
Our Grandma's white swirled with sweet raspberries. Available Daily.
Rye Bread
A blend of rye, unbleached white and whole wheat flour with sourdough starter, honey, yeast and salt creates a hearty and flavorful rye bread. Available Friday and some Saturdays.
Sourdough
Natural sourdough with a great tangy flavor made with a blend of white and whole wheat flour, sourdough starter, honey, yeast and salt. Great for sandwiches or a bowl of soup Available Daily.
White Chocolate Cranberry Walnut Sourdough
Gluten Free Breads
Gluten Free White
Gluten Free Garden Herb
Gluten Free Green Chile Cheese
Gluten Free Cinnamon Swirl
Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon Swirl
Gluten Free Blueberry Swirl
Gluten Free Raspberry Swirl
Gluten Free Small Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Gluten Free Small Pumpkin Bread
Gluten Free Large Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Gluten Free Large Pumpkin Bread
Small Quick Breads
Autumn Apple Pecan Bread
Banana Bread
Banana Nut Bread
Blueberry Banana Bread
Bread Pudding
Carrot Bread
Cheddar Cheese Beer Bread
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread
Gingerbread
Lemon Zucchini Bread
Orange Bread
Peach Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Pumpkin Raisin Bread
Red Velvet Bread
Strawberry Walnut Bread
Yogurt Bread
Zucchini Bread
Large Quick Breads
Lg Autumn Apple Pecan Bread
Lg Banana Bread
Lg Banana Nut Bread
Lg Blueberry Banana Bread
Lg Bread Pudding
Lg Carrot Bread
Lg Cheddar Cheese Beer Bread
Lg Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Lg Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread
Lg Gingerbread
Lg Lemon Zucchini Bread
Lg Orange Bread
Lg Peach Bread
Lg Pumpkin Bread
Lg Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Lg Pumpkin Raisin Bread
Lg Red Velvet Bread
Lg Strawberry Walnut Bread
Lg Yogurt Bread
Lg Zucchini Bread
Pastries
Apple Blossom
Bagel - Cheese
Bagel - Everything
Bagel - Plain
Berry Bars
Brownie - No Nuts
Brownie - With Nuts
Chocolate Apricot Bar
Cinnamon Roll - Plain
Cinnamon Roll - Pumpkin
Cinnamon Roll - With Nuts
Cinnamon Roll - With Nuts & Raisins
Cinnamon Roll - With Raisins
Croissant - Chocolate
Croissant - Plain
Double Decker Pumpkin Bar
Energy Bar
Fudgy Pecan Pie Bar
Gluten Free Muffin - Blueberry
Gluten Free Scone
Scone flavors change daily and is bakers choice. Please call the store to see which flavor was baked today.
Graham Cracker Pecan Bar
Lemon Bar
Magic Bar
Muffin - Blueberry
Muffin - Cranberry Bran
Muffin - Lemon Poppyseed
Muffin - Raisin Bran
Muffin - Raspberry White Chocolate
Raspberry Pinwheel (Vegan)
Scone
Scone flavors change daily and is bakers choice. Please call the store to see which flavor was baked today.
Cookies
Pies
Mini - Apple
Mini - Blueberry
Mini - Chocolate Pecan
Mini - Country Apple
Mini - Country Blueberry
Mini - Country Peach
Mini - Mixed Berry
Mini - Peach
Mini - Pecan
Mini - Pumpkin
Mini - Strawberry
Whole - Apple
Whole - Blueberry
Whole - Chocolate Pecan
Whole - Country Apple
Whole - Country Blueberry
Whole - Gluten Free
Whole - Mixed Berry
Whole - Peach
Whole - Pecan
Whole - Pumpkin
Whole - Red, White & Blue
Whole - Strawberry
Dinner Rolls & Misc Items
Bread Bowl
Cinn Honey Butter 8oz
Croutons
Dinner Rolls - Basil Parm (6)
Dinner Rolls - Garlic Cheddar (6)
Dinner Rolls - Grandma's White (6)
Dog Bones (10)
Dog Bones (2)
Garlic Herb Butter 8 oz
Gluten Free Dinner Rolls - Cheese (6)
Granola 1 lb
Hamburger Buns - Garlic Cheddar (4)
Hamburger Buns - Jalapeno Jack (4)
Hamburger Buns - Plain (4)
Hamburger Buns - Sesame Seed (4)
Italian Bread Dipper
Pesto 8oz Tub
Pizza Dough
Turkey Curry Salad 8 oz
Pancake Mix
Sandwiches
Avocado Pesto Toast
A thick slice of our Garden Herb bread topped with our house made basil pesto, avocado, lemon juice and tomatoes...it is so good!
Avocado Toast
A toasted slice of our fresh baked bread topped with avocado, spring mix, pepitas, lemon juice, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Bag Chips
Build Your Own
Mix and match your choice of bread, meat, cheese and toppings to build your perfect sandwich
CA Fusion Panini
Your choice of bread (we recommend Garden Herb) topped with turkey, house made pesto, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese toasted to perfection
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Special
A limited time special you asked us to keep. A delicious Grilled chicken sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar and ranch dressing on your favorite bread (Jalapeno Jack takes this one to the next level!)
Cranky Turkey
A customer favorite! Your choice of bread (we recommend Prairie) plus cream cheese, cranberries, turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
Extra Cheezy Grilled Ham & Cheese
Half Build Your Own
Mix and match your choice of bread, meat, cheese and toppings to build your perfect sandwich
Half CA Fusion Panini
Your choice of bread (we recommend Garden Herb) topped with turkey, house made pesto, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese toasted to perfection
Half Chicken Bacon Ranch - Special
A limited time special you asked us to keep. A delicious Grilled chicken sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar and ranch dressing on your favorite bread (Jalapeno Jack takes this one to the next level!)
Half Cranky Turkey
A customer favorite! Your choice of bread (we recommend Prairie) plus cream cheese, cranberries, turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
Half HOB Club
Our best-selling sandwich! Your choice of bread (Try it on Jalapeno Jack – Just trust us!) topped with ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, deli mustard and mayo