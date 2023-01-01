A map showing the location of House of Bread Farmhouse LaneView gallery

House of Bread Farmhouse Lane

1025 Farmhouse Lane

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Brunch Menu

French Toast 1 Slc

$8.95

French Toast 2 Slc

$11.95

Brunch Board for 2

$29.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

1025 Farmhouse Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

