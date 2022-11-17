House of Chow imageView gallery
Chinese

House of Chow 2101 W Broadway, Ste O

2101 W Broadway, Ste O

Columbia, MO 65203

Order Again

Popular Items

CRAB RANGOON
HOUSE EGG ROLL
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN

STARTERS

HOUSE EGG ROLL

$3.80

house-made with pork, shredded green cabbage & carrot in flour wrapper

VEGETABLE EGG ROLL

$4.80

house-made with shredded green cabbage, celery and carrot in flour wrapper

SHANGHAI SPRING ROLL

$5.80

deep fried, house-made with shrimp, pork & napa cabbage in thin wrapper

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL

$4.80

deep fried, shredded green cabbage, celery and carrot in thin flour wrapper

CRAB RANGOON

$4.80

cream cheese filling with real crab meat and finely chopped scallion

BEEF CHO CHO

$9.80

marinated choice beef flank steak on a skewer

CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

$9.80

finely chopped chicken breast, water chestnut, shitake mushroom served with crunchy rice noodle in fresh lettuce bowls

CHINA MOON

$9.80

fresh shrimp, water chestnut and carrot finely chopped, sandwiched between thin flour crepes fried until crispy, served with sweet plum sauce

CRAB WONTON CHEESE BALL

$10.80

crunchy wonton bits crusted over cream cheese, lump crab meat and scallion

CRISPY CALAMARI

$9.80

tender calamari rings seasoned in curry seasonings deep fried until crispy (garlic lime mayo dipping sauce available upon request)

CRISPY SILKEN TOFU

$8.80

large cubes of silken tofu crusted with sweet potato starch deep fried until crispy served with sweet garlic soy dipping sauce

CRISPY TARO SHRIMP

$9.80

deep fried large tail-on shrimp wrapped in shredded taro root, served with honey sesame dipping sauce

DELUXE CHOW COMBO

$16.00

the perfect combo! 2-shanghai spring rolls, 2-crispy taro shrimp, 2-five spice garlic pork “wings” & 2-beef cho cho

DUMPLINGS - PAN FRIED

$9.80

house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling

DUMPLINGS - STEAMED

$9.80

house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling

FIRE CRACKER CHICKEN WINGS

$6.80

large chicken wings deep fried until crispy and glazed in sweet and spicy sauce

FIVE SPICE GARLIC PORK "WING"

$9.80

tender pork ribs slow cooked in five spice honey soy garlic brine

TOFU-GUA BAO SLIDERS

$10.80

fried tofu braised in ginger soy brine

CHICKEN-GUA BAO SLIDERS

$10.80

crispy fried chicken dark meat with springfield style gravy

PORK BELLY- GUA BAO SLIDERS

$10.80

sliced braised pork belly with five spice ginger soy brine

GUO BAH

$6.80Out of stock

crunchy rice puff with organic soy bean garlic mayo mousse

STEAMED SOYBEAN POD

$5.80

organic soybeans pods, steamed and seasoned with sea salt

SZECHUAN CHILI WONTONS

$8.00

house-made wontons with pork filling tossed in szechuan red chili sauce

SOUP

EGG DROP SOUP (S)

$2.80

classic egg “flower” in chicken broth, garnished with scallion

EGG DROP SOUP (L)

$7.00

classic egg “flower” in chicken broth, garnished with scallion

HOT & SOUR SOUP (S)

$2.80

pork, silken tofu, mushroom, wood ear mushroom, egg, and bamboo in chicken broth, garnished with scallion

HOT & SOUR SOUP (L)

$7.00

pork, silken tofu, mushroom, wood ear mushroom, egg, and bamboo in chicken broth, garnished with scallion

WONTON SOUP (S)

$2.80

house-made wonton with ground pork and napa cabbage filling in chicken broth and garnished with baby spinach and scallion

WONTON SOUP (L)

$7.00

house-made wonton with ground pork and napa cabbage filling in chicken broth and garnished with baby spinach and scallion

CHINESE SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$9.00

shrimp, scallops, lump crab meat, celery & carrot in egg white seafood broth

SEAWEED EGG DROP SOUP

$9.00

seaweed swirled in with egg drop soup, and garnished with scallion

COLD PLATES

SHANDONG CHICKEN SALAD

$10.80

SESAME COLD NOODLE SALAD

$10.80

SEA

BIRD'S NEST SEAFOOD

$21.00

shrimp, scallop & lump crab meat sautéed with a mix of vegetable in light soy wine sauce, served in a crispy “bird’s nest”

BLACK BEAN FISH

$19.00

deep fried flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then glazed in the garlic ginger black bean sauce with napa cabbage, snow peas, onion and carrot

BLACK BEAN MUSSEL

$16.00

large new zealand green shell mussels steamed with tasty garlic black bean sauce, garnished with finely chopped scallion

BLACK BEAN SHRIMP

$15.00

shrimp sautéed with napa cabbage, snow peas, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot and bamboo in a garlic black bean sauce

EMPRESS SHRIMP

$16.00

shrimp with chopped water chestnut and onion sautéed in sweet and sour tomato sauce over a ring of steamed broccoli florets

HOT BRAISED SHRIMP

$16.00

shrimp braised with onion, peas & carrot in chili oil, black pepper and red pepper flakes in sweet & spicy white wine sauce

IMPERIAL SHRIMP

$15.00

shrimp sauteed with broccoli, snow peas, bamboo, mushroom and water chestnut in a white wine sauce

KUNG BAO SHRIMP

$15.00

deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter in sweet and spicy kung bao sauce

MANDARIN FISH

$19.00

deep fried sliced flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then glazed in the sweet and sour sauce with napa cabbage, snow peas, onion and carrot

SALT & PPR FISH

$19.00

deep fried flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then tossed with onion in finely grounded szechuan peppercorn and sea salt seasonings

SALT & PPR SHRIMP

$18.00

deep fried shrimp dusted with corn starch and quick tossed with onion in sea salt and szechuan peppercorn seasonings

SALT & PPR SHRIMP & SCALLOP

$26.00

deep fried scallop dusted with corn starch and quick tossed with onion in sea salt and szechuan peppercorn seasonings

SEAFOOD AND TOFU

$19.00

shrimp, scallop & lump crab meat, and fried tofu with vegetables in brown ginger sauce

SHRIMP LOBSTER SAUCE

$15.00

shrimp, water chestnut, mushroom, peas-n-carrot in an egg white wine sauce

SHUI ZHU FISH

$22.00

SIZZLING SEAFOOD DELUXE

$19.00

shrimps, scallops & lump crab meat sautéed with broccoli, napa cabbage, snow peas, carrot and mushroom in white wine sauce

SWEET & SOUR SHRIMP

$15.00

deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter in citrus-ginger sweet-n-sour sauce, served with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

WALNUT SHRIMP

$18.00

deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter, tossed in with sweet mayonnaise glaze and candied walnut over a ring of steamed broccoli florets

YU XIANG SHRIMP

$15.00

shrimp, broccoli, carrot, green pepper and mushroom in sweet and spicy sauce

LAND

BEEF STEW CLAY POT

$18.00

slow cooked beef rough brisket and tendon in five spice tomato brine until tendered, served over a bed of napa cabbage in a clay pot over a warmer

BLACK PEPPER SIZZLING BEEF

$18.00

BROCCOLI BEEF

$15.00

sliced choice beef flank steak, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, water chestnut and bamboo in a brown soy wine sauce

GREEN PEPPER STEAK

$15.00

choice beef flank steak, green pepper and onion quick tossed in a garlic brown soy wine sauce (change to the tasty black bean sauce at no cost)

HOUSE OF CHOW BEEF

$15.00

sliced choice beef flank steak, scallion and bamboo, quick fried in soy hoisin seasonings, served over a bed of shredded green cabbage

MA POU TOFU

$12.00

cubed silken tofu and ground pork simmered in a flavorful spicy bean paste sauce, garnished with finely chopped scallion

MEI GAN CAI PORK BELLY

$18.00

braised pork belly with dried mustard green, slow cooked until fork tender

ORANGE BEEF

$16.00

deep fried largely sliced flank steak dusted with corn starch, tossed in fresh orange peel, dried chili, scallion in a sweet and sour spicy brown sauce with green pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, bamboo and water chestnut

PEKING PORK

$14.00

julienne pork and bamboo shoots sautéed in a sweet bean paste seasonings, topped with finely julienne scallion over a bed of shredded napa cabbage

PEKING PORK (+4 PANCAKES)

$15.00

julienne pork and bamboo shoots sautéed in a sweet bean paste seasonings, topped with finely julienne scallion over a bed of shredded napa cabbage

PORK BELLY SMOKED FIRM TOFU

$15.00

thinly sliced pork belly, smoked firm tofu, napa cabbage, carrot, snow peas, shitake mushroom and bamboo quick fried in spicy bean paste seasonings

SLT & PPER PORK

$14.00

pork tenderloin dusted with corn starch deep fried until crispy, quick tossed with onion in sea salt peppercorn seasonings

SHUI ZHU NIU ROU

$20.00

very spicy and mouth numbing good! sliced choice flank steak flash fried in szechaun peppercorn oil and cooked in heavy garlic and chili oil sauce, served over napa cabbage, garnished with cilantro

SWEET & SOUR PORK

$14.00

deep fried battered pork tenderloin, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce, served with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

SZECHUAN BEEF

$15.00

choice beef flank steak, celery, carrot and bamboo, quick fried in high heat with spicy hoisin soy wine sauce

SZECHUAN GRN BEAN W/PORK

$14.00

fresh green bean sautéed with julienne pork in sweet hoisin garlic seasonings

TWICE COOKED PORK

$14.00

sliced stewed pork shoulder quick fried with green cabbage, carrot, green pepper, onion in sweet & spicy bean paste seasonings

YU-XIANG EGGPLANT W/ PORK

$14.00

chinese eggplant wedges, pork and broccoli, carrot, green pepper, mushroom in a sweet and spicy sauce

SKY

AUTHENTIC KUNG BAO CHICKEN

$15.00

stir fried chicken leg meat with peanuts, onion, green pepper, mushroom, bamboo and carrot in authentic spicy bean paste seasonings

GARLIC CHICKEN

$12.00

sliced chicken breast meat with broccoli, mushroom, snow peas, bamboo, water chestnut and sliced fresh garlic in a ginger brown sauce

GENERAL TSO CHICKEN

$14.00

deep fried chicken tenderloin with corn starch batter in sweet and spicy sauce with dried red pepper, garlic, ginger and onion

KUNG BAO CHICKEN

$12.00

diced chicken breast, diced broccoli stem, water chestnut, bamboo shoot, green pepper and peanuts stir fried in spicy and sweet soy seasonings

KUNG BAO CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

eight large deep fried chicken wings, glazed with a sweet and spicy sauce

MUSHROOM CHICKEN

$12.00

thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushroom, broccoli, snow peas, bamboo and water chestnut in a light white wine sauce

ORANGE CHICKEN

$14.00

deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in fresh orange peel, green pepper, onion, bamboo, mushroom and carrot in a sweet and spicy sauce

PEKING DUCK

$36.00

(NEED 24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE) known as the “national dish of china”, served two ways: 1. crispy skin and meat sliced table-side, served with pancake, scallion, cucumber and hoisin sauce; 2. stir fried with napa cabbage or soup with tofu and napa cabbage

SESAME CHICKEN

$14.00

deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in a sweet ginger sauce and sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds in a steamed broccoli

SIZZLING BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN

$16.00

thinly sliced chicken breast, chopped celery and onion in a soy black pepper sauce served on a sizzling hot plate table side

SPICY CURRY CHICKEN

$12.00

sliced chicken breast with onion, sliced potato and peas-n-carrot simmered in a flavorful yellow curry sauce

SPRINGFIELD CASHEW CHICKEN

$12.00

deep fried breaded chicken leg meat, served with springfield style gravy and garnished with roasted cashew and scallion

(W.M.) SPRINGFIELD CASHEW CHICKEN

$13.00

deep fried breaded chicken tenderloin, served with springfield style gravy and garnished with roasted cashew and scallion

STIR-FRIED CASHEW CHICKEN

$12.00

diced chicken breast, broccoli stem, water chestnut, bamboo shoot and cashew, stir fried in garlic soy hoisin seasonings

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$12.00

deep fried breaded chicken leg meat, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce and garnished with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

(W.M.) SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$13.00

deep fried breaded chicken tenderloin, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce and garnished with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

TEA-SMOKED DUCK

$22.00

manrinated duck breasts smoked with oolong tea, rice, and brown sugar, seared until perfection, served with xiao-shing wine hoisin dipping sauce

YU-XIANG CHICKEN

$12.00

thinly sliced chicken breast, broccoli, carrot, green pepper, mushroom, bamboo, and water chestnut in a sweet and spicy sauce

VEGGIES

BLACK BEAN TOFU

$10.00

fried tofu and napa cabbage, snow peas & carrot in a black bean garlic sauce

BRAISED TOFU VEGETABLE

$10.00

fried tofu with broccoli, napa cabbage, snow peas, mushroom, carrot, bamboo and water chestnut, quick tossed in a ginger brown sauce

GREEN BEAN TRIO

$11.00

fresh green beans, shitake mushroom and fried tofu stir fried in a ginger brown sauce

MIXED CHINESE VEGETABLE

$10.00

napa cabbage, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, bamboo and water chestnut quick tossed in a white wine sauce

MUSHROOM DELIGHT

$10.00

shitake, white and wood ear mushrooms, snow peas & water chestnut, stir fried in a brown ginger sauce

SLT & PPR CRISPY TOFU

$11.00

crispy tofu quick tossed with onion in sea salt & peppercorn seasonings

SZECHUAN GRN BEAN (NO PORK)

$10.00

fresh green bean sautéed in a sweet garlic hoisin seasonings

YU-XIANG BROCCOLI

$10.00

broccoli, carrot, mushroom, green pepper & bamboo in a sweet and spicy sauce

YU-XIANG EGGPLANT (NO PORK)

$10.00

chinese eggplant, broccoli, green pepper, carrot, bamboo and water chestnut in a sweet and spicy sauce

YU-XIANG TOFU

$10.00

fried tofu, broccoli, green pepper, carrot & mushroom in a sweet & spicy sauce

MOO SHU

HOUSE MOO SHU

$16.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU BEEF

$15.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU CHICKEN

$13.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU PORK

$13.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU SHRIMP

$16.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU VEGETABLE

$13.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU TOFU VEGETABLE

$14.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

FRIED RICE

HOUSE FRIED RICE

$12.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

BEEF FRIED RICE

$10.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$10.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

ROASTED PORK FRIED RICE

$10.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$12.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$10.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

VEGETABLE TOFU FRIED RICE

$11.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

SMOKED SALMON FRIED RICE

$15.00

long grain rice with smoked salmon, soy bean, corn, egg & finely chopped scallion

BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN SIZZLING RICE

$14.00

fried rice with sliced chicken breast, sweet corn, snow peas and onion, served table side on a sizzling hot plate with aromatic black pepper sauce

BLACK PEPPER BEEF SIZZLING RICE

$18.00

fried rice with sliced beef, sweet corn, snow peas and onion, served table side on a sizzling hot plate with aromatic black pepper sauce

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$15.00

chicken, shrimp, fresh pineapple, cashew, peas-n-carrot, onion and raisin served in a fresh pineapple bowl

PORK BELLY LOU ROU RICE BOWL

$9.00

a sauce made of braised ground pork belly, shitake mushroom and dried scallion, served over steamed rice and garnished with finely chopped pickled mustard green and cilantro

LO MEIN

HOUSE LO MEIN

$12.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

BEEF LO MEIN

$10.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

CHICKEN LO MEIN

$10.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

ROASTED PORK LO MEIN

$10.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

SHRIMP LO MEIN

$12.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

VEGETABLE LO MEIN

$10.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

VEGETABLE TOFU LO MEIN

$11.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

MEIN

SHANDONG DA LU MEIN

$10.00

julienne pork, wood ear mushroom, napa cabbage, carrot, bamboo and egg in a thick chicken broth served over a large bowl of soft noodle

SHANDONG ZHA JIANG MEIN

$10.00

a meat sauce made of ground pork, scallion in lightly sweet soy bean paste sauce, served in a large bowl over flour noodle with julienne cucumber

SINGAPORE RICE NOODLE

$14.00

thin rice noodle toss fried with chicken, shrimp, onion, carrot, celery and egg in curry seasonings

SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP

$16.00

shrimp, scallop, mussel, pork, napa cabbage, celery and carrot seasoned in spicy chili powder and broth over a large bowl of soft flour noodle

TAIWANESE BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$14.00

slow cooked rough beef brisket and tendon in five spice tomato brine until tendered, garnished with pickled mustard green and cilantro

WONTON HOT POT

$14.00

house-made wontons with pork and napa cabbage filling, simmered in chicken broth with shrimp, chicken, napa cabbage, carrot and bamboo

RICES & EXTRAS

NO RICE

WHITE RICE (16 OZ)

$2.00

WHITE RICE (26 OZ)

$4.00

BROWN RICE (W/MEAL)

BROWN RICE (16 OZ)

$2.00

BROWN RICE (26 OZ)

$4.00

SUB BROWN RICE

EGG FRIED RICE (W/MEAL)

$2.00

EGG FRIED RICE (16 OZ)

$4.00

EGG FRIED RICE (26 OZ)

$6.00

PLAIN LO MEIN (W/MEAL)

$2.00

PLAIN LO MEIN (16 OZ)

$4.00

PLAIN LO MEIN (26 OZ)

$6.00

PLAIN RICE NOODLE (W/MEAL)

$2.00

PLAIN RICE NOODLE (16 OZ)

$4.00

PLAIN RICE NOODLE (26 OZ)

$6.00

EXTRA BEEF

$4.00

EXTRA CHICKEN

$4.00

EXTRA EGG

$1.00

EXTRA FISH

$4.00

EXTRA MUSSEL

$2.00

EXTRA PORK

$4.00

EXTRA ROASTED PORK

$4.00

EXTRA SCALLOP

$3.00

EXTRA SHRIMP

$1.25

EXTRA TOFU

$4.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.00

STEAMED VEGETABLE

$4.00

EXTRA VEGGIE

$2.00

EXTRA PANCAKE

$0.30

CRUNCHY NOODLE

$1.00

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE GANACHE

$9.00

most popular dessert and specialty of UKnead Sweets, 7 layers of rich dark chocolate cake and mousse

RASPBERRY CRUMBLE CHEESE CAKE

$6.80

UKnead Sweets specially made for HOC, raspberry swirled creamy cheese cake

CRISPY SESAME BALLS

$4.80

a popular chinese dessert, bite-size sweet rice balls with red bean filling covered in sesame fried to perfection

SOFT DRINK

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.28

CLUB SODA

$3.28

COCA COLA

$3.28

DIET COKE

$3.28

FANTA ORANGE

$3.28

LEMONADE

$3.28

MILK

$3.28

MR. PIBB

$3.28

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.28

SPRITE

$3.28

ICED TEA - SWEETENED

$3.28

ICED TEA - UNSWEETENED

$3.28

WINE

HOUSE CAB. (BTL)

$20.00

HOUSE CAB. (GLS)

$4.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY (BTL)

$20.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY (GLS)

$4.00

L. MARTINI - CABERNET SAUV (BTL)

$20.00

L.MARTINI - CABERNET SAUV (GLS)

$5.80

$22 BOTTLE

K.JACKSON - CHARDNY (BTL)

$28.00

K.JACKSON - CHARDNY (GLS)

$6.80

$20 BOTTLE

EDNA VLY - CHARDNY (BTL)

$20.00Out of stock

EDNA VLY - CHARDNY (GLS)

$5.80Out of stock

$20 BOTTLE

MALBEC (BTL)

$20.00

MALBEC (GLS)

$5.80

$20 BOTTLE

MERLOT (BTL)

$20.00

MERLOT (GLS)

$5.80

$21 BOTTLE

MOSCATO (BTL)

$20.00

MOSCATO (GLS)

$5.80

$20 BOTTLE

PINOT GRIGIO (BTL)

$20.00

PINOT GRIGIO (GLS)

$5.80

$19 BOTTLE

PINOT NOIR (BTL)

$20.00

PINOT NOIR (GLS)

$5.80

$22 BOTTLE

PLUM WINE (BTL)

$20.00

PLUM WINE (GLS)

$5.80

$22 BOTTLE

RIESLING (BTL)

$18.00

RIESLING (GLS)

$4.80

$21 BOTTLE

SAUV. BLANC (BTL)

$28.00

SAUV. BLANC (GLS)

$6.80

$25 BOTTLE

SAKE - WARM (LG)

$10.80

SAKE - COLD (LG)

$10.80

SAKE - COLD (SM)

$6.80

$10.8 LARGE

SAKE - WARM (SM)

$6.80

$10.8 LARGE

BEER

BLUE MOON

$4.80

BUDLIGHT

$3.28

COORS LIGHT

$3.28

MOTHER'S LIL HELPER

$4.80

PALE ALE

$4.80

SAPPORO

$4.80

TANK 7

$6.80

TSINGTAO

$4.80

FLVR DRINKS & JUICES

ICED TEA - BLOOD ORANGE

$4.80

ICED TEA - CHERRY LIME

$4.80

ICED TEA - GUAVA

$4.80

ICED TEA - LYCHEE

$4.80

ICED TEA - MANGO

$4.80

ICED TEA - PASSION

$4.80

ICED TEA - PINEAPPLE

$4.80

ICED TEA - POMEGRANATE

$4.80

ICED TEA - TANGERINE

$4.80

ICED TEA - WATERMELON

$4.80

ICED TEA - WHITE PEACH

$4.80

SODA - BLOOD ORANGE

$4.80

SODA - CHERRY LIME

$4.80

SODA - GUAVA

$4.80

SODA - LYCHEE

$4.80

SODA - MANGO

$4.80

SODA - PASSION FRUIT

$4.80

SODA - PINEAPPLE

$4.80

SODA - POMEGRANATE

$4.80

SODA - TANGERINE

$4.80

SODA - WATERMELON

$4.80

SODA - WHITE PEACH

$4.80

JUICE - APPLE

$3.80

JUICE - CRANBERRY

$3.80

JUICE - ORANGE

$3.80

JUICE - PINEAPPLE

$3.80

TEA

HOUSE HOT TEA

$3.28

ADDITIIONAL CUP

$1.00

APPLE VERBENE

$6.80

DELIGHTFUL BOUQUET

$4.80

DRAGON WELL

$4.80

EIGHT TREASURE TEA

$6.80

FUJI APPLE TEA

$6.80

GOLDEN SUN

$4.80

HARMONY BLISS

$4.80

JASMINE PEARL

$4.80

LEMON OOLONG

$6.80

OOLONG

$4.80

ORIENTAL BEAUTY

$4.80

PINEAPPLE DREAM

$6.80

PINEAPPLE WHITE TEA

$6.80

PU-ER CHRYSANTHEMUM

$4.80

SPARKLED STARS

$4.80

WHITE TEA

$4.80

SPECIALTY DRINKS

LIME MAGARITAS

$8.00

MANGO MAGARITAS

$8.00

OOLONG TEA MARTINI

$7.00

PEACH FIZZ MARTINI

$7.00

PINEAPPLE MARTINI

$7.00

POMEGRANATE MARTINI

$7.00

TANGO RUMBA MARTINI

$7.00

MIXED DRINKS

LIQUOR 5.50

$5.50

LIQUOR 6.50

$6.50

LIQUOR (DOUBLE) 7.50

$7.50

LIQUOR 8.50

$8.50

LIQUOR (DOUBLE) 10.00

$10.00

COLD PLATES (FD)

SHANDONG CHICKEN SALAD (FD)

$17.00

SESAME RAINBOW NOODLE (FD)

$17.00

SEA (FD)

BIRD'S NEST SEAFOOD (FD)

$25.00

shrimp, scallop & lump crab meat sautéed with a mix of vegetable in light soy wine sauce, served in a crispy “bird’s nest”

BLACK BEAN FISH (FD)

$23.00

deep fried flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then glazed in the garlic ginger black bean sauce with napa cabbage, snow peas, onion and carrot

BLACK BEAN MUSSEL (FD)

$20.00

large new zealand green shell mussels steamed with tasty garlic black bean sauce, garnished with finely chopped scallion

BLACK BEAN SHRIMP (FD)

$19.00

shrimp sautéed with napa cabbage, snow peas, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot and bamboo in a garlic black bean sauce

EMPRESS SHRIMP (FD)

$20.00

shrimp with chopped water chestnut and onion sautéed in sweet and sour tomato sauce over a ring of steamed broccoli florets

HOT BRAISED SHRIMP (FD)

$20.00

shrimp braised with onion, peas & carrot in chili oil, black pepper and red pepper flakes in sweet & spicy white wine sauce

IMPERIAL SHRIMP (FD)

$19.00

shrimp sauteed with broccoli, snow peas, bamboo, mushroom and water chestnut in a white wine sauce

KUNG BAO SHRIMP (FD)

$19.00

deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter in sweet and spicy kung bao sauce

MANDARIN FISH (FD)

$23.00

deep fried sliced flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then glazed in the sweet and sour sauce with napa cabbage, snow peas, onion and carrot

SEA SALT & PEPPERCORN FISH (FD)

$23.00

deep fried flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then tossed with onion in finely grounded szechuan peppercorn and sea salt seasonings

SEA SALT & PEPPERCORN SHRIMP (FD)

$22.00

deep fried shrimp dusted with corn starch and quick tossed with onion in sea salt and szechuan peppercorn seasonings

SEA SALT & PEPPERCORN SHRIMP & SCALLOP (FD)

$30.00

deep fried scallop dusted with corn starch and quick tossed with onion in sea salt and szechuan peppercorn seasonings

SEAFOOD AND TOFU (FD)

$23.00

shrimp, scallop & lump crab meat, and fried tofu with vegetables in brown ginger sauce

SHRIMP LOBSTER SAUCE (FD)

$19.00

shrimp, water chestnut, mushroom, peas-n-carrot in an egg white wine sauce

SHUI ZUH FISH (FD)

$26.00

SIZZLING SEAFOOD DELUXE (FD)

$23.00

shrimps, scallops & lump crab meat sautéed with broccoli, napa cabbage, snow peas, carrot and mushroom in white wine sauce

SWEET AND SOUR SHRIMP (FD)

$19.00

deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter in citrus-ginger sweet-n-sour sauce, served with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

WALNUT SHRIMP (FD)

$22.00

deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter, tossed in with sweet mayonnaise glaze and candied walnut over a ring of steamed broccoli florets

YU XIANG SHRIMP (FD)

$19.00

shrimp, broccoli, carrot, green pepper and mushroom in sweet and spicy sauce

LAND (FD)

BEEF STEW IN CLAY POT (FD)

$22.00

slow cooked beef rough brisket and tendon in five spice tomato brine until tendered, served over a bed of napa cabbage in a clay pot over a warmer

SIZZLING BLACK PEPPER BEEF (FD)

$22.00

BROCCOLI BEEF (FD)

$19.00

sliced choice beef flank steak, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, water chestnut and bamboo in a brown soy wine sauce

GREEN PEPPER STEAK (FD)

$19.00

choice beef flank steak, green pepper and onion quick tossed in a garlic brown soy wine sauce (change to the tasty black bean sauce at no cost)

HOUSE OF CHOW BEEF (FD)

$19.00

sliced choice beef flank steak, scallion and bamboo, quick fried in soy hoisin seasonings, served over a bed of shredded green cabbage

MA POU TOFU (FD)

$17.00

cubed silken tofu and ground pork simmered in a flavorful spicy bean paste sauce, garnished with finely chopped scallion

MEI GAN CAI BRAISED PORK BELLY (FD)

$22.00

braised pork belly with dried mustard green, slow cooked until fork tender

ORANGE BEEF (FD)

$20.00

deep fried largely sliced flank steak dusted with corn starch, tossed in fresh orange peel, dried chili, scallion in a sweet and sour spicy brown sauce with green pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, bamboo and water chestnut

PEKING PORK (FD)

$18.00

julienne pork and bamboo shoots sautéed in a sweet bean paste seasonings, topped with finely julienne scallion over a bed of shredded napa cabbage

PEKING PORK (+4 PANCAKES) (FD)

$19.00

julienne pork and bamboo shoots sautéed in a sweet bean paste seasonings, topped with finely julienne scallion over a bed of shredded napa cabbage

PORK BELLY WITH SMOKED FIRM TOFU (FD)

$19.00

thinly sliced pork belly, smoked firm tofu, napa cabbage, carrot, snow peas, shitake mushroom and bamboo quick fried in spicy bean paste seasonings

SALT AND PEPPERCORN PORK (FD)

$18.00

pork tenderloin dusted with corn starch deep fried until crispy, quick tossed with onion in sea salt peppercorn seasonings

SHUI ZUH NIU ROU (FD)

$24.00

very spicy and mouth numbing good! sliced choice flank steak flash fried in szechaun peppercorn oil and cooked in heavy garlic and chili oil sauce, served over napa cabbage, garnished with cilantro

SWEET AND SOUR PORK (FD)

$18.00

deep fried battered pork tenderloin, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce, served with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

SZECHUAN BEEF (FD)

$19.00

choice beef flank steak, celery, carrot and bamboo, quick fried in high heat with spicy hoisin soy wine sauce

SZECHUAN GREEN BEAN W/ PORK (FD)

$18.00

fresh green bean sautéed with julienne pork in sweet hoisin garlic seasonings

TWICE COOKED PORK (FD)

$18.00

sliced stewed pork shoulder quick fried with green cabbage, carrot, green pepper, onion in sweet & spicy bean paste seasonings

YU-XIANG EGGPLANT W/ PORK (FD)

$18.00

chinese eggplant wedges, pork and broccoli, carrot, green pepper, mushroom in a sweet and spicy sauce

SKY (FD)

AUTHENTIC KUNG BAO CHICKEN (FD)

$19.00

stir fried chicken leg meat with peanuts, onion, green pepper, mushroom, bamboo and carrot in authentic spicy bean paste seasonings

GARLIC CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

sliced chicken breast meat with broccoli, mushroom, snow peas, bamboo, water chestnut and sliced fresh garlic in a ginger brown sauce

GENERAL TSO CHICKEN (FD)

$18.00

deep fried chicken tenderloin with corn starch batter in sweet and spicy sauce with dried red pepper, garlic, ginger and onion

KUNG BAO CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

diced chicken breast, diced broccoli stem, water chestnut, bamboo shoot, green pepper and peanuts stir fried in spicy and sweet soy seasonings

KUNG BAO CHICKEN WINGS (FD)

$17.00

eight large deep fried chicken wings, glazed with a sweet and spicy sauce

MUSHROOM CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushroom, broccoli, snow peas, bamboo and water chestnut in a light white wine sauce

ORANGE CHICKEN (FD)

$18.00

deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in fresh orange peel, green pepper, onion, bamboo, mushroom and carrot in a sweet and spicy sauce

PEKING DUCK (FD)

$40.00

known as the “national dish of china”, served two ways: 1. crispy skin and meat sliced table-side, served with pancake, scallion, cucumber and hoisin sauce; 2. stir fried with napa cabbage or soup with tofu and napa cabbage

SESAME CHICKEN (FD)

$18.00

deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in a sweet ginger sauce and sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds in a steamed broccoli

SIZZLING BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN (FD)

$20.00

thinly sliced chicken breast, chopped celery and onion in a soy black pepper sauce served on a sizzling hot plate table side

SPICY CURRY CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

sliced chicken breast with onion, sliced potato and peas-n-carrot simmered in a flavorful yellow curry sauce

SPRINGFIELD CASHEW CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

deep fried breaded chicken leg meat, served with springfield style gravy and garnished with roasted cashew and scallion

(W.M.) SPRINGFIELD CASHEW CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

deep fried breaded chicken tenderloin, served with springfield style gravy and garnished with roasted cashew and scallion

STIR-FRIED CASHEW CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

diced chicken breast, broccoli stem, water chestnut, bamboo shoot and cashew, stir fried in garlic soy hoisin seasonings

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

deep fried breaded chicken leg meat, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce and garnished with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

(W.M.) SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

deep fried breaded chicken tenderloin, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce and garnished with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot

TEA-SMOKED DUCK (FD)

$26.00

manrinated duck breasts smoked with oolong tea, rice, and brown sugar, seared until perfection, served with xiao-shing wine hoisin dipping sauce

YU-XIANG CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

thinly sliced chicken breast, broccoli, carrot, green pepper, mushroom, bamboo, and water chestnut in a sweet and spicy sauce

VEGGIES (FD)

BLACK BEAN TOFU (FD)

$17.00

fried tofu and napa cabbage, snow peas & carrot in a black bean garlic sauce

BRAISED TOFU VEGETABLE (FD)

$17.00

fried tofu with broccoli, napa cabbage, snow peas, mushroom, carrot, bamboo and water chestnut, quick tossed in a ginger brown sauce

GREEN BEAN TRIO (FD)

$17.00

fresh green beans, shitake mushroom and fried tofu stir fried in a ginger brown sauce

MIXED CHINESE VEGETABLE (FD)

$17.00

napa cabbage, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, bamboo and water chestnut quick tossed in a white wine sauce

MUSHROOM DELIGHT (FD)

$17.00

shitake, white and wood ear mushrooms, snow peas & water chestnut, stir fried in a brown ginger sauce

SEA SALT AND PEPPERCORN CRISPY TOFU (FD)

$17.00

crispy tofu quick tossed with onion in sea salt & peppercorn seasonings

SZECHUAN GREEN BEAN (NO PORK) (FD)

$17.00

fresh green bean sautéed in a sweet garlic hoisin seasonings

YU-XIANG BROCCOLI (FD)

$17.00

broccoli, carrot, mushroom, green pepper & bamboo in a sweet and spicy sauce

YU-XIANG EGGPLANT (NO PORK) (FD)

$17.00

chinese eggplant, broccoli, green pepper, carrot, bamboo and water chestnut in a sweet and spicy sauce

YU-XIANG TOFU (FD)

$17.00

fried tofu, broccoli, green pepper, carrot & mushroom in a sweet & spicy sauce

MOO SHU (FD)

HOUSE MOO SHU (FD)

$20.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU BEEF (FD)

$19.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU CHICKEN (FD)

$17.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU PORK (FD)

$17.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU SHRIMP (FD)

$20.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU VEGETABLE (FD)

$17.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

MOO SHU VEGETABLE WITH TOFU (FD)

$18.00

quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)

EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

BEEF EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

$19.00

three cook-to-order deep fried thick omelet patties from a mixture of shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and onion. served with light brown gravy and finely chopped scallion garnish

CHICKEN EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

$18.00

three cook-to-order deep fried thick omelet patties from a mixture of shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and onion. served with light brown gravy and finely chopped scallion garnish

HOUSE EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

$21.00

three cook-to-order deep fried thick omelet patties from a mixture of shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and onion. served with light brown gravy and finely chopped scallion garnish

ROASTED PORK EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

$18.00

three cook-to-order deep fried thick omelet patties from a mixture of shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and onion. served with light brown gravy and finely chopped scallion garnish

SHRIMP EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

$21.00

three cook-to-order deep fried thick omelet patties from a mixture of shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and onion. served with light brown gravy and finely chopped scallion garnish

VEGETABLE EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

$18.00

three cook-to-order deep fried thick omelet patties from a mixture of shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and onion. served with light brown gravy and finely chopped scallion garnish

VEGETABLE TOFU EGG FOO YOUNG (FD)

$19.00

three cook-to-order deep fried thick omelet patties from a mixture of shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and onion. served with light brown gravy and finely chopped scallion garnish

FRIED RICE (FD)

AMY’S SMOKED SALMON FRIED RICE (FD)

$19.00

long grain rice with smoked salmon, soy bean, corn, egg & finely chopped scallion

BEEF FRIED RICE (FD)

$17.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

BLACK PEPPER BEEF SIZZLING RICE (FD)

$22.00

fried rice with sliced beef, sweet corn, snow peas and onion, served table side on a sizzling hot plate with aromatic black pepper sauce

BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN SIZZLING RICE (FD)

$18.00

fried rice with sliced chicken breast, sweet corn, snow peas and onion, served table side on a sizzling hot plate with aromatic black pepper sauce

CHICKEN FRIED RICE (FD)

$17.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

HOUSE FRIED RICE (FD)

$17.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE (FD)

$19.00

chicken, shrimp, fresh pineapple, cashew, peas-n-carrot, onion and raisin served in a fresh pineapple bowl

PORK BELLY LOU ROU RICE BOWL (FD)

$17.00

a sauce made of braised ground pork belly, shitake mushroom and dried scallion, served over steamed rice and garnished with finely chopped pickled mustard green and cilantro

ROASTED PORK FRIED RICE (FD)

$17.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

SHRIMP FRIED RICE (FD)

$17.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE (FD)

$17.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

VEGETABLE TOFU FRIED RICE (FD)

$17.00

your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)

LO MEIN (FD)

HOUSE LO MEIN (FD)

$17.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

BEEF LO MEIN (FD)

$17.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

CHICKEN LO MEIN (FD)

$17.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

ROASTED PORK LO MEIN (FD)

$17.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

SHRIMP LO MEIN (FD)

$17.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

VEGETABLE LO MEIN (FD)

$17.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

VEGETABLE TOFU LO MEIN (FD)

$17.00

soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)

MEIN (FD)

SHANGDONG DA LU MEIN (FD)

$17.00

julienne pork, wood ear mushroom, napa cabbage, carrot, bamboo and egg in a thick chicken broth served over a large bowl of soft noodle

SHANGDONG ZHA JIANG MEIN (FD)

$17.00

a meat sauce made of ground pork, scallion in lightly sweet soy bean paste sauce, served in a large bowl over flour noodle with julienne cucumber

SINGAPORE RICE NOODLE (FD)

$18.00

thin rice noodle toss fried with chicken, shrimp, onion, carrot, celery and egg in curry seasonings

SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP (FD)

$20.00

shrimp, scallop, mussel, pork, napa cabbage, celery and carrot seasoned in spicy chili powder and broth over a large bowl of soft flour noodle

TAIWANESE BEEF NOODLE SOUP (FD)

$18.00

slow cooked rough beef brisket and tendon in five spice tomato brine until tendered, garnished with pickled mustard green and cilantro

WONTON HOT POT (FD)

$18.00

house-made wontons with pork and napa cabbage filling, simmered in chicken broth with shrimp, chicken, napa cabbage, carrot and bamboo

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Chinese with a modern twist since 1981!

Location

2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia, MO 65203

Directions

