NEW - House of Creole
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
A Louisiana Creole restaurant creating unique dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the diverse culture and creole cookery of New Orleans
Location
668 Euclid Ave, Unit 2, Cleveland, OH 44114
