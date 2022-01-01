NEW - House of Creole

Main picView gallery

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave

Unit 2

Cleveland, OH 44114

Appetizers

Surf and Turf rolls

$18.00

Fresh sliced steak and shrimp with onions, peppers and cheddar cheese served with a sweet chili dipping sauce

Creole Wings

$16.00

Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with Our Special Creole Dipping Sauce

New Orlean's Fried Seafood Basket

$16.00

Fresh battered shrimp or catfish fried golden brown served with fresh cut french fries

Five Cheese Spinach Dip

$9.00

Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked served with tortilla chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Devilish Eggs

$14.00

Bayou Rolls

$15.00

Loaded Gumbo

$18.00

Garlic Mussels

$16.00

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

Crabcake App

$16.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Hot honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Deep fried chicken tossed in our hot honey based sauce topped with a pepper jack cheese lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Creole smash

$14.00

Creole smashed patties topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, sweet chili bbq

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and red onions

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese and dressing

Entrees

Bayou Pasta

$24.00

Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Seafood Etouffee

$26.00

Fresh gulf shrimp smothered in rich etouffee sauce over a bed of rice topped with fresh jumbo lump crab meat. Served with rice or creamy pasta.

Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp with onions peppers and tomatoes topped over rich creamy cheddar grits

Creole Blacked Salmon

$28.00

Topped with Creamy Creole sauce Served with a choice of creole garlic parmesan mashed potatoes or creole fried rice and a choice of herb lemon butter asparagus or broccolini.

Creole spiced Ribeye Steak 14oz

$40.00

Topped with Cajun herb butter Served with a choice of creole garlic parmesan mashed potatoes or creole fried rice and a choice of herb lemon butter asparagus or broccolini.

Jambalaya

$26.00

Gulf Shrimp, Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Tomato Creole Sauce Over Your Choice of Fettuccine or Rice

Creole Bird

$25.00

Creole Lamb Chops

$40.00

Seafood Lamb Chops

$50.00

Catfish And Grits

$20.00

Kid's Cheese Burger & Fries

$10.00

Pork Chops

$28.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$30.00

Topped with fresh lemon Served with a choice of creole garlic parmesan mashed potatoes or creole fried rice and a choice of herb lemon butter asparagus or broccolini

Sides

Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Yukon Gold garlic potatoes

Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Herb Butter Corn Succotash

$9.00

Bell peppers and mushrooms

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Honey Butter Cornbread

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Cajun Fried Rice

$9.00

Seafood Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$11.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Fried Catfish

$10.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Side Blackened Chicken Breast

$6.00

Lobster Tail

$20.00

Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Side White Rice

$5.00

Salmon

$15.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Praline Bread Pudding

$9.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Cake Fee

$20.00

Oyster Bar

CharBroil Oysters

$16.00

Rockefeller Oysters

$16.00

Oysters On the Half Shell

$15.00+

PARTY FEES

Deposit For Party Of 10-19

$100.00

Deposit For Party Of 20+

$200.00

Additional Hour Space Fee

$130.00

Private Event Deposit

$500.00

Beers

Budlight

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Guiness Can

$4.50

Miller Highlife

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller Light Special

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00
Restaurant info

A Louisiana Creole restaurant creating unique dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the diverse culture and creole cookery of New Orleans

Website

Location

668 Euclid Ave, Unit 2, Cleveland, OH 44114

Directions

