Appetizer (开胃菜)

Edamame (毛豆)

$5.95

Sweet & Sour Ribs（糖小排）

$8.95

Spiced Duck（咸水鸭）

$9.95

Steamed Juicy Pork Buns（小龙包）

$6.99

Scallion Pancakes（葱油饼）

$4.99

Radish Cake（囖卜糕）

$4.99

Fried Rice Cake（吃饭糕）

$3.99

Pan-Fried Buns (5 pcs.)（生煎包）

$4.99

Spring Rolls (2 pcs.) (上海春卷)

$3.95

Egg Rolls (1 pcs.) (大春卷)

$2.29

Crab Rangoon (4 pcs.) （炸云吞）

$5.95

Pork Dumplings (6 pcs.) (猪肉饺子)

$7.95

Pan fried or Steamed

Vegetable Dumplings (6 pcs.) (蔬菜饺子)

$7.95

Pan fried or Steamed

Barbecued Pork（叉烧）

$7.95

Barbecued Spare Ribs (3 pcs.)（排骨）

$8.95

Fried Chicken Wings (4 pcs.) （鸡翅）

$5.95

Chinese Donuts（甜圈）

$3.95+

Fried Chicken Wing (6 pcs.) (鸡翅)

$8.95

French Fries (炸薯条)

$4.50

Chicken Wings+French Fries (鸡翅+薯条)

$10.95

Chicken wings+ Fried Rice (鸡翅+炒饭)

$10.95

Smoked Bean Curd (素鹅)

$7.95

Smoked Fish (熏鱼)

$7.95

Soup (汤)

Egg Drop Soup (蛋花汤)

$2.45

Hot & Sour Soup (酸辣汤)

$2.45

Wonton Soup (云吞汤)

$2.45

Fried Tofu with Bean Noodles（油豆腐汤）

$5.95

Chicken Corn Soup 鸡茸玉米汤

$8.95

Tofu w/ Vegetable Soup 素菜豆腐汤

$8.95

Pork (猪肉)

Sweet & Sour Pork（甜酸肉）

$12.95

Pork with Black Bean Sauce（豆豉肉）

$12.95

Double Cooked Pork（回锅肉）

$12.95

Pork with Plum Sauce（京酱肉）

$12.95

Roast Pork with Mixed Vegetables（叉烧素菜）

$12.95

Szechuan Pork（四川肉）

$12.95

Mooshi Pork（木须肉）

$12.95

Pork Egg Fu Yung（容蛋猪肉）

$14.95

Pork with Eggplant 茄子肉

$12.95

Seafood (海鲜)

Ginger Shrimp（江虾）

$14.99

Kung Pao Shrimp（宫保虾）

$14.99

Sweet & Sour Shrimp（甜酸虾）

$14.99

Shrimp with Broccoli（介兰虾）

$14.99

Shrimp with Snow Peas（雪豆虾）

$14.99

Triple Delight（炒三鲜）

$14.99

Szechuan Shrimp（四川虾）

$14.99

Hunan Shrimp（湖南虾）

$14.99

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables（菜虾）

$14.99

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce（鱼香虾）

$14.99

Shrimp with Cashews（腰果虾）

$14.99

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce（豆豉虾）

$14.99

Curry Shrimp（咖喱虾）

$14.99

Sesame Shrimp（之麻虾）

$14.99

Mooshi Shrimp（木须虾）

$14.99

Shrimp Egg Fu Yung（容蛋虾）

$16.99

Combination Egg Fu Yung（什蛋）

$16.99

Shrimp with String Bean (虾炒四季豆)

$14.99

Chicken (鸡)

General Tso's Chicken（左公鸡）

$14.99

Sesame Chicken（之麻鸡）

$14.99

Orange Chicken（陈皮鸡）

$14.99

Ginger Chicken 姜汁鸡

$14.99

Chicken with Broccoli（介鸡）

$12.95

Curry Chicken（咖喱鸡）

$12.95

Chicken with String Beans（四季豆鸡）

$12.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken（甜酸鸡）

$12.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan（磨古鸡）

$12.95

Chicken with Snow Peas（雪豆鸡）

$12.95

Hunan Chicken（湖南鸡）

$12.95

Kung Pao Chicken（宫保鸡）

$12.95

Chicken with Cashews（腰果鸡）

$12.95

Szechuan Chicken（四川鸡）

$12.95

Basil Ginger Chicken（三杯鸡）

$12.95

Chicken with Garlic Sauce（鱼香鸡）

$12.95

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables（菜鸡）

$12.95

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce（豆豉鸡）

$12.95

Mooshi Chicken（木须鸡）

$12.95

Chicken Egg Fu Yung（容蛋鸡）

$14.95

Chicken with Eggplant 茄子鸡

$12.95

Beef (牛肉)

Kung Pao Beef（宫保牛）

$14.99

Pepper Steak (青椒牛肉)

$14.99

Beef with Black Bean Sauce（豆豉牛）

$14.99

Beef with Broccoli（介牛）

$14.99

Beef with Snow Peas（雪豆牛）

$14.99

Szechuan Beef（四川牛）

$14.99

Hunan Beef（湖南牛）

$14.99

Curry Beef（咖喱牛）

$14.99

Beef with String Beans (牛炒四季豆)

$14.99

Beef with Mixed Vegetables（菜牛）

$14.99

Beef with Garlic Sauce（鱼香牛）

$14.99

Crispy Beef（脆牛）

$16.99

Orange Beef（陈皮牛）

$15.99

Sesame Beef（之麻牛）

$15.99

Beef with Cashews（腰果牛）

$14.99

Mooshi Beef（木须牛）

$14.99

Beef Egg Fu Yung（容蛋牛）

$16.99

Green Pepper Steak (青椒牛排)

$14.95

Beef with Eggplant 茄子牛

$14.95

Vegetables (蔬菜)

Ginger Eggplant（江茄子）

$11.95

Mixed Vegetables（素什景）

$11.95

Szechuan String Beans（四川四季豆）

$11.95

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce (鱼香茄子)

$11.95

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce（鱼香介兰）

$11.95

Eggplant with Basil（三杯茄子）

$11.95

Fried Crispy Eggplant in Orange Sauce（陈皮茄子）

$11.95

Szechuan Ma Po Tofu（麻婆豆腐）

$11.95

Mixed Vegetables with Tofu（素豆腐）

$11.95

Fried Tofu with Sesame Sauce（之麻豆腐)

$11.95

Fried Tofu with Orange Sauce (陈皮豆腐)

$11.95

Fried Rice (炒饭)

Vegetable Fried Rice（素炒饭）

$11.95

Chicken Fried Rice（鸡炒饭）

$11.95

Pork Fried Rice（叉烧炒饭）

$11.95

Beef Fried Rice（牛炒饭）

$12.95

Shrimp Fried Rice（虾炒饭）

$12.95

Combination Fried Rice（什炒饭）

$12.95

Yung Chow Fried Rice

$12.95

Lo Mein (捞面)

Vegetable Lo Mein（素捞面）

$11.95

Chicken Lo Mein（鸡捞面）

$11.95

Roast Pork Lo Mein（叉烧捞面）

$11.95

Beef Lo Mein（牛捞面）

$12.95

Shrimp Lo Mein（虾捞面）

$12.95

Combination Lo Mein（什捞面）

$12.95

Chow Mein (炒面)

Vegetable Chow Mein（素炒面）

$11.95

Chicken Chow Mein（鸡炒面）

$11.95

Roast Pork Chow Mein（叉烧炒面）

$11.95

Beef Chow Mein（牛炒面）

$12.95

Shrimp Chow Mein（虾炒面）

$12.95

Combination Chow Mein（什炒面）

$12.95

Noodle & Chow Foon (炒面和米粉)

Singapore Rice Noodles（星州米粉）

$11.95

Taiwan Rice Noodles（台湾米粉）

$11.95

Pan-Fried Noodles（两面黄）

$13.95

Stir-Fried Shanghai Noodles（上海粗炒面）

$13.95

Chow Foon（河粉）

$11.95

Pad Thai Noodles（泰粉）

$11.95

Stir-Fried Rice Cakes（年糕）

$13.95

Mixed Dry Noodles（干拌面）

$12.95

Chinese Style Entrees (中式主菜)

Eggplant with Chicken（茄子鸡）

$14.95

Eggplant with Pork（茄子肉）

$14.95

Shanghai-Style Shrimp（油爆虾）

$14.95

Crystal-Style Shrimp（水晶虾）

$14.95

Salty Egg Shrimp（咸蛋黄虾）

$15.95

Salty Pepper Shrimp（椒盐虾）

$16.95

Long Hom Pepper with Shredded Pork Stomach（杭椒肚丝）

$15.95

Long Hom Pepper with Shredded Pork（小椒肉）

$14.95

Dry Bean Curd with Pork（香干肉丝）

$14.95

Dry Bean Curd with Beef（香干牛肉丝）

$15.95

8 Treasures with Spicy Sauce（八宝辣浆）

$14.95

Fish Filet with Rice Wine（糟溜鱼片）

$14.95

Fried Seaweed Fish（苔条鱼片）

$14.95

Fish in Hot Chili Sauce（水煮鱼）

$14.95

Beef in Hot Chili Sauce（水煮牛）

$16.95

Fresh Whole Fish Filet with Sweet & Sour Sauce（松鼠鱼）

$15.95

Crispy Duck (Half)（香酥鸭）

$19.95

Crispy Pork Chop（椒盐排骨）

$14.95

Shredded Bamboo with Chicken & Mustard Greens（笋尖鸡丝）

$14.95

Braised Pork Belly（红烧肉）

$16.95

Big Beef Brisket (红烧牛腩)

$16.95

Yellow Bird (素黄雀)

$14.95

Squid with Mustard Greens (墨鱼小炒)

$16.95

Kung Pao Chicken 中式宫保鸡

$14.95

Double Cooked Pork 中式回锅肉

$14.95

Spicy Hot Chicken 中式辣子鸡

$14.95

Drinks (饮料)

Coke 可乐

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Raspberry Apple Juice

$3.50

Honesty Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Coconut Drink

$3.50

Noodle Soup (汤面)

Dry Noodle with Scallions 葱油拌面

$8.95

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面

$13.95

Dia Lu Noodle Soup 打卤面

$12.95

Pork and Seafood Soup 三鲜汤面

$12.95

Vegetable Noodle Soup 素菜汤面

$10.95

Vegetarian Mushroom Noodle Soup 素菇汤面

$10.95

Vegetable Chicken Noodle Soup 鸡汤面

$11.95

Delivery Fee

Self Delivery fee

$2.00

Extra items

Extra Pan Cake (1) 木须皮

$0.50

Extra Hot Chile Oil (1) 辣油

$0.50

Extra White Sauce (1) 一罐白汁

$3.00

Extra Brown Sauce (1) 一罐黑汁

$3.00

Add Egg 加鸡蛋

$1.00

Add Bean Sprouts 加芽菜

$1.00

White Rice (1) (白饭)

$2.50

Brown Rice (1) (黄饭)

$3.00

Fried Rice (1) (炒饭)

$3.00

Lo Mein (1) (捞面)

$3.00

Crispy noodles (1) (for Soup)

$0.50

Fortune cookie (1) (签语饼)