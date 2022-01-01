House of gumbo NO NAME

A map showing the location of House of gumbo NO NAMEView gallery

16903 W Schaefer Rd

Detroit, MI 48235

Fish Fillet + Fries

2 Fish/Fries

$7.49

3 Fish/Fries

$9.49

4 Fish/Fries

$11.49

5 Fish/Fries

$13.49

Shrimp + Fries

6 Shrimp/Fries

$6.49

12 Shrimp/Fries

$11.49

18 Shrimp/Fries

$15.49

Po-Boys

Chicken Po-Boy/Fries

$12.49

Shrimp Po-Boy/Fries

$12.49

Catfish Po-Boy/Fries

$12.49

Crawfish Po-Boy/Fries

$12.49

Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy/Fries

$16.49

1. Pick Your Catch

PYC Calms

$12.00

PYC Crawfish

$13.00

PYC Blue Mussel

$13.00

PYC Shrimp (head off)

$16.00+

PYC Snow Crab Legs

$28.00

PYC Dungeness Crab

$24.00

PYC Lobster tail 4oz

$15.00

PYC 8oz Lobster Tail

$21.00

PYC King Crab Legs

$38.00

PYC Blue Crab (seasonal)

$13.00

PYC Scallop

$20.00

PYC Green Mussels

$14.00

PYC Seafood

CRAB BAG

$30.00

Crab/ Shrimp Bag

$30.00

1/2 Lb Snow Crab

$14.00

1/2 Lb Shrimp

$8.00

Gumbo

Veggie Gumbo

$8.00+

Seafood Gumbo

$12.00+

Entrees

Cedar Plank Salmon

$16.95

Lamb Chops (4)

$21.00

Detroit Lobsta Roll/Fries

$21.00

Chicken

Wings + Fries

$9.49+

Traditional Wings

$9.49+

Boneless Wings

$9.49+

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Catfish Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Specials

Lobster Mac

$12.00

Cajun Shrimp/Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Extras

HUSH puppies

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

CAJUN FRIES

$3.00

FRIED OKRA

$4.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$4.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.00

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$5.00

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$15.00

Corn

$1.50

(3) Potatoes

$1.50

Mash Potatoes

$2.00

Asparagus

$2.50

Egg

$1.00

Quart of sauce

$15.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets/Fries

$6.00

Fish Nuggets/Fries

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp/Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$2.00

Koolaid

$2.00

Can Pop

$1.50

Bottle Drink

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16903 W Schaefer Rd, Detroit, MI 48235

Directions

