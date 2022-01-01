Restaurant header imageView gallery

01 - House of Gumbo (Schaefer)

16903 Schaefer Highway

Detroit, MI 48235

Order Again

Boiled Seafood

Crawfish

$13.00
Shrimp (head off)

Shrimp (head off)

$16.00+
Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$32.00+

8oz Lobster Tail

$23.75

Mussels

$14.00

Shrimp (head off) (Copy)

$16.00+

Gumbo

Okra, onion, bell peppers, celery and a tiny bit of tomato sautéed and blended with beef sausage, chicken, shrimp and crabs into a thick brown creole soup - served over rice.

Seafood Gumbo

$12.00+

Chicken

Boneless

$10.49+

6 chicken wings covered with your choice of original or sauced and served with ranch and celery sticks.

Traditional Wings

$11.75+

Fish Fillet + Fries

2 Fish/Fries

2 Fish/Fries

$7.49

3 Fish/Fries

$9.49

4 Fish/Fries

$11.49

5 Fish/Fries

$13.49

Fish + Shrimp + Fries

1 FILLET + 3 SHRIMPS + FRIES

$8.50

1 FILLET + 6 SHRIMPS + FRIES

$10.50

2 FILLET + 3 SHRIMPS + FRIES

$10.50

2 FILLET + 6 SHRIMPS + FRIES

$12.50

3 FILLET + 6 SHRIMPS + FRIES

$14.50

3 FILLET + 9 SHRIMPS + FRIES

$16.50

1 FILLET + 3 SHRIMPS + FRIES (Copy)

$8.50

Shrimp + Fries

6 Shrimp/Fries

$8.75

12 Shrimp/Fries

$12.50

18 Shrimp/Fries

$16.50

Popcorn Shrimp + Fries

$8.50

Po-Boys

Crawfish Po-Boy/Fries

$12.49

Cajun chicken served on a toasted french loaf, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special sauce.

Shrimp Po-Boy/Fries

$12.49

Cajun shrimp served on a toasted french loaf, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special sauce.

Crawfish Po-Boy/Fries

$12.49

Cajun crawfish served on a toasted french loaf, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special sauce.

Specials

Swamp Box

Swamp Box

$15.50

Hot Box

$32.00

Fried Lobster + Lousiana Fried Rice

$29.50

Fried Lobster Only

$25.75
Fried Lobster + Lousiana Fried Rice (Copy)

Fried Lobster + Lousiana Fried Rice (Copy)

$29.50
Fully Loaded Swamp Box

Fully Loaded Swamp Box

$21.25

Sides

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Corn (1 pc)

$1.00

Potato

$0.75

Egg

$1.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sasuage

$3.00

Sauces

Pint of Sauce

$10.00

Qaurt of Sauce

$15.00
Swamp Sauce

Swamp Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

16903 Schaefer Highway, Detroit, MI 48235

