Mediterranean
Greek
Middle Eastern

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

933 Reviews

$

5950 North Point Pkwy #127

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Popular Items

Pita Bread
Greek Salad
Vermicelli Rice bowl

Build Your Own

Build your own Pita, Greek Salad, or Rice Bowl 1-Choose a Base 2-Choose a Protein 3-Choose a Sauce 4-Choose a Side
$10.99

Pita Bread

$10.99

Gluten Free Wrap

$12.98
$12.99

Greek Salad

$12.99
$11.99

Vermicelli Rice bowl

$11.99
Lentil Rice Bowl

Lentil Rice Bowl

$12.99

Appetizers

Greek Fries

$6.29

Fries topped with citrus,garlic,Greek spice sauce and Feta cheese

Falafel (4)

$5.99

Fried Chick pea, herbs, and spices (Vegan/G/f)

Dolmas (5)

$6.99

Rice and herbs wrapped in grape leaves

Hummus

$4.99

Creamy chick pea, tahini and lemon dip (Vegan/GF)

Baba Ghanoush

$4.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Leafy greens, Kalamata Olives, onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese

Tabbouleh Salad

$7.19

Finely diced parsley, tomato, onion tossed with cracked wheat, olive oil and lemon juice

Lentil Soup

$5.99

Red lentil, onion, and spices (Vegan/GF)

Lentil Rice

$5.99

Brown lentil, rice, spices and carmalized onions (Vegan/GF)

Veggie Plate

$14.49

Choose 3 Appetizers (Portions may vary)

Grilled Brussel Sprouts

$4.99Out of stock

H&H Tubs

Original Hummus Tub

$7.99

Creamy Chick pea, tahini, lemon, 1lb. (Vegan/GF)

Spicy Hummus Tub

$8.49

Spicy Hummus 1lb. (vegan/GF)

Feta Cheese Hummus Tub

$8.99

Feta Hummus 1lb. (GF)

Roasted Red pepper hummus Tub

$8.99

Roasted red pepper and garlic 1lb. (vegan/GF)

Kalamata Olive Hummus Tub

$8.99

Kalamata olives 1lb. (Vegan/GF)

Tzatziki Sauce Tub

$9.99

Sour cream, cucumber, mint dip (Vegan/GF)

Tahini Sauce Tub

$9.99

Sesame, lemon dip (Vegan/GF)

Greek Salad Dressing Tub

$9.99

Olive oil blend, herbs, and garlic (Vegan/GF)

Baba Ghanoush Tub

$7.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$7.99

Pita, Tzatziki, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles

Kid's Gyro Wrap

$7.99

Pita, Tzatziki, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles Not gluten-free

Kid's Hummus Wrap

$7.49

Pita, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

2-3 all white meat lightly breaded chicken fingers Not gluten-free

Family Pack (for 4)

Chicken shawarma/Gyro Family
Chicken Shawarma/Gyro family pack

Chicken Shawarma/Gyro family pack

$49.99

1 pound of chicken shawarma and gyro Greek salad for 4 1 tube of hummus 12 slices of pita bread Rice for 4 Tzatziki for 4 Salad dressing for 4

Vegetarian Family Pack

$44.99

10 falafels 10 dolmas Greek salad for 4 Rice for 4 1 tube of hummus 12 slices of pita Tzatziki Sauce for 4 Salad dressing for 4

Extra Protein

Xtra Chicken Shawarma

$4.49

Xtra Gyro

$4.49

Xtra Chicken Kabob

$7.49

Xtra 2 Falafel balls

$2.99

Xtra 2 Tofu

$2.99

Sides and Sauces

Chickpea Salad (Vegan)

$3.99

Cucumber-Tomato Salad With Feta

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Extra Garlic Whip GF

$1.49

Extra Tzatziki GF

$1.49

Extra Tahini GF/Vegan

$1.49

Extra Salad Dressing GF/Vegan

$1.49

Gluten Free Wrap

$1.99

12 Pita Slices

$2.99

Fried Pita

$1.79

4 Pita Slices

$1.49

Extra Feta

$1.79

Extra Olives

$1.79

Cucumber Slices

$1.49

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$3.99

Honey walnuts in a Flaky Phyllo dough

Pistachio Baklava

$4.99

Honey Pistachio in a Flaky Phyllo dough Desserts

Beverages

Coca Cola (bottle)

$2.49

Diet Coke (bottle)

$2.49

Coke Zero (bottle)

$2.49Out of stock

Sprite (bottle)

$2.49

Juice Box

$1.49

Perrier

$2.49

Fountain Drink

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy, made-fresh daily Mediterranean foods. Quick service restaurant serving high quality ingredients. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Directions

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

