House of Má

135 E Commerce

San Antonio, TX 78205

Order Again

Popular Items

Phở Gà - Chicken Pho

APPETIZERS

Gỏi Cuốn - Bo Thai Chanh

$10.00

Eye round, lime vinaigrette, soy glaze, pickled carrots, crunchy shallots, toasted peanuts and fresh mint.

Gỏi Cuốn - Mushroom & Tofu

$10.00

HI-Fi mycology mushrooms seared and marinated with leafy greens.

SOUPS

Hủ Tiếu - Cambodian Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rich, house-made pork stock, jumbo shrimp,

Bún Cá - Tumeric Coconut Soup w White Fish

$14.00

Poached whitefish filet on thin vermecili noodles, house-made fish stock infused with coconut milk and tumeric. Garnished with scallions, herbs and fried shallots.

Mi Tom Xa Xiu - Egg Noodle Soup

$15.00

Egg noodles, roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, fresh pork sausage and house stock. Served with cilantro, scallions and lime.

Phở Gà - Chicken Pho

$14.00

Low and simmered chicken bone broth with pho noodles, pulled chicken, scallions and herbs. Served woth lime. Thai chilies upon request.

SALADS

Orange Napa

$9.00

Fresh nappa cabbage, orange supremes, roasted beets, mint, Chinese donut croutons, scallion-dill dressing.

Mint and Romaine

$8.00

Sliced ribeye over romaine hearts with nouc mam vinaigrette, cracked pepper, pickled onions, fried shallots, tomatoes and fresh herbs.

Gỏi Gà - Chicken Salad

$11.00

tender poached chicken, shaved cabbage, Vietnamese coriander, roasted peanuts, sesame prawn crackers

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Dac Biet - #1 Special

$12.00

Featuring Swinehouse Charcuterie, cha lua pork roll, roasted shallot headcheese, pork pate, pickles, jalepenos and herbs on baguette.

Steak & Onion

$10.00

Marinated rib eye, pickled onions, scallions, tomatoes and watercress.

Cha Lua & Butter

$10.00

Sliced pork roll & butter on a baguette

Awase Pop-Up Dinner

Singhs Presents Awase Join us for a special night of food, drinks, music and art.

$60.00

Singhs Prensents Awase Join us for a special night of food, drinks, music, and art.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

135 E Commerce, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

