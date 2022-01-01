House of Má
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
135 E Commerce, San Antonio, TX 78205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kitchen+Bar - Teller's - Drury Plaza #130
No Reviews
105 South Saint Mary's Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurant