House of Mac - NMB 13521 Biscayne Blvd

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
World Famous Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

World Famous Fried Wings

7 Piece seasoned fried wings, tossed in flavor of choice, and served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese to dip.

Lemon Pepper Wings

$16.00

Orange Pepper Wings

$16.00

Mango Pepper Wings

$16.00

BBQ Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Hot Honey Wings

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$16.00

Plain Seasoned Wings

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Caesar salad

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Caesar salad

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Caesar Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$20.00

World Famous Mac & Cheese

World Famous Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

BBQ Beef Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Turkey Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Chicken Philly Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Beef N’ Broccoli Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Pizza Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Pastas

Jerk Alfredo Pasta (no Meat)

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Jerk Salmon Pasta

$27.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Salmon Alfredo

$27.00Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo

$27.00

Burgers

Blackened Turkey Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Keith’s Favorite Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Aisha’s Veggie Burger

$18.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Sweet Cornbread

$8.00Out of stock

Seasoned French Fries

$7.00

Lemon Garlic Broccoli

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Jupina

$2.50

Sunkist Orange

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Bottled Water

$4.00

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing World Famous House of Mac!

Location

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL 33181

Directions

Gallery
House of Mac - NMB image

