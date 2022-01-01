  • Home
  • /
  • Orlando
  • /
  • World Famous House of Mac Orlando - Orlando
Restaurant header imageView gallery

World Famous House of Mac Orlando Orlando

review star

No reviews yet

1405 S Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00

7 piece naked fried wings tossed in your choice of flavor. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery.

Fried Mac & Cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Our Signature Mac & Cheese fried into bite size pieces and served with pink sauce for dipping. Your choice of Five Cheese Mac or Buffalo Mac.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$13.00

Crispy seasoned potato fries drizzled with white truffle oil and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, toasted croutons and grated parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing on the side. Add Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp for an additional charge.

World Famous Mac & Cheese

World Famous Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

World Famous Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Our Base Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, with option to add truffle if desired, topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, breadcrumbs and baked until golden brown.

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with Jerk Alfredo sauce, Jerk spiced Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, breadcrumbs and baked until golden brown.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden brown.

Chicken Philly Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown.

Philly Cheesesteak Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown.

Smokey BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden.

Smokey BBQ Steak Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden.

PIzza Mac & Cheese

PIzza Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with Ricotta Cheese, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Turkey Pepperoni, Chicken Sausage, breadcrumbs and baked until golden brown.

Aisha's Vegan Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Chicken Turkey Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Beef and Broccoli Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Shrimp Parmesan Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Lump Crab Mac & Cheese

$29.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$39.00

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$54.00

Burgers

All Burgers served with a side of Fries.

Blackened Turkey Burger

$15.00

Blackened Turkey burger patty topped with lettuce, onions, tomato, dill pickles and our house made burger sauce. Served with fries.

Keith's Favorite Burger

$17.00

Named after the owner's father, Keith G Turton. 100% Angus Beef patty topped with World Famous Mac & Cheese, Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and our house made burger sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Aisha's Veggie Burger

$18.00

House seasoned Impossible Burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles and Vegan Mayo. Served with fries. Inspired by @AishaThalia *****CONTAINS SOY*****

Entrees

Jerk Pasta

Jerk Pasta

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy jerk alfredo sauce. Add your choice of protein for additional charge. *****CAUTION: SPICY***** spice can be adjusted upon request.

Baked Spaghetti & Turkey Meatballs

$18.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$24.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles

$29.00

Parmesan Crusted Salmon

$31.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Turkey Pepperoni & Chicken Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.00

Sides

Sweet Cornbread

$8.00

Seasoned French Fries

$7.00

Lemon Garlic Broccoli

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Desserts

Chef Teach's Red Velvet Cake

$11.00

Chef Teach's Lemon Velvet Cake

$11.00

Chef Teach's Carrot Cake

$11.00

House Made Lemonade

Original Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Peach Lemonade

$4.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Jupina

$2.50

Sunkist Orange

$2.50

House Of Mac Water

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1405 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

Directions

Gallery
World Famous House of Mac Orlando image
World Famous House of Mac Orlando image
World Famous House of Mac Orlando image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos My Guey DT - TMG Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
131 North Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
CFS - Downtown Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
54 West Church Street 150S Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
The Robinson - 63 East Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
63 East Pine Street Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
13 South Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Vegan Hot Dog Cart - 63 North Orange Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
63 North Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando - 40 W Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
40 W Washington St Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston